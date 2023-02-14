Tips And Tricks For The Creamiest, Dreamiest Cheese Sauce

I’ve never met anyone that doesn’t like cheese, including lactose intolerants.

Cheese is the ultimate food. The delicacy pairs well with everything and comes in several forms, flavors, and shapes. Plus, cheese makes a fantastic pasta sauce. Ever heard of mac n’ cheese?

However, mastering the consistency of a delectable, creamy cheese sauce can prove a challenge worthy of a spot on MasterChef. One Reddit user asked for assistance in concocting the perfect cheese sauce for their mac n’ cheese, and thanks to all the foodies and chefs lingering in the Reddit sphere, we’ve compiled the best advice to conquer your cheddar.

1. Pay Attention to The Kind of Cheese Used

The cheese gurus of Reddit suggested using mild cheddar instead of aged cheddar, as it melts better. Use blocks of cheese rather than shredded cheese because shredded cheese thickens the sauce too much, thanks to the added cellulose.

Another user recommended avoiding mozzarella and grated cheese, which make the sauce “plasticy” and “gritty.” A few users suggested the best way to make a cheese sauce is to add a pack of Velveeta or cream cheese to thicken the consistency. One person uses Kraft singles to enhance their sauce. Since Kraft cheese is mostly chemicals, it adds to the creamy texture and holds well.

2. Use a Whisk

User U/ House0fMadne55 advised to “Thicken your sauce to the consistency you want. Turn off the heat. Add all your cheese and whisk it until fully incorporated. Never add cheese to thin liquid or liquid that isn’t thickened yet.”

They added that “Roux is made/incorporated with hot liquid separately then added to your hot sauce liquid. Starch (cornstarch, arrowroot, tapioca) is cold and is added using water to sauce liquid cold. If you are adding Room temp milk to roux, it doesn’t emulsify.”

3. Watch The Heat

U/ Break_Bot72 shared their helpful tip about lowering the heat to melt cheese.

“As a rule of thumb, as you're adding the cheese, either back the hob down to its lowest temperature and allow the saucepan to adjust its temperature and cool down a bit before adding your cheese, or, seeing as the sauce will still be well and truly hot enough to melt any cheese you put into it, turn the heat off entirely and add your cheese in a number of small batches.

By the time you incorporate it into the pasta, the residual starch will help stabilize everything anyway.”

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.