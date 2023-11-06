Chevy’s Update on the 2024 Equinox EV Reveals Starting Price

Between the recently absolved UAW strike and a severe eclectic vehicle (EV) market slowdown, General Motors has been going through a lot lately. The strike will affect their bottom line come the end of the year, with losses likely to cross the billion-dollar mark when it's all said and done.

At the same time, GM also recently decided to push back the release of their Silverado EV, which is expected to be a flagship EV for them, due to market demand for EVs dropping off significantly.

However, neither losses nor sagging EV demand is stopping GM from moving forward with their planned release of the 2024 Chevy Equinox EV SUV, slated to hit the market next year.

What's in Store for the 2024 Chevy Equinox EV SUV?

Announced over a year ago, Chevy teased that the baseline Equinox would sport around 250 miles of driving range while having 210 horsepower with 242 lb-ft of torque.

Chevy recently confirmed that the price for this baseline model will be just under $35,000. For those considering buying one when they become available next year, it's been reported that the 2024 Chevy Equinox EV SUV will be eligible for a US federal EV tax credit worth up to $7,500 off of the MSRP.

So, the baseline 2024 Chevy Equinox could be available for under $28,000 after the federal tax credit.

Chevy revealed that the Equinox EV 2RS trim model will begin production first. Production on the 1LT Equinox trim is expected to follow in late 2024 or possibly 2025.

The Chevy Equinox EV 2RS trim is expected to start at just under $49,000 for the front-wheel drive option and just under $54,000 for the rear-wheel driver variant.

While there have been no updates on motor configurations or battery capacity for the 2RS trim, it's reasonable to expect that the front-wheel drive variant will at least have the capacity for 210 horsepower and 242 lb-ft of torque like the baseline LT1 trim model.

Additionally, Chevy has announced that the 2RS trim will come with 21-inch wheels and a towing package that will be wired to haul up to 1,500 pounds.

The 2RS will also sport some cool interior features, such as adaptive cruise control, GM's Super Cruise, multi-color ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, HD surround-view safety cameras, and a 17.7-inch interior touch screen with built-in Google apps. There will also be an onboard charger (11.5 kW) that's capable of 150 kW DC fast charging.

The exterior will feature a power liftgate.

While Chevy initially announced that there would be a 3LT trim, their most recent update did not mention it. Many of the features that were supposed to come with the 3LT trim were recently announced to be part of the 2RS trim. This begs whether Chey is now scrapping the 3TL trim from production altogether.

Chevy could also have decided to redesign it and delay the 3TL trim's release.