How To Make The Best Chocolate Mug Cake

An easy microwave chocolate mug cake is perfect when you want something sweet but don't have time to make a whole cake. In minutes, you'll have a warm, gooey single serving treat to enjoy immediately.

You can make this easy microwave chocolate cake in minutes with only a few ingredients. Plus, it's so simple to prepare that even inexperienced bakers can master it with ease!

It's also incredibly budget-friendly and tastes excellent after any dirt-cheap meal. Besides a few simple ingredients, you only need a large mug and a microwave.

This simple recipe takes just five minutes to prepare and delivers rich and creamy chocolaty goodness in every bite. Plus, there's no need to buy expensive ingredients or equipment to make this delicious dessert. Anyone can enjoy the sweet satisfaction of baking a homemade cake without breaking the bank!

What is a Mug Cake?

Mug cakes are individual-sized, single-serving cakes made in a coffee mug or other small container. They are perfect for dessert cravings as they only require a few minutes to prepare and cook, and you can even make a pancake mug cake for breakfast.

For chocolate lovers, the classic microwave chocolate mug cake is an indulgent treat. Making a cake for one is the perfect way to satisfy a sweet tooth quickly.

Ingredients

Below is a list of what you'll need for this chocolate cake in a mug.

All-purpose flour: Flour gives the cake structure and stability. It helps absorb moisture which results in a lighter cake texture.

Sugar: Regular granulated white sugar provides the sweetness, but you can use your favorite alternative sweetener.

Unsweetened cocoa powder: A few tablespoons provide the flavor and color in this chocolate mug cake recipe.

Baking powder: A small amount of baking powder helps lighten the cake's texture.

Salt: The primary reason to add salt in baking is to enhance the flavor of the other ingredients. It also helps balance out the sweetness.

Brewed coffee: Do not skip the coffee! If you aren't a coffee drinker, keep a supply of instant granules just for chocolate desserts. The cake will have a deeper chocolate flavor when you add coffee.

Milk: This is ideal because it removes bitterness and adds fat and sweetness.

Butter: Although you can use vegetable oil, we prefer butter because it makes the cake taste much better. It makes the cake texture firmer too.

Vanilla extract: You won't taste the vanilla, but it will give you the best chocolate cake flavor.

Chocolate chips: We like to use mini chocolate chips to double the chocolate flavor, but they are optional.

Scroll down to the recipe card to see the exact amounts used.

Instructions

Once you've gathered all your ingredients, making this single-serving chocolate mug cake recipe is incredibly simple. Just follow these easy step-by-step directions!

Whisk together the flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt in a large microwave-safe mug.

Stir in the milk, oil, and vanilla until the ingredients are well combined.

Mix in the chocolate chips, if using.

Microwave for one minute on high. Then check regularly for doneness.

Remove cake from microwave and allow to cool slightly before serving.

Tips

Here are some tips for making your chocolate mug cake so you can enjoy a perfectly moist and fluffy cake every time.

Use good quality cocoa powder. The cake will have a richer and more intense chocolate flavor when using premium cocoa. It will also make the cake moister and have a better texture.

Combine all the ingredients well. After adding the wet ingredients, ensure you mix in the flour thoroughly at the bottom of the mug.

Refrain from over-mixing the batter. You want to mix whisk with a fork until everything is well combined. Over-mixing can result in a dense and tough cake.

Grease the mug lightly if you're going to remove the cake. Just rub on a bit of butter or shortening inside the mug so that your mug cake won't stick after cooking.

Check for doneness early. After one minute of microwaving, keep an eye on the chocolate mug cake and check it regularly to prevent overcooking. The top should still be slightly wet. For a fudgy chocolate texture, you can even undercook it.

Cool slightly and serve warm. The cake has the best taste and texture when it is still warm. Plus, it's the perfect base for a cold scoop of ice cream or whipped cream.

Variations

When it comes to quick and easy small-batch desserts, the mini chocolate microwave cake in a mug is a classic! A single serving of this decadent treat can be made in minutes and requires very few ingredients.

If you're looking for ways to change up this chocolate mug cake recipe, we have some suggestions.

For a fruity twist, try adding fresh or frozen raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, or blackberries. You can also fold in a chopped banana for an extra dose of sweetness.

Nut lovers might want to add chopped almonds, walnuts, or pecans for texture and flavor. And if you're feeling adventurous, why not add spices like ginger and cinnamon?

We also like to vary the flavor by using a tablespoon of chocolate hazelnut spread instead of one tablespoon of butter. Other spreads, such as cookie butter or flavored nut butter, can also be used.

Serving Suggestions

This chocolatey treat is a perfect way to finish off an evening meal for one. While it's delicious on its own or with a sprinkling of powdered sugar, there are many great ways to serve this delectable delight.

Add a scoop of your favorite ice cream or frozen yogurt to the warm microwave mug cake. Add a drizzling of chocolate sauce or hot fudge for an extra indulgent treat. You could also add some crunch by scattering crushed nuts or sprinkles over the top.

You can serve the cake with fruit on top for a healthier option. Bananas, strawberries, and raspberries are great options.

Storage

The best way to store a chocolate mug cake is by wrapping it tightly in plastic wrap and placing it in an airtight container. Covering the cake will help keep it moist and prevent it from drying. You can store it in the refrigerator for up to five days.

FAQs

Can I use an oven instead of a microwave?

If you don't want to use a microwave, bake it in an oven-safe cup or ramekin for 10 to 15 minutes at 350°F until the cake is fully cooked.

Is a chocolate mug cake supposed to be gooey?

Mug cakes should be gooey and moist. The butter and melty dark chocolate chips in this chocolate mug cake recipe help give the cake a soft and gooey texture.

Should the cake be eaten hot or cold?

You want to serve a microwave cake in a mug hot because the texture and flavor are best when it's warm. Adding a scoop of ice cream also tastes best over a hot cake.

Why did I get a dry texture?

You may have overcooked it, which can happen if you have a high-powered microwave or if you left it cooking for too long. You could also need to use more liquid in the recipe. Make sure to measure the instructions carefully and check on your cake often after one minute of microwaving on high.

Chocolate Mug Cake Recipe

Whether you're looking for a quick snack or something to satisfy a sudden chocolate craving, this mug cake will surely hit the spot. Its moist texture and rich flavor make it a delicious treat to enjoy anytime.

Prep: 4 minutes

Cook: 1 minute

Total Time: 5 minutes

Servings: 1

Calories: 671

Ingredients

¼ cup all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

¼ teaspoon baking powder

⅛ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons coffee

1 tablespoon milk

2 tablespoons butter, melted

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons chocolate chips, optional

Directions

Whisk together the flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt in a large microwave-safe mug. Stir in the milk, melted butter, and vanilla. Mix in the chocolate chips (or other add-ins). Microwave on high for around one to two minutes, regularly checking after one minute for doneness.

Nutrition

Calories: 521kcal | Carbohydrates: 75g | Protein: 6g | Fat: 25g | Saturated Fat: 16g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 6g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 62mg | Sodium: 586mg | Potassium: 232mg | Fiber: 5g | Sugar: 45g | Vitamin A: 724IU | Calcium: 103mg | Iron: 3mg

Notes

The optional chocolate chips will add about 151 calories and 7 grams of fat.

A zero-calorie sugar substitute will cut about 171 calories from the chocolate mug cake.

To quickly reduce the fat and calories, replace the butter with applesauce. Using applesauce will remove about 188 calories and 23 grams of fat.

Replace one tablespoon of butter with chocolate hazelnut spread for a richer chocolate flavor and a hint of hazelnut.

