Chevy’s Last-Ever Gas-Powered Camaro Has Ended Production

Dec.14, 2023, was the final day that Chevrolet will ever produce their legendary Camaro as an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle. While Chevy's parent company, General Motors, has indicated that they plan to resurrect the Camaro as an electric vehicle (EV) in a few years, that's not a choice that makes muscle car enthusiasts very happy.

According to a report from Motor Trend, the final ICE Camaro was a 2024 ZL1/1LE with a Summit White paint job and a six-speed manual transmission (something pony car enthusiasts will undoubtedly be happy about). And what's more, they report that this model will be the “fastest, best–handling, and most powerful Camaro ever designed.” So, if this is the Camaro's swan song, at least it's going out on a high note.

The ZL1 Camaro

Officially entering production in 2012, the ZL1 Camaro was a vehicle drivers could throw down in. This muscle car packed a punch, sporting a 3.8 zero to sixty time. Between 2012 and 2015, Chevy produced a total of 14,213 ZL1s. It was an impressive run for the Camaro's fifth generation.

The sixth generation of the Chevy classic boasted even more horsepower, with 60 more horses and 200 pounds less weight than its predecessor, dramatically improving its power-to-weight ratio. It also came with more driver-control features and a 10-speed automatic transmission.

A modified supercharged Corvette Z06 LT4 engine was powering the latest Camaro generation. It's a monster of automotive engineering that can roar to 650 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. Chevy discontinued production on the LT4 engine for the Camaro in November of this year.

One of the most powerful Camaros ever produced by Chevy, the ZL1 makes the Camaro legacy proud. Likely, the last one that came off the production line on December 14 will find its way into Chevy's legacy collection.

The Camaro's final production days at GM's Lansing Grand River plant also signal the end of 369 workers' tenure there as Chevy prepares for its EV future. The company's director of car and crossover marketing, Brad Franz, said discontinuing the Camaro was essential for Chevy's electric future.

GM is also buying out another of its companies, Buick, to downsize its dealership network to increase individual store profits and better prepare for life after the industry's EV resolution.

However, there is a precedent of automakers bringing back popular features if there's demand, like Aston Martin's Valour. A vehicle the esteemed British automaker designed for the company's 110th anniversary, the Valour sports a six-speed manual gearbox they had previously thought they'd do away with. It's a decision met with much fanfare from manual transmission enthusiasts. So, if there's demand for it, we can get a special edition ICE Camaro from Chevy. While that may not seem likely now, anything is possible. As Sean Connery once learned, never say never.