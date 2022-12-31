Cheap Home Decor: Where to Find It on a Budget

To enjoy on-trend home decor without breaking the bank, learn where to find the best deals. This means shopping in stores with beautiful home decor items at low prices. Add an occasional DIY, and you can decorate your home on a dime while loving the look of it.

Knowing where to shop for cheap home decor while staying within a budget is one of the biggest challenges for many shoppers that are not interior designers. However, with some foreplanning, you can create a style for your home that you will love while sparing yourself the financial pain.

Affordable DIY Home Decor

Updating items in your home is often overlooked when searching for room decorating ideas.

DIY home decor is an economical and creative way to spruce up the look of your home. Nearly anyone can create beautiful pieces for their home with just a few basic supplies and tools.

Whether you're looking to modernize outdated furniture with all-in-one paint or turn old picture frames into wall art, do-it-yourself projects are an excellent option for bringing personalized style into your living space while saving money.

The possibilities are virtually endless when it comes to handmade home decor.

With time and effort, even novice craftspeople can develop the skills necessary to make impressive pieces for their homes that look like professional designs.

Painting the walls can be one of the simplest and most economical ways to update the look of any room in your house.

Source: LoveOurRealLife Paint Color: Sherwin Williams Mindful Gray



Discount Shopping

Cheap home décor stores are the perfect place to find affordable and stylish items. Whether you're looking for unique statement pieces or everyday staples, there are plenty of budget options. Many discount stores also often offer in-store pickup to allow you to do the shopping online.

From chic throw pillows and colorful rugs to sleek brushed nickel fixtures, shoppers can acquire unique items and uncommon goods at prices that fit their budgets.

Yet whether you are shopping for inexpensive home accessories, furniture, or wall decor, knowing which cheap home decor stores to visit is often just half the battle.

Walmart

At reasonable prices, Walmart has a wide selection of baskets, throw blankets, linens, and home accents.

Their selection includes items from familiar brands like Better Homes & Gardens, Mainstays, and Room Essentials, so you know you're getting quality products at an affordable price.

With their wide range of styles and some of the lowest prices, it's easy to select items that fit any budget or style preference.

World Market

Adding a unique, international flair to any room is easy to do with World Market home decor.

From intricately detailed furniture to hand-painted Mexican tiles, World Market offers an immense selection of exclusive furnishings that will add character to any space.

Diverse product lines include items from all over the globe, so shoppers will surely discover something that speaks to them.

The store offers everything from area rugs made from seagrass to colorful ceramics to mid-century modern living room furniture.

Whether it's a bold statement piece or subtle accents that complete the look of a room, World Market has the perfect items for creating an inspired atmosphere at home.

Michaels

Michaels offers good deals on custom framing, Christmas tree accessories, candles, and more.

Apart from their impressive collection, they also provide free delivery services on orders over $49. They offer discounts and coupon codes throughout the year, so customers can save even more when shopping with them.

Wayfair

Wayfair offers a fantastic selection of home furnishings to help turn any house into a dream home.

At Wayfair, shoppers can discover furniture and accessories such as area rugs, curtains, wall hangings, wallpaper, and lighting that will complete any room's look.

TJ Maxx

If you are willing to do a bit of looking, TJ Maxx has affordable kitchen accessories, mugs, and wall art.

The store carries classic and contemporary designs, so whatever your style may be, there will surely be something that speaks to you. Shopping there can make redecorating your space fun and exciting!

Home Goods

Home Goods home decor is a great way to bring beauty, style, and comfort into your living space.

From furniture and artwork to appliances, rugs, curtains, and tableware, Home Goods decor can help you create the perfect atmosphere in any room.

There are plenty of affordable ways to spruce up your space with new furniture pieces and accent items.

Start by taking inventory of what you already have in your space, then set a budget that works for you. Once you know what kind of aesthetic you are going for, browse online stores or visit local retailers for ideas on bringing it together without overspending.

H&M Home

H&M isn't just for clothing. They have everything from handpicked textiles and accessories to furniture that will bring a unique touch of style into any room.

No matter what you're looking for, you'll unearth something special in the H&M Home Decor collection. All the items come at an affordable price point, ensuring everyone can get their hands on these high-quality products.

