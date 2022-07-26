RIP Choco Taco, Hello Furious Twitter, And A New Buyer?

Just yesterday, Klondike announced they will be discontinuing the beloved Choco Taco. Whether you haven't had a Choco Taco since 2003 or have one after every meal, this is tough news to take in. Let's take a look at how the world of Twitter is reacting to this heart-breaking news.

One user reacted by saying the ice cream-filled taco was important to this career.

The Choco Taco was an integral piece of my career and this is an absolute tragedy. https://t.co/kLJmICuCSr — Jeff Gerstmann (@jeffgerstmann) July 25, 2022

Abbey said this is the saddest news of the week.

The Choco Taco being discontinued is the saddest news this week — Abbey (@Rose104Blue) July 26, 2022

Yet another Twitter user implied Klondike will take a financial hit for this decision.

Live look at Klondike discontinuing the Choco Taco pic.twitter.com/kCOQOnfPU1 — TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) July 25, 2022

Chloe has some things to take to her therapist about…

Idk how to tell my therapist that the Choco taco being discontinued is the straw that broke the camels back — Chloé: Unicorn of Snark🦄 (@snarkgrapefruit) July 26, 2022

Charles has already begun asking Klondike to bring the taco back.

Day 1 of asking Klondike to bring back the Choco Taco#ChocoTaco — Charles Fought (@zeusnado) July 26, 2022

The good news is, the founder of Reddit wants to buy the Choco Taco and continue making it. There is hope!

Dear @Unilever — I'd like to buy the rights to your Choco Taco and keep it from melting away from future generations' childhoods. https://t.co/eXsmoR8kIV — AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) July 25, 2022

More Articles by the Wealth of Geeks Network

This article was produced by C Nation and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Credit: Shutterstock.