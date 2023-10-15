Will China’s Heavy Investment in Mexico Lead To Chinese EVs Being Sold in The US?

While US-China relations remain as rocky as ever, the People’s Republic is finally making moves to break into the American car market. But given the current geopolitical affairs and trade agreements, how does China plan to do that?

In one word, the answer is Mexico.

China’s Recent Expansion South of The Border.

As little as four years ago, no Chinese vehicles were being made or sold in Mexico. Then things started to change. In 2020 China spent around $90 million to build new EV factories there. Last year saw that number increase significantly – to nearly $400 million.

Add in that the vehicles being produced by companies like BYD come at enticing prices, sport the latest technology, and have luxurious interiors, and it’s no surprise that Chinese vehicles now account for 9 percent of all vehicles sold in Mexico.

It's a remarkable turn of events from zero to a nearly 10 percent market share in just four years.

Veteran Mexican automotive industry analyst Cesar Roy believes this to be a strategic move on China’s part, “The Chinese are using Mexico as a segue to enter the US.”

Is China About To Give US Automakers a Run for Their Money?

Chinese automakers have always had a better reputation regarding quality; however, the EV revolution that the industry is currently undergoing has gone a long way toward changing that.

Because China is also the world’s largest car market, it makes sense that it would find a way to be at the forefront of the most significant automotive development of the past century. It hasn’t hurt that the Chinese government has thrown its weight behind building up its country's EV infrastructure or that its battery companies are now some of the most successful in the world. CATL, for instance, is the world's number-one producer of lithium-ion batteries.

While American vehicles have historically been popular in China, their sales are starting to decline, with Ford and GM experiencing their sales numbers dropping considerably as Chinese buyers begin to prefer their products.

Several million EVs have been sold annually in China over the past few years, so it’s no surprise that with their domestic market thriving, they’ve set their sights on trying to break into overseas markets.

Adding context to that number, less than a million EVs were purchased in the US in 2022. Two notable factors contributing to that are that American EVs are expensive and the current lack of charging infrastructure.

Chinese EVs could have a leg up in the US market because their price tags are much more reasonable than American EVs. However, any Chinese vehicles imported into the US will have a 25 percent tariff on their price tag because of trade agreements. With that being said, though, Chinese vehicles will still be cheaper than American ones.

It’s no secret that EV adoption rates (outside of California) are not looking too great in the US. But the costs involved in producing EVs in the US are hefty (and if the UAW gets its way, EV production will likely only get more expensive.) The problem is that the US wants half of new vehicles sold to be EVs by the end of the decade, a number it’s not likely to hit if new EVs remain expensive.

This is where China, having a multitude of EV factories in Mexico that are producing quality vehicles for much cheaper than their US competitors, could pay off down the road.