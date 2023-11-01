Cher to Perform at This Year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Cher believes in life after farewell tours. The iconic Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy winner will make an appearance at the 97th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, right before Santa Claus.

The Associated Press reports that for the first time in the history of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the holiday tradition will kick off at 8:30 a.m. EST — a half hour earlier than usual. Grammy-winning multi-instrumentalist Jon Batiste is scheduled first. Other artists appearing during Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade include Bell Biv DeVoe, Brandy, Chicago, En Vogue, Enhyphen, Amanda Shaw, and more before Cher turns back time with her performance.

According to the official website for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, viewers can expect 17 performers, 25 giant balloons (including 7 new characters), 6 Balloonicles (balloons attached to bicycles), 30 floats, 9 marching bands, 29 clown crews, and 5 performance groups. Representing Broadway are performances from & Juliet, Back to the Future: The Musical, How to Dance in Ohio, Shucked, Spamalot, and an appearance by Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells of Gutenberg! The Musical!

The Associated Press reports, “A marching band from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, the scene of one of the nation’s worst school shootings, will represent Florida. Other marching bands this year will represent Alabama, Indiana, Wisconsin, Michigan, Washington, New York, Illinois, New Jersey and Texas.”

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade First Took Place in 1924

The first annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade took place in New York in 1924 and became the annual American kickoff of the holiday shopping season. The three-hour parade ends at Macy's Herald Square, the flagship Macy's department store.

It's no coincidence that Cher, this year's highlighted performer, just released Christmas, her first album of new material in 10 years. Highlights include “What Christmas Means to Me” with Stevie Wonder, “Home” with Michael Bublé, and “Put a Little Holiday in Your Heart” with friend and former touring companion Cyndi Lauper.

“For nearly 100 years, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been synonymous with the beginning of the holiday season, celebration and togetherness,” says Will Coss, executive producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “Our talented team of Macy’s Studios artisans and production specialists work year-round to deliver the nation’s most beloved holiday event, live on Thanksgiving morning. We are proud to hold this responsibility and look forward to sharing our unbelievable designs, larger-than-life character balloons and first-class entertainment, all sure to create lifelong memories for Parade fans nationwide.”

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is hosted by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker from Today on NBC from 8:30 a.m. to noon EST. The parade also streams on Peacock.