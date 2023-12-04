Thrilling Rides on a Budget: 19 Cheap Sports Cars That Deliver

When you're itching for speed, but your wallet isn't on the same page, what's a car fanatic to do? Some of the coolest cars on the road can cost up to a few million dollars, but for me, that’s not realistic.

If you don’t have loads of cash sitting around, there are cheap sports car options that can satisfy your need for speed without draining your savings. These 19 affordable sports cars may be your ticket to cheap speed.

2023 Mazda MX-5 Miata

Mazda has been a fan favorite forever, and the MX-5 Miana is an automotive icon that debuted way back in 1989. The 2023 model is available as a soft-top convertible or a retractable hard-top Targa called RF.

The Miata boasts a spirited 181-hp four-cylinder engine paired with a standard six-speed manual gearbox. Its manual transmission infuses this lightweight two-seater with captivating driving dynamics, although the automatic option is available.

While not ideal for daily commutes or extended road trips, the Miata's precise steering, delightful handling, and thrilling performance on twisty roads define its essence, making it an unequivocally fun car to drive.

2023 Ford Mustang

The Ford Mustang has been impressive for almost 60 years. The 2023 model specifically offers versatility from a 310-hp turbocharged inline-four EcoBoost engine to a robust 450-hp V-8 powerhouse.

This Mustang is available as a coupe or convertible, and it packs rear-wheel drive and showcases a more substantial back seat and better visibility than its competitors.

The standard four-cylinder engine surprisingly delivers ample punch, while the optional V-8 engine amplifies the Mustang's growling charm. Despite its firm ride and touchy brakes, the Mustang offers comfort and controlled handling, proving its worth both on the track and in daily commutes.

2023 Nissan Z

Reigniting the legacy of Nissan's Z line, the 2023 Nissan Z impresses with a 400-hp twin-turbocharged V-6 engine, available in both manual and automatic transmissions.

The Z, previously known as the 370Z, is a turbocharged V-6 delivering spirited acceleration that is fun to drive. Although its handling nuances might feel slightly less refined under intense cornering, I think this sports car is well worth the price tag.

2023 Subaru BRZ

The 2023 Subaru BRZ is a great option that has nimble handling, vivid steering feedback, and a lively 228-hp 2.4-liter flat-four engine.

The compact coupe offers a standard six-speed manual transmission, emphasizing its sporty appeal.

This car doesn’t have impressive power output, but it does deliver brisk acceleration and impressive cornering grip. Its practicality shines through with useful interior storage, a rear jump seat, and a decent cargo area, ensuring both driving enjoyment and everyday utility.

2023 Toyota GR86

The 2023 Toyota GR86 heralds a significant improvement in the sports car realm with its upgraded 228-hp flat-four engine.

Bolstered by the manual six-speed transmission, this rear-wheel-drive coupe excels in delivering mid-range power. Unlike previous models, the 2023 GR86 offers a thrilling driving experience, whether opting for the standard manual or the available six-speed automatic.

2023 Chevrolet Camaro

The 2023 Chevrolet Camaro had to make the list. It is a classic American sports car that has been known and loved for decades. And thankfully, it is not too expensive, especially when you consider the outrageous price tags of other sports cars out there.

This car brings three engine options, including a 455-hp V-8, echoing the Corvette's power. This coupe, available as a hard-shell or soft-top convertible, showcases a dynamic personality.

While the base 275-hp four-cylinder offers surprising speed, the 335-hp V-6 transforms the driving experience with its distinct sound and robust performance.

2023 Subaru WRX

The 2023 Subaru WRX pays homage to its rallying roots, sporting a turbocharged 2.4-liter flat-four engine producing 271 horsepower. This sedan, available with a six-speed manual or a CVT, maintains all-wheel drive as standard.

While embracing a more subdued persona than its STI predecessor, the WRX remains a spirited performer, providing a balance between comfort and handling.

Despite slight conservative driving tendencies, it retains predictable handling and offers a refined driving experience, embodying the spirit of its rally-inspired heritage.

2023 Chevrolet Corvette

The Chevrolet Corvette is another iconic car and my personal favorite on this list. This car has a mid-engine setup and sports a 6.2-liter V-8 generating 490 horsepower (495 with the Z51 package). The 2023 Corvette delivers explosive acceleration, reaching 60 mph in a shocking 2.8 seconds.