Marshalls

Whether you're searching for a statement piece or little knick-knacks to brighten up your living room, Marshalls has it all at unbeatable prices every day. You can find everything from wall art to pillows and vases that will add color and style to any room in your home.

The retailer carries a selection of modern, traditional, rustic, and industrial decorative choices that are sure to fit any taste.

Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby is the go-to destination for crafting, art supplies, and home décor. The popular store offers customers a variety of options to spruce up their homes with unique décor accents.

From furniture to wall hangings, Hobby Lobby has something for everyone's style and budget.

In addition to furniture, shoppers can also locate rugs, curtains, mirrors, wall decor, lanterns, candle holders, pillows, and throws that are perfect for any room.

An array of lighting fixtures, from lamps to chandeliers, will add elegance.

No matter what look you're going for—contemporary chic, rustic, country decor, or farmhouse—Hobby Lobby has something that will fit your design needs.

At Home

At Home has a large selection of budget-conscious Christmas home accents during the holiday season.

Their outdoor selection of home furnishings, including patio and furniture sets, planters, replacement cushions, and outdoor candles, is perfect for those shopping on a budget.

Curbside pickup at the store is available on most items at no additional cost.

Target

Target is one of the leading home decor retailers and has something for everyone. Their decorative accessories make it easy to create a unique look that reflects your style.

Whether looking for an affordable way to freshen up a space or searching for the perfect statement piece, Target's home decor collection has what you need.

With trusted brands like Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, and Project 62, you can be sure you'll find quality items at budget-friendly prices.

IKEA

IKEA is a Swedish furniture and home decor company that has been around since the 1940s.

IKEA specializes in modern, Scandinavian-style furniture and accessories that are known for affordability – you can find something for every budget here!

At IKEA, you will find many pieces of furniture to fit into your dream space, whether it be a sofa or an entire bedroom set.

Additionally, they have plenty of smaller items such as rugs, window treatments, storage organization, throw pillow covers, lamps, and wall art that can quickly fill a room.

Kirkland's

Kirkland's has a variety of affordable and high-quality wall art and seasonal decor.

From gorgeous kitchenware to luxurious furniture collections, Kirkland's offers an array of options to help turn any space into a beautiful sanctuary.

Bed Bath and Beyond

With a vast selection of products, you can find something that suits your style and budget at Bed Bath and Beyond.

The store also offers exclusive collections from well-known brands like Jonathan Adler and Martha Stewart Living that help make decorating easier.

These collections range from comforter sets to kitchenware and bring sophistication into any room.

Thrift Stores

Shopping at Goodwill and Habitat for Humanity can be a gold mine for those hoping to save money on home decorating.

Habitat for Humanity Restore is a non-profit organization that resells new and gently used goods such as furniture, appliances, and other items to complete your interior design project at discounted prices.

All proceeds from these sales go directly toward Habitat for Humanity's projects around the world.

Garage & Estate Sales

Garage sales offer home decor items that add character and charm to any living room, home office, or bedroom.

Visiting your local garage sales can be an enjoyable experience and allow you to purchase unique pieces at a fraction of their retail cost.

Look out for vintage furniture with interesting lines when shopping at garage sales.

Among the treasures found at a garage sale, it is possible to find brand-name furnishings from well-known stores like Pottery Barn and Crate & Barrel.

If you don't mind a little sweat equity, you could turn trash into treasure and create your own painted dining table project to give your dining room an inexpensive update.

Online Shopping

For those who prefer online shopping, many retailers offer discounts and free shipping when purchasing amounts or over certain price thresholds.

Stores often provide exclusive coupons and other perks if you sign up to receive their newsletter. Insider perks can be a great way to get quality merchandise without spending full price.

Many retailers also have rewards programs for further discounts for decor online.

Popular online shopping sites include:

Etsy

Amazon

Zara Home

Overstock

eBay

Final Thoughts

Cheap home decor doesn't have to be tacky or low quality. It can help you spruce up your living area while saving money. Whether you are looking for a quick refresh or an entirely new look, there are plenty of affordable options.

Think about what areas of your home you would like to upgrade and focus on finding inexpensive pieces that fit in with the overall style of your space.

You can find great deals at thrift stores, garage sales, and even online retailers specializing in budget-friendly home items.

This article originally appeared on Wealth of Geeks.