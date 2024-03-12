24 Used Luxury Cars That Cost the Same as a Year’s Worth of Take Out

Luxury cars are expensive. That's because they are crammed with fancy tech and luxury. Now, take out, on the other hand, seems somewhat more affordable; there's nothing quite like a great meal from our favorite fast-food outlet after a long day. And why not have a treat every day? After all, it's only a few dollars each time.

But once you consider a few years of luxury car depreciation and add up how much a year's worth of take out cost, the numbers are much closer. After a year, spending $50 daily on take out adds up to $18,250. That's enough to buy you an actual car. And not just a basic sedan, either, but a luxury car.

Admittedly, it would have to be one with a few miles under its belt, but it would still fancy enough to impress the neighbors.

The options are endless, so we have selected 24 of the best cars out there to narrow things down. Just remember that you may need to stop eating out to afford the repair bills if something costly breaks.

Infiniti Q50

Not only does the Q50 offer impressive performance from its 300 horsepower 3.0-liter turbocharged engine, but it also delivers when it comes to luxury and refinement.

You can find low-mileage examples between 2014 and 2017 for under $20,000. That is great value for something that still looks and drives like a much newer car.

Dodge Charger

The Dodge Charger offers a ton of space and pace for the money. Plenty are out there, so take your time and find one with at least the 5.7-liter V8 under the hood. It sounds great, has plenty of power, and will fit five adults and their luggage without a problem.

Models built between 2010 and 2015 should fall within our price range. If you want to save on fuel bills, the V6 versions are also worth a look, and can be found for even less cash.

Chrysler 300

The Chrysler 300 may be as old as the hills, but that doesn't make it a bad car. The current generation model has been around since 2010, and while there are older V8 models that slide in under our budget, a safer bet would be a 2017-2019 3.6-liter V6 model that is still quick enough and far cheaper to run.

Look for cars that haven't been modified too much. Large rims and lowered suspensions tend to ruin the ride quality, and they tend to give the 300 a look that may attract unwanted attention.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

The newly released E-Class is an amazing machine that starts at over $60,000 before options. But then, so was the previous generation car. And now, a 2017 model can be yours for a third of that price.

It may not be new, but for our budget, you can get an E350 with a smooth and powerful 3.5-liter V6 engine, leather seats, adaptive cruise control, and many other luxurious features.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class has long been considered the full-size luxury sedan benchmark. It always seems to be just one step ahead of the competition. New models start at a serious $114,500, but a fifth-generation model can be had for almost one-tenth of that figure.

That's a massive saving, although you may start creeping closer to that new car price tag if things go wrong. Just make sure that the one you buy has been well cared for. We'd avoid modified examples, as the S-Class always looks best as the manufacturer intended.

Mercedes-Benz CLS

The original 2004 CLS was a coupe-like four-door sedan that became popular. Second-generation cars looked even better, and aside from compromised rear headroom, they remain great luxury cars.

Look for earlier 2011-2013 models if you want a V8, or go the safer route with a newer V6 that should offer lower running costs. They all look sharp, and no one will believe you paid under $20,000 for yours.

Maserati Ghibli

There's nothing like a Maserati Ghibli to add that exotic touch to the school run. V8 models are still quite pricey, but the turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 is no slouch and still comes with all the convenience features you could want.

2016 models are within reach, although you may want to keep some extra aside for servicing costs as they aren't known to be the most reliable luxury cars around.

Acura TLX

Luxury and reliability meet in the Acura TLX. It doesn't have quite the same ring as a BMW or Mercedes, but it doesn't skimp on tech features, even on lower trims.

The 290 horsepower 3.5-liter V6 is both rapid and quiet. You can find some great previous-gen TLX models for sale at around $18,000. The TLX should also cost less than a German sedan to maintain.

Lexus IS

Toyota's Lexus luxury sub-brand showed it could build luxury cars as capable as the Germans. While the LS competed with full-size sedans, the compact IS took the fight to the compact luxury segment, which has proven to be a very capable alternative to the usual suspects.

The third-generation Lexus IS300 provides a great mix of performance, luxury and refinement at a price that undercuts its rivals, and you can find some great examples from around 2014-on.

Lexus LS

Lexus gate-crashed the luxury car scene back in 1989 with the LS400. That model went up against the range-topping Mercedes-Benz S-Class and matched it in terms of refinement and build quality.

Each successive generation has built on this solid base, and you can experience it for yourself in a fourth-generation LS460 for a year's worth of fast food. Equipped with a 380 horsepower 4.6-liter V8, the LS460 is a rapid and refined luxury sedan.

Audi A8

Unassuming elegance. That's the phrase we'd use to describe the Audi A8. The subtle exterior styling is great for the more introverted luxury car aficionado, and the interior is still as luxurious and elegant as ever.

Early third-generation models (2010-2017) are within our budget. However, keep a little aside for the servicing costs, as it can get expensive. The 4.2-liter V8 is possibly the pick of the range; just make sure the service book has been stamped regularly.

