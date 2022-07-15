These 7 Travel Sites Will Find You Cheaper Flights, Guaranteed

Just about everyone is looking to take some trip in the next 2-12 months. We've been cooped up for too long, but at the same time, prices on just about everything are going up.

So if you're hoping to save big on your dream trip? Check this out. These seven travel sites automatically compare and filter through hundreds of flights to snag you one-of-a-kind deals. So spend less on flights and more on exotic food this summer break.

Remember, calories don’t count when you’re on vacation. Signing up for these sites will increase your chances of finding the flight deal you want. In addition, travel sites are often likely to offer signup deals to new members, so enrolling in multiple sites and keeping an eye on your e-mail is a good idea to get started.

Aside from those bonuses, landing a perfect deal takes time and vigilance because they’re never available for long. So cast a wide net by checking all seven of these sites regularly.

TripAdvisor

The self-proclaimed “world’s largest travel guidance platform,” Trip Advisor has been a trusted name in travel since hitting the scene in 2000. Available globally in 43 markets and 22 languages, TripAdvisor helps hundreds of millions of people a month travel smarter.

It is an algorithm that not just compares hundreds of flights but hotels, restaurants, events, and rentals and provides a first-hand experience of fun things to do in any given destination.

In addition, users can browse thousands of reviews, book tours, and cruises for their trip from links on the site. If you love TripAdvisor and fly frequently, you can sign up for TripAdvisorPlus, which offers cashback, discounts, and more.

Google Flights

With over 86% of the search market share, Google can likely help you find what you’re looking for. Google Flights is a straightforward, no-frills approach to flight comparison. It’s only been around since 2011 but has already amassed tens of thousands of reviews for its “Things to Do” feature.

They also offer comparisons on hotels, vacation rentals, and a free “explore” feature to help discover new and exciting destinations. For the visual learner, there are plenty of great photos of vacation spots and activities.

Kayak

Kayak was the first to make metasearch flight comparisons and has established a reputation as one of the cheapest travel finder websites. One thing that Kayak does well is options and customization. More options mean a greater chance you will book satisfied.

They instantly compare over 2500+ travel websites to get you the best deal on flights, lodging, rental cars, activities, vacation packages, and even trains and buses (I told you it was a lot). Kayak even allows you to specify the number of bags you want to travel with to find cheaper flights.

Skyscanner

Skyscanner has been striving to modernize cheap travel since 2003. A neat feature they offer is the “Greener choice label,” a search engine highlighting flights that emit less CO2 so you can travel more sustainably. Their “about us” details plans of working with industry leaders to become a catalyst for sustainable change in the travel industry.

They also advertise a more ethical marketing practice, pledging not to record user search data and never bumping up irrelevant flights in search results to make a buck.

Hopper

Hopper is uniquely made for those on the hunt for good deals. Hopper compiles and compares flights like many other sites, but it has a unique feature that predicts the likelihood that a flight will reduce in price in the future. If you’re unfamiliar with flight shopping, they constantly fluctuate depending on when you buy them.

For example, airlines might increase a price when only a few seats are left on a flight or decrease the cost when they’re desperately trying to fill seats. You can even opt to be reminded when a specific flight or deal reaches a certain price.

Travelzoo

Travelzoo is known for compiling discounted travel deals. The company negotiates with top package providers and curates a weekly list of top 20 deals. For example, you might find a $150 three-bedroom suite in Orlando this week or a $339 five-night beachfront stay in Vietnam for two the next.

So if you’re looking for a great deal but are not married to one destination, plug in some dates, and Travelzoo will do the legwork for you and compile a list of discounted trips!

Skiplagged

This site is named after the term “skiplagging,” the term used when the layover for a connecting flight is the true destination for a traveler. This produces an opportunity to purchase a discounted ticket if you are getting off during the connecting flight boarding. Skiplagged will help you take advantage of this well-kept secret, whereas most popular comparison sites do not advertise these hidden deals.

Most airlines hate this loophole, but it is entirely legal to do and will save you good money. They also may save you up to 50% on hotel bookings and car rentals to boot.

