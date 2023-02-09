7 Fun Foods to Inspire Your (Frugal) Super Bowl Party

Food is more expensive than ever, but that's not stopping anyone from planning Super Bowl parties this weekend.

At the end of 2022, CNN reported food prices overall had risen 10.6%, with groceries specifically weighing in with a 12% price bump. With wage prices still lagging despite the rapidly rising cost of living, having a Super Bowl party this year might be more difficult than ever.

But there's no better way to solve a problem than to brainstorm. Redditor u/TurdFurg28 turned to Reddit's r/foodhacks subreddit, asking: “What Superbowl snacks are you making at home during this era of inflation?”

1: Cuban Sandwiches

If you don't know, a Cuban sandwich is made with ham, swiss cheese, pickles, and onions. It's always toasted and always delicious! They're easy to make and the ingredients are cheap.

A twist on the idea is to make “Cuban…. SPAMwiches!!!! swap the ham with fried spam, and that delicious salty spam flavor is AWESOME on it,” u/RandoCommentGuy said.

2: Reuben Dip

Based on the famous sandwich, Reuben dip is an affordable and tasty option to serve at your Super Bowl party. It's made from cream cheese, sour cream, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, corned beef, thousand island dressing, and crumbled-up rye crackers.

Once you mix all the ingredients together, you pop it in the oven for some delicious hot dip.

3: Meatballs

If you can find some good sales on chicken or beef, meatballs can be a great option for your super bowl party. You can even make a few different kinds with some key ingredients to add some flavor.

“I got my 2 pounds of frozen wings for 5 bucks. Same price for ground turkey and pork. I made teriyaki meatballs with turkey and Italian meatballs in marinara with pork. Serve with French bread,” shared u/debbieopperud.

4: Chicken Drumsticks

While many people go for wings, I always love a good chicken drumstick. They've got just the right amount of meat and they're always deliciously tender. Considering how expensive wings are right now, they're what many people are choosing to substitute instead.

Redditor u/gaelyn shared they would be,”making buffalo chicken drumsticks (under $1/lb compared to $3.75/lb for wings!).”

5: Hot Dogs

Any American meat eater loves a good hot dog every now and again. If you want to upgrade your dog from the classic ketchup and mustard, you can even prepare some yummy toppings like sautéed onions and peppers to put on top. Yum!

6: Nacho Bar

Nachos are one of my favorite upscale midnight snacks. (Yes, I eat a lot of midnight snacks.) Plus, they're cheap and easy to make. All you need are some tortilla chips, shredded cheese, and an oven to get to work.

To make your nachos even better, you can provide beans, olives, tomatoes, salsa, and guacamole. And to make it extra fun, turn it into a nacho bar.

“Set out all the ingredients salad-bar style, let people mix their own, and stick each plate in the air fryer oven long enough to melt the cheese. No more arguments over how spicy to make them, or whether to add green or black olives,” said u/Wurm42.

7: Jalapeño Poppers

These spicy delectable mouthfuls of fried delight add some pizazz to every party.

“Stuff jalapeños with cream cheese, shredded cheddar, and spices, roll in crushed cornflakes and bake for 20 minutes,” shared u/Happygar.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.