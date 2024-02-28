Chinese Automaker BYD Impresses at Geneva Motor Show

Chinese automaker BYD, last year's most successful electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer after Tesla, continues to impress as it debuts promising new cars at this year's Geneva Motor Show.

The BYD Seal U Dm-I

The carmaker has bestowed their latest Seal model with a long moniker, Build Your Dreams Seal Utility Dual-Mode-i, and plenty of solid features. The plug-in hybrid SUV is the company's challenge to Nissan's Qashqai, Hyundai's Santa Fe, and Mitsubishi's Outlander, according to a report from Top Gear. Regarding the vehicle's body, BYD has gone with what's becoming this era's go-to electric SUV design. Wide, low grille, 19-inch alloy wheels, and dual-lens LED headlights.

Adventurous? No, it's a vehicle that BYD means to be a daily driver, not a concept car. Is it functional and easy on the eyes? Does a bear go number two in the woods?

The BYD Seal U DM-i marks the debut of the automaker's “Super DM” technology in Europe. According to Top Gear, the “dual-mode” label is slightly misleading because it's three essential components that BYD's engineers have combined to work as one, like Shazam or Captain Planet (though both of them combine more than three people to create their respective heroes, but you get the idea.)

There's a powerful electric motor, a 1.5-liter engine, and a Blade battery that BYD makes themselves. The “dual-mode” part kicks in when the vehicle automatically switches from one power source to another to keep its fuel economy high. The automaker has yet to confirm if the Seal U DM-i's 1.5-liter combustion engine will generate 96 or 128 horsepower. Top Gear points out that with the electric SUV being well over 16 feet in length, the 128-horsepower version will be the more sensible choice.

According to Top Gear's report, the Seal U DM-i will come with Direct Current fast charging capabilities that will allow it to charge its battery from 30 to 80 percent in 35 minutes. They also report that the SUV's interior is spacious, comfortably seating five adults and that BYD has made the seats out of vegan leather and “sculpted.” So passengers will ride comfortably, accompanied by mood lighting.

Up front is a crystal gear selector and wireless charging (the car can also act as a power bank for charging various devices while its owner is out on the road.) There's also a 15.6-inch LCD touchscreen with an Infinity audio suite. The latter is unsurprising, considering BYD's other cars have a karaoke mode.

The BYD Seal U DM-i will hit showroom floors this spring. However, the automaker has yet to reveal a price range for it. Though they told Top Gear it would be “affordable.”

Debuting Denza

According to a report from Motor1, BYD, which owns most of the company Denza, will debut the D9 in Europe this winter. The D9 is a luxurious, space-age-looking minivan that will tempt European families away from buying luxury SUVs.

The D9 will be available as both a plug-in hybrid and an EV. The three-row vehicle can comfortably seat seven and comes with all the bells and whistles one expects of such an upscale vehicle. There's a panoramic sunroof (boy, do we wish our family minivan had that when we were a kid), electronic sliding doors, stylish leather upholstery, and seats that are ventilated, massaging, folding, and adjustable.

The back rows also come with controls in the armrests to adjust features in the car, their own entertainment system with multiple screens, a fridge to keep drinks cold, and plenty of legroom. Kids may only sometimes like long family road trips, but at least they'll be comfortable in the back of the D9.

A previous report from Motor1 cites the D9, currently available in China, costs around $65,000.