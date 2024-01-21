These Cheap Travel Hacks Can Turn Any Vacation Into a Disaster

Everyone loves a vacation. Everyone loves a vacation even more if it's heavily discounted or free. There are some great ideas for travelers looking for this deal, but are they all worth it? Some “hacks” may set you up for disaster if you're not careful.

1. Joining a Yacht Crew

Joining a yacht crew sounds like an easy way to visit some of the world's most beautiful, exotic locations. Plus, you get to spend it on a luxury yacht. Take the time to look at the downside, however. The hours are long and demanding. You will probably be living in a close-quarter bunk with another person on the crew you might not know. Even on your own time, there's still an “All hands on deck” mentality in case of an emergency. After all that, the pay is not as much as you would think. Does that really sound like it's worth it?

2. Stay In Hostels

Hostels were cool when I was in my twenties, but sleeping in a cramped room with other travelers half my age sounds miserable now. In most hostels I've been to, people come and go at all hours. The places are crowded and noisy, and everyone usually shares bathrooms. That doesn't sound like an atmosphere for a good night's sleep for sightseeing in the morning.

3. Couch Surf

Another free option for travelers is couch surfing. This is where strangers on the internet let you sleep at their place for free. Again, this sounds like a nightmare. I don't care how friendly they are or how many reviews they have. I could never be truly comfortable. I would much rather get a budget hotel room than worry about a stranger going through my stuff while I was gone.

4. Travel During the Off-Season

You can save money by traveling to locations during the off-season, but how much fun is that? I'm sorry, I don't want to go to a tropical beach during the rainy season. That defeats the purpose. I'm going to spend all of my time indoors. I won't return with a tan, and my friends will wonder if I even went on vacation.

5. Go WWOOOFing

If you're unfamiliar with this concept, you're not alone. I didn't know about it either. The acronym stands for World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms. The program allows people to work on farms worldwide in exchange for free room and board. That's a great deal, but I want to go and explore my travel destination during the day. The point of my vacations is to relax and explore. Traveling this way won't allow me to do much of either.

6. Travel by Night for Free Sleeping Arrangements

This is a good idea, but only for certain travelers. The younger, free-spirited, vagabond-type traveler might love this idea. If you're like me, you value a good night's sleep in a nice, comfortable bed. I said it earlier: I want to relax on vacation. Sleeping in a cramped bus or train does not sound relaxing. I'm okay with doing this once or twice, but for the most part, I want a bed to sleep in, or my back will hate me for the rest of the trip.

7. Join the Peace Corps

I see this as an option for cheap travel, but how practical is it? Yes, you will get to travel, but you're also signing up for two years of service. If you know this and want to help with the cause, I applaud you. But if you're naive and think this is a free way to travel, you're in for a world of surprise once you get going with the program. It's not the glamorous lifestyle you may think it is.

8. Stick To Cheap Food Options

Enjoying the local food at farmer's markets and street vendors can be a fun and easy way to save money. But it could also be a bit risky. Have you ever gotten food poisoning from a small outdoor vendor? That can bring your vacation to a screeching halt. Next thing you know, you're spending your vacation running to and from the toilet. Even worse, you could be in an area with limited access to a bathroom. As a tip, be careful where you eat in another country.

9. Sit Through a Time Share Presentation

You may have seen ads or kiosks that offer a free, all-inclusive trip for anyone willing to sit through a timeshare presentation. These are legit deals. I have had friends get free trips to Hawaii for spending four hours dodging aggressive salespeople. But, unless you have the willpower of a Tibetian Monk, you could find yourself going home with a new timeshare and a lifelong financial burden. Talk about a disaster!

10. House-Sit or Pet-Sit

Some programs connect professional pet sitters to people who will let you stay in their homes in exchange for pet care. Sure, you get a free place to stay, but you still need to pay for a flight to get there. Plus, what if a natural disaster happens while you are at the house? Or what if the pet gets sick? Do you really want that kind of responsibility while trying to vacation?

11. Take Advantage of Overbooked Flights

Sometimes, when flights are overbooked, the airline will give vouchers for free flights if you volunteer to fly the next day. What an easy way to get some extra cash. Unfortunately, we can't see into the future. What happens if the next flight is canceled and the next one is delayed? Now you're stuck in a crowded airport instead of a warm sandy beach. Who knows if you'll ever make your way to your destinations with the way airlines are these days?

12. Become a Group Tour Organizer

Get paid to accompany other vacationers around by becoming a group tour organizer. As an organizer, you're in charge of planning all the aspects of the vacation. It sounds fine and dandy until you get stuck with a group of people who drive you crazy. Imagine trying to enjoy your trip while you have a group of complainers or personalities that just do not match up well with yours. We all know how a group of people who don't mix well can ruin a party. Imagine it on vacation.