Grease the Wheels of Savings: The 7 Cheapest Oil Change Options Right Now

Join us on a journey to uncover the ultimate secrets of affordable engine maintenance. This guide for the cheapest oil change options is your one-stop shop for savings and a well-maintained vehicle. We'll help you navigate the highways and byways of oil change choices, from big names like Jiffy Lube to wallet-friendly options like Walmart Automotive Centers.

The 7 Cheapest Oil Change Options Right Now

Here are some great places to secure the cheapest oil change available, especially if you hate doing the oil change yourself.

Walmart

Regular Oil Change: $20 or $30

Full Synthetic Oil Change: $45

Walmart is an excellent choice for a cheap oil change due to its competitive pricing, convenience with numerous locations, and a team of certified technicians who ensure quality service using trusted products.

The Walmart technicians carefully review everything your vehicle needs and recommend the oil that best suits your car for optimal performance. This service goes further and ensures every vehicle component is clean and functioning correctly.

In addition to offering some of the cheapest oil change options, Walmart's automotive centers provide a range of services, from tire rotations to battery replacements, making it a one-stop solution. With transparent pricing and the reliability of a well-established brand, Walmart is a top contender for those seeking an affordable and dependable oil change service.

Valvoline

Regular Oil Change: $45

Full Synthetic Oil Change: $100

Providing high-quality service at an affordable price, Valvoline is among the cheapest oil change options. Their expert technicians use the latest equipment and premium-quality oil to ensure your vehicle runs smoothly and efficiently. They also offer a range of oil change packages to suit different budgets and needs.

Valvoline provides discounts and promotions that help make their services even more accessible. First-time customers, military personnel, and seniors receive special deals, and their rewards program allows you to earn points for every dollar you spend, which can be redeemed for future services.

Pep Boys

Regular Oil Change: $40

Full Synthetic Oil Change: $85

Pep Boys is a popular choice for the cheapest oil change due to their range of oil options, strict safety protocol, courtesy checks, 1,000+ locations, and competitive pricing. They offer conventional, high mileage, synthetic blend, and full synthetic oils to meet different needs and budgets. Their protocol ensures safe and efficient service, while courtesy checks identify potential issues.

They also have a rewards program that will build up cashback toward Pep Boys gift cards. Pep Boys also has tires, a full-service shop, and is one of the larger auto parts stores.

With over 1,000 locations across the US, it's easy to find a Pep Boys near you. Additionally, they frequently offer promotions and discounts on their services, making their prices competitive with other auto shops. Overall, Pep Boys' quality service and customer satisfaction make them a top choice for oil changes.

Firestone

Regular Oil Change: $30

Full Synthetic Oil Change: $100

Firestone is known for offering affordable options for oil changes without sacrificing the quality. With various oil options available, including conventional, high mileage, synthetic blend, and full synthetic oils, Firestone can meet the needs of different vehicles and budgets. Their technicians also thoroughly inspect your car to identify potential issues, ensuring you get the most out of your oil change service.

Moreover, Firestone often offers discounts and promotions on their services, making their prices even more competitive. Firestone is a good option for those seeking a reliable and affordable oil change service. Their commitment to quality and affordability has made them a driver's go-to choice.

Jiffy Lube

Regular Oil Change: $50

Full Synthetic Oil Change: $99

Jiffy Lube is one of the cheapest oil change options for vehicle maintenance but is the pricier among the other places. They specialize in essential services, employ expert technicians, and provide swift service. They offer comprehensive vehicle inspections, use quality oils and filters, and maintain service records for convenience.

This retailer also provides complimentary fluid top-off service on vital fluids, including motor oil (the same type of oil purchased originally), transmission, power steering, differential/transfer case, and washer fluids.

With a nationwide presence, Jiffy Lube is a dependable choice for those who value expertise and convenience. Their attention to detail sets them apart from other service providers, ensuring optimal vehicle performance and longevity.

Local Mechanic

Regular Oil Change: $35

Full Synthetic Oil Change: $65

A local mechanic can be a great option if you're due for an oil change. Not only do they often offer competitive pricing compared to larger chain stores and dealerships, but they also provide personalized and friendly service. It can make the whole experience more pleasant and less stressful. In addition, supporting a local business also helps sustain the local economy, which is always good.

