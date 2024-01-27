Snowy Stories: The 25 Chilliest Movies Set in Winter

Seasons can be powerful symbolism in cinema, with spring representing renewal, summer showing growth and passion, and autumn depicting decay. So, what does that make winter? In some films, winter embodies death and hopelessness. Winter is a time of hardships, which can be horrifying, inspiring, or something in between.

Wintery movies range from unforgettable horror films about survival to endearing kids’ movies with magic and friendship. Whatever the plot, the snow and cold in winter movies often play a significant role in the story and deeply impact the characters.

1. Fargo (1996)

Fargo is one of the best wintery movies. Set in North Dakota and Minnesota, the whole film has a blanket of white snow over it. The cold weather and pure white snow provide a contrasting setting for the bloody murders and sinister plot that plays out in this gripping film by the Coen brothers.

2. Frozen (2013)

Kids and adults can enjoy frosty imagery in Disney’s Frozen. The movie features music about building snowmen, frozen hearts, and the warm defrost of spring. While the movie can be casual and fun to watch, it does have compelling themes that tie into the chilly setting, using the winter weather as a powerful and complex symbol.

3. The Shining (1980)

The Shining is one of the scariest films from the ‘80s, with an unhinged man who turns on his family. The freezing weather outside contrasts with the fire raging inside as the family deals with the demons in the resort, as well as their own. The heaps of snow and cold temperatures contribute to the horror, trapping all of them inside together.

4. Snowpiercer (2013)

The movie Snowpiercer shows what the world might be like if winter never ended. The last humans on Earth all live on a high-tech train that never stops moving through the frozen tundra that is now Earth. In the film, those in power use the freezing conditions to torture, punish, and control everyone.

5. The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

Climate change and global warming are major issues, but what if the Earth was cooling down instead of heating up? In The Day After Tomorrow, that’s exactly what happens. The world faces an insane superstorm that brings freezing temperatures that cause apocalyptic chaos.

6. Winter's Bone (2010)

Jennifer Lawrence gives an incredible performance in Winter’s Bone as a young woman trying to find her irresponsible father. She treks through the mountains in chilling winter to save her family. The entire movie feels chilly and grey, capturing the desperation that can come with winter.

7. Society of the Snow (2023)

This survival thriller will have you on the edge of your seat the whole time and reaching for a snuggly blanket. It takes place in 1972 and follows the survivors of a Uruguayan flight crash. The brutal story shows how freezing temperatures and endless snow can force people to abandon their humanity and fight for their lives in disturbing ways.

8. Ice Age (2002)

Many of these winter movies are rough, but Ice Age is a cute and playful kids’ movie. The animated film follows some unlikely animal friends as they journey to save a human baby. The winter conditions in the film are less threatening than in other movies, so you can just enjoy the pretty white images.

9. I'm Thinking of Ending Things (2020)

I’m Thinking of Ending Things is a nuanced film about mental illness and loneliness. It follows a troubled man taking his girlfriend home to meet his parents. The film plays with your mind in twisted ways. It takes place in a snowy winter, which adds to the dark, cold energy of the movie.

10. The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005)

This beloved movie highlights the hopelessness and despair of a neverending winter. Characters point out that winter can be lovely but not without the relief of summer. Most of the plot involves the lead characters fighting the White Witch to end the cold season.

11. Happy Feet (2006)

Another adorable kids’ film that captures the snowy vibe of winter is Happy Feet! This heartwarming movie takes place in chilly Antarctica, following an awkward penguin who doesn’t fit in with his colony. With a star-studded cast and a sweet story, it’s the perfect feel-good winter watch.

12. Snow Dogs (2002)

Snow Dogs is a supremely silly story about a Miami man who heads to Alaska to deal with an inheritance from his biological mother. Rather than inherit a hefty sum of money, he gets a pack of rambunctious snow dogs that teach him about perseverance and courage. The way the main character reacts to the cold conditions in Alaska is wildly funny.

13. Misery (1990)

What can we say? Stephen King loves a snowy, scary story. Misery is about an author who becomes a hostage of his most devoted and deranged fan. He falls into her clutches when his car crashes due to icy, snowy road conditions. Along with his injuries, the awful conditions outside keep him trapped by this lunatic.

14. Frozen (2010)

This Frozen is different from the delightful children’s movie — very different. The 2010 movie Frozen is a horrifying tale of three skiers trapped on a chairlift over a long weekend. The movie depicts the toll the cold takes on the human body and the desperate lengths people will go to survive.

15. March of the Penguins (2005)

This popular documentary shows what the life of a penguin is like in Antarctica. It’s a nice middle ground between the terrifying winter films and goofy kids’ movies. It shows the methodical way penguins survive in the unbearable Antarctic winter and work together to protect their babies.

16. Eight Below (2006)

Eight Below is another flick that depicts the horrors of humans being trapped in freezing conditions. Starring Paul Walker, the film shows the resilience of both humans and dogs. We’re warning you now the movie will smash your heart into pieces, but it’s a riveting film.

17. The Frozen Ground (2013)

This Nicolas Cage movie follows an Alaskan State Trooper hunting down a notorious state killer preying on young women. The movie begins sans snow, but deep winter descends on the characters as the story unfolds. It uses the intensity of the winter weather to reflect the increasingly dramatic hunt for the killer.

18. Smallfoot (2018)

Smallfoot is a precious animated movie about a human meeting a yeti. The characters journey through the snowy mountains and forest. The movie’s wintery imagery is stunning, with pinky sunsets over snow-peaked mountains. This touching film is all about accepting those different from you and exploring the seemingly impossible.

19. The Revenant (2015)

The Revenant is an extreme movie about a man left for dead in a snowy forest following a horrific bear attack. While it is one of Leonardo DiCaprio’s best performances, this tragic film is tough to watch. The main character fights to survive against the deadly elements, painting a brutal picture.

20. The Mountain Between Us (2017)

This movie stars Kate Winslet and Idris Elba as two plane crash survivors who must face the snowy elements to survive. They rely on one another as they trek across the mountainous terrain in freezing temperatures and eventually form an unbreakable bond. The struggles of winter can tear people apart or bring them closer than they thought possible.

21. Last Holiday (2006)

On a lighter note, Last Holiday is a charming rom-com about a woman who decides to live life to the fullest after receiving a fatal diagnosis. Queen Latifah stars as the bodacious woman coming out of her shell. The wintery backdrop of this film is lovely, and you don’t have to watch any characters struggle to survive!

22. Winterland (2019)

Winterland is the perfect movie if you love this season because it allows you to hit the slopes. This documentary celebrates skiing, snowboarding, and the culture surrounding these chilly sports. Watch some of the best winter athletes in the world fly through the snow and enjoy the beautiful scenery.

23. No Exit (2022)

No Exit is a gripping movie similar to Identity. During a roaring blizzard, a group of strangers trapped at a rest stop lodge must wait out the weather. The snow and cold keep them all stuck together, but things quickly turn sinister when the main character discovers a kidnapped girl in one of the parked cars.

24. The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

This acclaimed movie takes place in a gray winter, and the season acts like an ominous character in the story. The chilly winter creates the foggy vibe of the movie, shrouded in mystery and darkness. Not only is it winter, but the characters mention that it is one of the coldest winters in decades, adding to the intensity of the captivating plot.

25. Two Night Stand (2014)

This awkward rom-com depicts a one-night stand that becomes longer when a raging snowstorm traps the two characters. The cute comedy captures the vibe of staying inside your house as snow piles up outside your window but with an added twist of romance and subtle social commentary on hook-up culture.