Its agile handling, complemented by the eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, is a joy to drive. Plus, you can get one of these as a convertible. What could be better?

2020 Fiat 124 Spider

The Spider has been around since the 1960s and ‘70s, and the 2020 model is a great option for someone looking for a cheap sports car. Its styling is inspired by its predecessors, but sadly, this car lacks responsiveness and results in slower performance than its competitor, the MX-5 Miata. On the plus side, it has a higher-quality interior, a turbo engine, and increased trunk space, making it ideal for leisurely drives.

2023 Volkswagen Golf GTI

The Golf GTI continues its legacy as a fun-to-drive hot-hatch. With a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 241 horsepower and available in both manual and automatic transmissions, it delivers a spirited performance.

Updated styling and modern interior features enhance its appeal. Agile handling, smart shifts, and a balanced ride make it a standout in the compact performance category.

2023 Hyundai Elantra N

The Elantra N offers energetic driving dynamics and is equipped with a standard six-speed manual transmission and a raucous exhaust note. Its turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine delivers 286 horsepower and accelerates impressively, reaching 60 mph in 4.8 seconds.

Despite its aggressive design, it maintains roominess, comfort, and practicality as a four-door sedan, solidifying its position as a top contender in the sport compact segment.

2023 Dodge Challenger

Embracing a retro approach, the Challenger focuses on old-school pony-car excitement and straight-line speed. While the base V-6 lacks thrill, the optional naturally aspirated Hemi V-8 engines, ranging from 375 to 485 horsepower, offer a more exhilarating experience.

The Challenger’s characteristic V-8 burble, comfortable ride, and nostalgic charm make it appealing to enthusiasts seeking classic muscle car vibes. And you can get the 2023 model for under $30,000 if you do it right.

2023 Kia Stinger

The Stinger challenges the norm with its four-door hatchback design, rear-wheel drive (or optional all-wheel drive), and turbocharged engines. Offering a zippy 300-hp turbo-four or a potent 368-hp twin-turbo V-6, the Stinger delivers solid performance. It accelerates impressively, hitting 60 mph in 4.6 seconds, but faces some challenges with rear suspension and pitching under aggressive driving.

2024 Porsche 718 Boxster

Porsche's 718 Boxster is available in various engine configurations and showcases superior handling and a finely balanced chassis. The turbocharged engines range from a 300-hp turbo-four to a 493-hp flat-six.

Renowned for its crisp handling, stability in corners, and communicative steering, it offers an exhilarating driving experience. While not the most practical, its charm lies in its sports car finesse– which is what we are after, right?

2023 Genesis G80

The Genesis G80 may not be as sporty as the rest, but it embodies luxury with its refined exterior, chic cabin, and emphasis on comfortable cruising rather than performance. However, this car is equipped with a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder or a more potent twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6, and it competes against the likes of the Audi A6, BMW 5-series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

2024 BMW M3

The BMW M3 is a sporty option at an affordable price, and it comes with a twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six engine with 473 horsepower (503 horsepower in the competition model).

You can choose either a manual or automatic transmission, and both will provide exhilarating acceleration and sharp handling. This car is a fun option that comes at a reasonable price for the sports car segment.

2023 Mini Cooper

You may not think of the Mini Cooper as a sports car, but this stylish and fun-to-drive vehicle has a sporty chassis tuning. Available as a two-door hatchback, four-door hatchback, or convertible, it offers a 134-hp turbocharged three-cylinder engine as standard, with an option to upgrade to a spunkier 189-hp turbo four.

2023 Toyota GR Corolla

Toyota's GR Corolla, tuned by Gazoo Racing, packs a punch with a turbocharged 1.6-liter three-cylinder engine producing 300 horsepower. You may be surprised to see a Corolla on a sports car list, but this baby deserves its spot in the lineup.

Equipped solely with a six-speed manual transmission and all-wheel drive, it offers a thrilling rally-inspired experience. Enhanced suspension and powertrain upgrades make it competitive in the sport compact car segment, providing a blend of performance and practicality.

2023 Honda Civic Si

The Honda Civic Si is built for those who love to drive. It is a front-wheel-drive sport compact sedan equipped exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission. It is powered by a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine generating 200 horsepower, and it offers a fun driving experience. With its modern tech features and engaging driving dynamics, it stands out in a market largely occupied by more boring vehicles.