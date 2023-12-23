14 Ways to Genuinely Cheer for Others, Regardless of Circumstances

As supportive as we might be able to be on social media, it can be hard not to feel like you have lost, especially when comparing yourself to others. The worst time to hear about other people’s success stories is when you feel lost. While struggling to find my footing in my career, every success story of other people in my field tightened my throat.

It's challenging to bring yourself out of a funk when those around you appear to be thriving. When you can't see the light, try introducing some healthy practices into your life.

1. Comparison Is the Thief of Joy

The real culprit is comparison. You are comparing yourself to that person, forgetting that you are different. It isn't easy, but at the end of the day, you need to learn how to separate the two. You can never be happy for yourself or others if you spend too much time worrying about what others are doing and using it to minimize your actions.

2. Be Thankful for What You Have While Celebrating Others

Good vibes attract more good vibes. If you can be thankful for what you have, you won't get sucked into feeling bad about yourself, and you'll be able to celebrate the joy for others.

3. Keep Jealousy in Check

Jealousy in small doses can be healthy. It's okay to be content while simultaneously desiring to emulate them. You can be happy that your friend got an extremely high-paying job while also wishing you were the one making millions! Both thoughts can exist at once.

4. Don't Dim Your Light

Not everyone has the same dreams. Don't get stuck in a scarcity mindset. Celebrating others is about celebrating “them” and not “you.”

5. Everyone’s Timeline Is Different

Just because someone else's cake finished baking and turned out delicious doesn’t mean it’s terrible because your cake is still baking. Yours will turn out delicious in its time. Remember that your timeline is not the same as everyone else's. It may be a bummer that you don't have a spouse, a child, or a ton of money, but it's good that others do.

6. Find Inspiration

Positivity can help you draw lessons from the success stories of others. So, they might serve as a source of inspiration rather than anguish. Possessing a positive “I can do it too” outlook can help you achieve your goals. In my own experience, I've jotted down a few takeaways from these tales that will prove helpful down the road.

7. Take Social Media Breaks

Social media bombards you with perfect images from other people's lives. Manage how you use social media, create healthy relationships online, and distance yourself from social media for a while if all else fails. Sometimes, a break from the online world can help you focus on yourself.

8. Things Aren't Always What They Seem

Everyone makes confident assumptions about life, and they frequently hide their uneasiness by portraying themselves as having it all together. This is how we try to convince ourselves that everything will be fine; it must be done intentionally. Many supposedly happy couples are unhappy; many engagements are destined to fail.

Hence, when people make announcements about important life events, remember that the assurance they extolled from the rooftops was by no means a given and that, behind it all, people were only trying to find love and hope for the best.

9. Life Comes in Phases

Life comes in phases for everyone. You may be having a great time in your relationship, while your friends may be getting a divorce. Just like you have ups and downs, others will undoubtedly experience them.

10. Focus on What You Can Give

Focus less on what the world can give you and more on what you can give to the world. Create an abundance mindset, and the easiest way to do this is to give praise, love, help, support, and time as if you have so much of it, you have enough to give away. That’s how you get the most out of life.

11. Gratitude Journal

Keeping a gratitude notebook can be a comfort in tough times by helping you reflect on the good in your life. You'll have a much brighter outlook, be able to enjoy the good times more fully and form stronger bonds with those around you. It keeps you upbeat and improves your mood and outlook on life.

12. Move Past the Bad Feeling Quickly

Your initial reaction may be self-pity or comparing your life to theirs, but that's human. As you step back, you'll realize you're truly happy for whoever this is. Your genuine feelings for the other party are revealed when the initial surge of negative emotions about your own position subside, and you can think more clearly and dispassionately.

13. Speak To A Therapist

It's okay to need professional help. If you're unable to be happy for others or can't seem to find joy no matter what you do, a therapist can help you work through your emotions and offer advice and tools to help you feel better.

14. Remember How Far You've Come

It's so easy to forget everything you've overcome and achieved. I bet there was a time when you were waiting and hoping to get to where you are now! Life is a journey; you can achieve everything you want with work and a positive mindset.