Ford Taurus SHO

The SHO nameplate stands for Super High Output. You may think this was some wishful thinking by Ford's marketing department, but that certainly isn't the case with the third-generation Taurus SHO.

Fitted with a 365 horsepower 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6, the Taurus SHO sent its power to all four wheels, which allowed it to achieve a 5.2-second 0-60mph time. All you need to do to own one is avoid the drive-thru for a year.

Jaguar XJ

Nothing gets the heart pounding like an exotic foreign luxury car. Especially if it is an old Jaguar that may explode in an expensive cloud of smoke at any moment. But life is short, and the last generation XJ looks so darn good.

We suggest you look at the range-topping supercharged 5.0-liter V8 in extended wheelbase form. 2012 models are within reach, so take a brave pill and prepare to waft along in luxury, hopefully.

BMW 3 Series

The previous generation BMW 3 Series is still a great compact luxury car. The 335i offers 302-horsepower performance, great handling, and many standard features.

The inline-six is smooth and powerful, and you can find decent 2012-2014 models for our budget. If you see ‘xDrive' on the trunk lid then it comes with AWD, so you can use it all year round.

BMW 5 Series

Luxury cars depreciate so fast you can almost hear it. The BMW 5 Series range starts at just under $60,000, but why not get a slightly older model and save yourself a bundle?

A 535i from around 2010-2014 still offers impressive performance and a relaxing ride, and many original owners ticked plenty of boxes on the options list. It was a class-leader when new and remains one of the best ways to spend your takeaway savings.

BMW 6 Series

The BMW 6 Series combines sportiness with luxury in a very desirable package. The third generation models were sold between 2011-2018, and you can find coupes, Gran Coupes and convertibles within our price range.

Go for the 3.0-liter turbo to save on gas bills, or pick the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 if you want the best performance. Avoid cars that haven't been serviced regularly.

Kia K900

Brand snobs won't even register a Kia in your driveway, but that's their loss. Older versions (2014-2019) are well within our budget. Unlike its Japanese and German rivals, there isn't a V6 or turbocharged four-cylinder under the hood.

Instead, you get a 420 horsepower 5.0-liter V8 and more passenger and cargo space than anything else at this price point. It's also a superb long distance cruiser.

Hyundai Equus

The Equus is essentially Hyundai's version of the Kia K900. It also comes with a 5.0-liter V8 and is packed to the roof with luxury features. You get leather on most surfaces, a great audio system and a very comfortable ride.

It may not have the design flair of more exotic rivals, but it rides beautifully, and road testers of the time commented on how it felt like a far more expensive car. There are plenty of 2014 to 2016 models around at our price point.

Cadillac ATS

The Cadillac ATS was a great compact sports sedan that was sold between 2014 and 2019. It was available with a wide range of engines, RWD or AWD, and manual and automatic transmission options.

Finding one that suits you shouldn't be an issue. The 2.0-liter turbocharged models were quick and could do 31mpg on the highway. 3.6-liter V6 models were smother but less efficient. Either way, the ATS is a fantastic sports sedan for the money.

Cadillac CTS

The CTS was a mid-sized sporty luxury sedan from Cadillac that lasted three generations. You could get it with everything from a 2.0-liter turbo to a mad 6.2-liter supercharged V8.

For our budget, we'll have to stick to the mid-range 3.6-liter V6; it's still quick, and third-generation post-2014 models are easily within reach. They have also aged very well, so most people won't even know you're driving a 10-year-old car.

Cadillac XTS

If neither the ATS nor CTS are right for your needs, then check out the full-size XTS instead. It looks awesome, has tons of passenger and cargo space, and the earlier 2013-2014 model years are within our price range.

You're unlikely to find a turbocharged 3.6-liter V6 at this level. Still, the regular 3.6-liter model is perfect for cruising around in the lap of luxury.

Lincoln MKZ

Second-generation Lincoln MKZs are great luxury cars, and you can even find a handful of facelifted post-2017 models for under $20,000. The turbocharged 2.0-liter models are quick and efficient, and even the base trims have plenty of features as standard.

If you want a bit more speed, pre-facelift models could also be had with a 300 horsepower 3.7-liter V6, which was dropped in favor of a 350-400 horsepower twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 for the 2017 update.

Bentley Continental Flying Spur

Only a Bentley will do for the real connoisseur who prefers to drive their top-tier luxury car. You can be that connoisseur for under $20,000, thanks to some brutal depreciation. You will pay for a 2006-2013 Bentley Continental Flying Spur for that.

It's hardly believable that you can get a 552 horsepower 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 ultra-luxury sedan for this kind of money. There is a catch, though. A rather big one. Aside from the crippling servicing costs, if something breaks (which it will) the purchase price may be the cheapest part of the ownership experience.

Genesis G80

The first-generation Genesis G80 is an unassuming luxury car offering amazing value for money. For well under $20,000, you have your pick of both 3.8-liter V6 and even a few 5.0-liter V8 models.

Every trim is packed with features and tech, and running costs should be reasonable as well. If you want an affordable long distance cruiser, then the G80 is certainly worth a look.