The advantage of choosing a local mechanic is their proximity; they're just a call away when your car needs attention. Over time, these local mechanics become intimately acquainted with your vehicle. This familiarity brings peace of mind; when you suspect any issues with your car, you can rely on their expertise. Thanks to their prior experience with your vehicle, they can address your concerns effectively and efficiently.

When you choose a local mechanic, you're supporting a small business that takes pride in its work. So, the next time you need an oil change, consider giving your business to a local mechanic. You might be surprised at the quality of service and affordability!

Do-It-Yourself

Regular Oil Change: $20

Full Synthetic Oil Change: $36

Changing your car's oil may seem daunting, but it can save you money in the long run. A DIY oil change can cost you less than half the price of taking your car to a mechanic. The process is straightforward and requires only a few essential tools. By purchasing your own oil and oil filter, you can also ensure that you are using the correct oil for your car and getting a good quality filter.

Performing an oil change by yourself can be pretty messy. Regardless of how experienced you are, it's nearly impossible to avoid making a mess during the process. It's essential to prioritize safety throughout the task. Moreover, changing your oil may expose you, your pets, and the environment to potentially harmful oil spills. There's also the risk of burns from the hot oil you're handling. So, remember to exercise caution and take safety measures when tackling this job.

Plus, you'll have the satisfaction of knowing that you completed the task yourself, but assess your skills level as well, and if you find the task daunting, better make the oil change job done by the professionals.

Key Things To Keep In Mind Before Your Next Oil Change

Oil changes are an essential part of car maintenance. They help to keep your engine running smoothly and prevent wear and tear. However, it would be best to keep a few key things in mind before your following oil change to ensure the process goes smoothly. First and foremost, knowing your car's oil change schedule is essential. Depending on the make and model of your vehicle, you may need to change your oil every 3,000, 5,000, or 7,500 miles. It's essential to follow this schedule to avoid potential engine damage.

You should find a reputable mechanic to perform the oil change. Reading reviews and asking for recommendations from family and friends can help you find a trustworthy mechanic. Check the oil level before and after the oil change to ensure the mechanic adds the right amount of oil and avoids potential leaks or other issues.

Knowing your car's oil change schedule, finding a reputable mechanic, and checking the oil level before and after the change are all essential steps to ensure that your oil change process goes smoothly and your car stays in good condition.

How To Tell When You Need an Oil Change

Aside from thinking about the cheapest oil change options, it’s also essential to know when to get an oil change, as this keeps your car running smoothly and avoids potential engine damage. Here are some signs that it's time to get an oil change:

Your dashboard warning light is on – Most modern cars have an oil change warning light that will come on when it's time for an oil change. Your oil is dirty – If it is dark and messy, it's a sign that it's time for a change. You can check your oil by pulling out the dipstick and inspecting the color and consistency. Your engine is making strange noises – if you hear knocking or ticking sounds from your machine, it could be a sign that your oil is low or dirty. Your mileage has reached the recommended limit – most car manufacturers recommend changing your oil every 5,000 to 7,500 miles, depending on the make and model of your car.

Synthetic Change Oil vs. Regular Change Oil

Synthetic oil is made from chemical compounds and designed to provide better performance and protection, while regular oil is derived from crude oil and is less refined.

Oil that is classified as synthetic surpasses conventional oil in delivering optimal engine performance. While traditional (mineral) oil can offer sufficient lubrication, it falls short compared to synthetic oil's comprehensive engine care.

Synthetic oil lasts longer and can withstand higher temperatures, making it better for high-performance engines. It's also more expensive but more eco-friendly and produces fewer emissions. Check your vehicle's owner's manual before switching to synthetic oil, as some older cars may not be compatible.

The Bottom Line

Finding the cheapest oil change options near you is essential for anyone who wants to save money while maintaining their vehicle. With the rise of electric and hybrid cars, traditional oil changes may become less common. However, for those who still require oil changes, there are several options available.

Some popular choices include Walmart, a local mechanic, or completely doing it alone. It's necessary to do your research and compare prices to find the best deal. Using coupons, discounts, or loyalty programs can also help you save money on your oil changes. By being proactive and doing your due diligence, you can keep your car running smoothly without breaking the bank.





