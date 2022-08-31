Urgent Privacy Issue For Android Users: Check Your WiFi Settings Now

Billions of Android users have been warned to double-check their WiFi settings. This warning is because simply turning off your WiFi doesn't necessarily mean it is completely off, it could simply be running in the background.
How To Check Your Settings
Users will need to go to their location settings and click location services. Then scroll down the page to find WiFi scanning. If you want to increase your privacy, you may want to turn that off.
Protect Yourself
Apps may use WiFi for location detection even when WiFi is turned off. This means that even when you've turned off your WiFi, your phone is still scanning and sending probe requests for WiFi.
