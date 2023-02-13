5 Cheap and Healthy Soda Alternatives to Try

If you drink soda daily, you may notice that it takes a good chunk of your hard-earned money and gives you nothing back in return but a craving for another Dr. Pepper.

Redditor u/colorfulsnowflake is ready to stop the cycle of side drinking in exchange for a healthier and cheaper alternative.

They're searching for alternatives, saying, “I know a lot of people buy sodas at convenience stores all the time and not even think about it. I didn't even buy them every day. However, the cost of that treatment two or three times a week adds up. I don't even know why I started drinking soda, but I'm quitting.”

Here are some cheaper and healthier alternatives to soda to try when you're craving a sweet bubbly beverage.

1: Herbal Tea

Herbal tea is much healthier than soda. It usually contains minimal sugar, so you can add a little bit of honey to your tea and get some sweetness without the calorie overload.

It's also much more affordable than soda: “Twenty-ounce sodas are around two dollars each. That adds up fast. Three or four dollars for a box of herbal tea is a lot more flavored beverages to drink for less money,” said u/colorfulsnowflake.

“We keep a pitcher of herbal iced tea in the fridge. It's a nice treat after a bad day,” added u/cmille3.

2: True Lemon Powder

If carbonation isn't what you crave, try buying flavor powders in bulk online to flavor your water.

“It turned out for me, it wasn't the carbonation but the acidic taste of soda that made me like it so much,” shared u/touslesmantins.

“My favorite replacement is the True Lemon powder to add zing to my water. I buy a shaker of it online, it comes out to very little cost per cup.”

3: Buy the Off-Brands

If you're more focused on saving money than finding a healthy alternative, you can always search for sales or find the best alternatives to your favorite soda brand.

“I'm not a big soda drinker, but the only thing I ever buy are 2-liter bottles, and only when they're on sale or with a coupon. I've also found several store brands of soda that I like as well or better than their well-known brand name versions, for under $1 a 2L,” said u/Joe_Primrose.

4: Rediscover Your Love of Water

When you get out of the habit of drinking water regularly, you tend to forget just how good it can feel to stay hydrated.

“I used to drink 6 cans of coke a day. I knew I had to quit so started drinking water first when I was about to enjoy a coke. Gradually, that turned into me drinking 100 ounces of water a day and now nothing tastes as good,” wrote u/Holesinmyundies.

5: Black Tea

Do you like drinking soda for that kick of caffeine? If so, try replacing it with a caffeinated alternative like black tea, green tea, or coffee.

“Just be wary of the caffeine withdrawal,” added u/NewLife_21. “I'm trying to cut out soda too, but I'm doing it gradually and moving to black tea so I can lower the amount of caffeine I need without the migraines. And I'm doing it for pretty much the same reason: soda is too expensive.”

