13 Cheapest Electric Vehicles (And They’re All Still Too Expensive)

If the idea of electric vehicle (EV) ownership sounds appealing, but you’re not interested in blowing your budget, you’re in luck because there are several budget-friendly options on the market.
While the average cost of an EV is $67,000, these 13 cars come in well below average. Remember that these prices don’t include federal incentives or local subsidies, so your final price may be even sweeter.
Chevrolet Bolt EV
- Starting price: $26,500
- EPA Range: 247-259 miles
The Chevrolet Bolt EV has stayed at the top of the list of most affordable all-electric vehicles for a while now. The affordable price paired with the reasonable range makes this a great option for those who are seeking affordability and practicality but still want a side of green transportation.
Chevrolet Bolt EUV
- Starting price: $27,800
- EPA Range: 247 miles
There’s the Chevy Bolt, and there’s the SUV option, the Bolt EUV. What’s EUV? That’s the new name for an electric SUV, and it stands for “electric utility vehicle.” Clever, right? This car has the same front wheelbase as the standard Bolt, but the back wheelbase is lengthened to make room for more space in the back seat.
Nissan Leaf
- Starting price: $28,140
- EPA Range: 149-212 miles
Coming in at number two, the Nissan Leaf has also remained a reliable choice for those interested in affordable EVs. There are two Leaf options: the standard-range Leaf comes with 149 miles of range, while the longer-range Leaf SV Plus gets 212 miles on a full charge.
Mini Cooper SE Hardtop
- Starting price: $30,900
- EPA Range: 114 miles
Everyone loves the Mini Cooper, and now the Mini Cooper SE Hardtop is a fun, electric option that is great for a daily commute and regular city driving. The range of this car is much shorter than other EVs, but it is still adequate to cover most people’s daily driving needs.
Toyota Prius Prime
- Starting price: $32,350
- EV Range: 48 miles
You can hate on the Pruis, but you can’t complain about that price tag. Once you pair the price with the fuel efficiency that this hybrid model offers, you’re basically stealing the car. The significant downfall of this car is that its electric-only range is only 48 miles. But remember that hybrid models also use gasoline, so that doesn’t mean you’ll have to drive in 48-mile increments.
Hyundai Kona Electric
- Starting price: $33,550
- EPA Range: 258 miles
Number four is our first SUV option, the Hyundai Kona Electric. It is a subcompact SUV, so it has more room than a sedan, but it’s a little tighter than a normal SUV. It has a good range of fast-charging capabilities, making it the perfect daily runner.
Mazda MX-30
- Starting price: $34,110
- EPA Range: 100 miles
The Mazda MX-30 is a bit more spacious than its competitors, but it’s a lot slower than the Mini Cooper. The MX-30 hit 0-60 in 9 seconds, while the Mini did it in 6.5 seconds. Plus, the range is a lot shorter than average. With only 100 miles on a full charge, this car may be limiting for some drivers.
Volkswagen ID.4
- Starting price: $38,995
- EPA Range: 209-275 miles
This popular option is a compact SUV option that surprisingly comes in at number 6. While Volkswagen isn’t usually known for being cheap, the 2023 ID.4 introduced a more affordable standard trim, making this car more affordable for the average consumer.
Tesla Model 3
- Starting price: $38,998
- EPA Range: 272-358 miles
This is Tesla’s most affordable model, and it has actually dropped in price repeatedly this year in an effort to become more affordable to more consumers. Like all Teslas, this model offers an impressively long range, and it is a great, practical option for budget-conscious buyers.
Kia Niro EV
- Starting price: $40,875
- EPA Range: 253 miles
Though Kia doesn’t have a great reputation when it comes to quality automobiles, they have made some significant improvements to their more recent models, positioning them as a powerful competitor in the affordable electric car market. It is a hatchback, and it has a decent electric range, making it a great option for daily driving.
Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid
- Starting price: $40,500
- EV Range: 37 miles
The only Ford on this list is the new Escape, and it's a hybrid option. This model is an SUV, and it has been completely redesigned and updated from the well-known Escape design, but its all-electric range is only 37 miles. If you need to drive any further than that, you’ll have to rely on gasoline.
Hyundai Ioniq 6
- Starting price: $42,715
- EPA Range: 240-361 miles
The newest car in Hyundai’s electric lineup is the Ioniq 6. This car is most comparable to the Tesla Model 3. You can choose from a standard or long-range option as well as from RWD or AWD options. The long-range option also offers a dual motor for up to 320 horsepower.
Hyundai Ioniq 5
- Starting price: $42,785
- EPA Range: 220-303 miles
The Ioniq 5 is, in case you couldn’t guess, another model in the same lineup as the Ioniq 5. This model is comparable to the Kia EV6 and offers long-range options and quick charging capabilities. This car also has an impressive towing capacity for an EV and is able to tow up to 2,300 pounds.
Research journalist, Freelance writer, Managing Editor
- Expertise: automotive content, trending topics.
- Education: LeTourneau University, Bachelors of Science in Business Administration.
- Over 400 articles and short news pieces published across the web.
Experience: Madison Cates is a journalist located in the great state of Texas. She began writing over eight years ago. Her first major research piece was published by the Journal of Business and Economics in 2018. After growing up in a household of eight brothers and a dad who was always restoring old Camaros, she naturally pivoted her freelance career into the automotive industry. There, she found her passion.
Her experience paved the way for her to work with multiple large corporations in automotive news and trending topics. Now, she now finds her home at Wealth of Geeks where she proudly serves as Managing Editor of Autos. Madison is always down to geek out over the latest beautiful cars on the market, and she enjoys providing her readers with tips to make car ownership easier and more enjoyable.