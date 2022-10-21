Pink Bananas for Breast Cancer Awareness Month?!

No, it's not some new hybrid. As cool as it would be, the bananas are still quite yellow. But in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Chiquita is again giving its iconic Blue Sticker a pink makeover for the month of October. And on October 22nd, Chiquita will participate in the American Cancer Society’s “Making Strides of Miami-Dade 5k Walk.”

The sticker redesign matches the iconic Pink Ribbon – an international symbol for breast cancer awareness. It’s a small and subtle change to help make the important cause more top of mind.

For the sixth consecutive year, in partnership with the American Cancer Society (ACS), Chiquita’s limited-edition pink stickers will adorn 200 million of its tasty yellow bananas worldwide. The brand’s Blue Sticker offers a platform to Chiquita’s female ambassador Miss Chiquita, so the pink ribbon-inspired sticker series is intended to send a powerful message of support to those affected by breast cancer.

Growing Problem

Female breast cancer has now surpassed lung cancer as the most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide. Chiquita’s Pink Sticker series hopes to convey that small changes, even as simple as a pink sticker to promote health education and awareness, can inspire women to live a holistically healthy lifestyle.

The company hopes to encourage women to talk to a doctor about which tests they might need and the screening schedule that’s right for each individual. It’s a good idea to discuss risk factors, such as lifestyle behaviors and family history, that may put you or your loved one at higher risk.

“Chiquita is proud to act as a ‘Good Neighbor’ and show our support for breast cancer awareness, which affects women and their families across the globe,” said Jamie Postell, Vice President of Sales for Chiquita North America.

“Female empowerment is a fundamental piece of our Behind the Blue Sticker initiative, which is why we feel strongly about collaborating with the American Cancer Society. This partnership allows us to promote prevention and treatment further while providing valuable support to all affected by breast cancer.”

Millions of people have missed their scheduled health screenings in the past few years due to COVID-19 precautions. Health experts expressed concern that the absence of these medical appointments could have fatal consequences, putting people at a much higher risk for serious health issues due to missing early detection.

Recognizing the alarming situation, Chiquita has joined forces with key global health organizations, including The American Cancer Society, to perpetuate the message to women worldwide regarding the importance and urgency of getting their annual breast screenings and early detection to adopt healthy lifestyles and eating habits.

For the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides of Miami-Dade 5k Walk, on October 22nd, Chiquita is providing nutritious bananas to nourish all participants.

As part of this annual series, Chiquita has teamed up with the American Cancer Society to create six delicious recipes, including:

Whole wheat spelt Chiquita Banana bread

Pink Chiquita banana red current shake

Vegan Chiquita Pink ribbon poké bowl

Overnight oats with nuts, seeds with Chiquita bananas

Chiquita banana blueberry breakfast muffins.

Each recipe meets the ACS nutritional guidelines and aims to teach consumers how maintaining a well-balanced diet goes hand-in-hand with maintaining overall health and wellness.

“The female breast cancer death rate has declined by 42% as of 2019, mainly because of earlier detection and improved treatment. The ACS is putting 100+ years of lifesaving experience to work through investments in breast cancer research, ensuring greater access to quality care, influencing public policy, and providing patient support,” said Kimberly Jackson, American Cancer Society (ACS) Southeast Region Executive Vice President.

“We look forward to continuing to partner with Chiquita to improve the lives of cancer patients and their families.”

Chiquita has also partnered with cancer organizations worldwide, including Pink Ribbon in Germany and Netherlands, Fondazione AIRC in Italy, and Alma Zois in Greece.

For tasty recipes and more information on Chiquita’s Pink Sticker Program, please visit Pink Prevention | Chiquita.

Additional Ways To Support Breast Cancer Patients

During Breast Cancer Awareness month, also be sure to show your support by donating hair to Locks of Love. This organization is a non-profit that gives hairpieces to financially disadvantaged children that suffer from long-term medical hair loss. This program is not limited to Breast Cancer Awareness Month. You can donate to Locks of Love at any time.

Breast cancer is financially challenging. Figuring out how to cover medical expenses is stressful and overwhelming. In some cases, breast cancer patients qualify for social security benefits. To determine if your breast cancer qualifies for disability benefits, there are five ways breast cancer patients can qualify for social security disability benefits. In addition, you can appeal a denial for social security disability. Learn how to get Social Security Disability Benefits for breast cancer.

Breast cancer is not limited to October. Show your support for breast cancer year-round.

More Articles From the Wealth of Geeks Network:

This post was produced by ChaChingQueen and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.