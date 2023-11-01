13 Cheapest Electric Vehicles (And They’re All Still Too Expensive)

If the idea of electric vehicle (EV) ownership sounds appealing, but you’re not interested in blowing your budget, you’re in luck because there are several budget-friendly options on the market.

While the average cost of an EV is $67,000, these 13 cars come in well below average. Remember that these prices don’t include federal incentives or local subsidies, so your final price may be even sweeter.

Chevrolet Bolt EV

Starting price: $26,500

EPA Range: 247-259 miles

The Chevrolet Bolt EV has stayed at the top of the list of most affordable all-electric vehicles for a while now. The affordable price paired with the reasonable range makes this a great option for those who are seeking affordability and practicality but still want a side of green transportation.

Chevrolet Bolt EUV

Starting price: $27,800

EPA Range: 247 miles

There’s the Chevy Bolt, and there’s the SUV option, the Bolt EUV. What’s EUV? That’s the new name for an electric SUV, and it stands for “electric utility vehicle.” Clever, right? This car has the same front wheelbase as the standard Bolt, but the back wheelbase is lengthened to make room for more space in the back seat.

Nissan Leaf

Starting price: $28,140

EPA Range: 149-212 miles

Coming in at number two, the Nissan Leaf has also remained a reliable choice for those interested in affordable EVs. There are two Leaf options: the standard-range Leaf comes with 149 miles of range, while the longer-range Leaf SV Plus gets 212 miles on a full charge.

Mini Cooper SE Hardtop

Starting price: $30,900

EPA Range: 114 miles

Everyone loves the Mini Cooper, and now the Mini Cooper SE Hardtop is a fun, electric option that is great for a daily commute and regular city driving. The range of this car is much shorter than other EVs, but it is still adequate to cover most people’s daily driving needs.

Toyota Prius Prime

Starting price: $32,350

EV Range: 48 miles

You can hate on the Pruis, but you can’t complain about that price tag. Once you pair the price with the fuel efficiency that this hybrid model offers, you’re basically stealing the car. The significant downfall of this car is that its electric-only range is only 48 miles. But remember that hybrid models also use gasoline, so that doesn’t mean you’ll have to drive in 48-mile increments.

Hyundai Kona Electric

Starting price: $33,550

EPA Range: 258 miles

Number four is our first SUV option, the Hyundai Kona Electric. It is a subcompact SUV, so it has more room than a sedan, but it’s a little tighter than a normal SUV. It has a good range of fast-charging capabilities, making it the perfect daily runner.

Mazda MX-30

Starting price: $34,110

EPA Range: 100 miles

The Mazda MX-30 is a bit more spacious than its competitors, but it’s a lot slower than the Mini Cooper. The MX-30 hit 0-60 in 9 seconds, while the Mini did it in 6.5 seconds. Plus, the range is a lot shorter than average. With only 100 miles on a full charge, this car may be limiting for some drivers.

Volkswagen ID.4

Starting price: $38,995

EPA Range: 209-275 miles

This popular option is a compact SUV option that surprisingly comes in at number 6. While Volkswagen isn’t usually known for being cheap, the 2023 ID.4 introduced a more affordable standard trim, making this car more affordable for the average consumer.

Tesla Model 3

Starting price: $38,998

EPA Range: 272-358 miles

This is Tesla’s most affordable model, and it has actually dropped in price repeatedly this year in an effort to become more affordable to more consumers. Like all Teslas, this model offers an impressively long range, and it is a great, practical option for budget-conscious buyers.

Kia Niro EV

Starting price: $40,875

EPA Range: 253 miles

Though Kia doesn’t have a great reputation when it comes to quality automobiles, they have made some significant improvements to their more recent models, positioning them as a powerful competitor in the affordable electric car market. It is a hatchback, and it has a decent electric range, making it a great option for daily driving.

Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid

Starting price: $40,500

EV Range: 37 miles

The only Ford on this list is the new Escape, and it's a hybrid option. This model is an SUV, and it has been completely redesigned and updated from the well-known Escape design, but its all-electric range is only 37 miles. If you need to drive any further than that, you’ll have to rely on gasoline.

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Starting price: $42,715

EPA Range: 240-361 miles

The newest car in Hyundai’s electric lineup is the Ioniq 6. This car is most comparable to the Tesla Model 3. You can choose from a standard or long-range option as well as from RWD or AWD options. The long-range option also offers a dual motor for up to 320 horsepower.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Starting price: $42,785

EPA Range: 220-303 miles

The Ioniq 5 is, in case you couldn’t guess, another model in the same lineup as the Ioniq 5. This model is comparable to the Kia EV6 and offers long-range options and quick charging capabilities. This car also has an impressive towing capacity for an EV and is able to tow up to 2,300 pounds.