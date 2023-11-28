Chris Evans Denies Rumors That the Avengers Will Reassemble Anytime Soon

Chris Evans, who plays Captain America/Steve Rogers in the MCU, denies that the Avengers will reassemble anytime soon. Evans last played the character in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

Evans appeared on The View Monday and dismissed rumors of his return to the MCU. “You know, I always see those reports too, and it’s news to me,” Evans said. “I think every couple months, someone says that they’re getting Downey, and [Chris] Hemsworth, and Scarlett, and everyone’s coming back!”

Although Chris Evans didn't completely rule out a future MCU appearance, fans hoping to find a quick cure for superhero fatigue with a strong dose of Evans' Captain America are out of luck. “No one’s spoken to me about it,” Evans continued. “And look, I would never say never, but I really — I’m very protective. It’s a very precious role to me, so it would have to be just right.”

Chris Evans' Captain America Story Arc Came to a Close in Avengers: Endgame

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, “Steve Rogers’ arc came to a close with 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, which saw him travel through time to reunite with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) and emerge in the present day as an elderly man. Steve passed the mantle of Captain America on to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), who grappled with the hero’s legacy in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and will suit up in red, white, and blue in Captain America: Brave New World, set to release in 2025.”

Although the multiverse concept is making a mess of the MCU, the same plot device could bring back Chris Evans as a Steve Rogers a little younger than a nursing-home resident. The multiverse could also explain away the deaths of Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark/Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow if Marvel wants to try to re-create the magic of past Avengers films before it released box office bombs such as The Marvels.

For now, Chris Evans seems to have turned his focus to streaming and away from the MCU. He stars in The Gray Man and Pain Hustlers on Netflix, as well as lending his voice as Lucas Lee on the animated series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. On Apple TV+, Evans stars in Ghosted and Defending Jacob. Evans next appears in the Christmas action movie Red One opposite Dwayne Johnson on Amazon's Prime Video.