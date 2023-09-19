Chris Evans Says “Maybe” to Returning as Captain America

Chris Evans says that he would “maybe” return as Captain America in a future Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. Evans last appeared on-screen as Steve Rogers/Captain America in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

In an interview with GQ, Evans is asked if he would consider returning to the MCU. “Yeah, maybe,” he says. “I’ll never say never, just because it was such a wonderful experience. But I’m also very precious with it. It’s something that I am very proud of. And like I said, sometimes I can’t believe it even happened. And I wouldn’t want the black eye if it felt like a cash grab or if it didn’t live up to expectations or if it just felt like it wasn’t connected to that original thing. So, no time soon. And ultimately I really hope to just maybe act a little bit less in my life. I have a lot of other interests. Look, by no means have I climbed any sort of a mountain in this field. I have no Oscars and I’m not lumped with other names that are at the top of the mountain in any way. But I also feel very satisfied.”

Chris Evans Says That He Feels “Lucky” for Acting in the MCU When He Did

Evans' first Marvel role was not Captain America, but Johnny Storm/Human Torch in 2005's Fantastic Four. He reprised the role in 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. In 2011, he joined the MCU as Steve Rogers/Captain America in Captain America: The First Avenger. Evans logged 11 credited appearances and cameos as the superhero in movies such as Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, and four Avengers movies. Evans is not expected to appear in the upcoming Captain America: New World Order. Instead, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson/Falcon assumes the lead as the new Captain America.

Evans tells GQ that he takes very little credit for the success of the MCU. “You kind of feel like you were just lucky enough to go along for the ride,” he says. “It’s like winning the Super Bowl, but you weren’t Tom Brady. I mean, you were on the team. You might have had a couple good plays, but it’s not your victory to own. You are a part of it, which is wonderful. And you’re a part of a cultural phenomenon.” He continues:

“That was the beauty of working on Marvel films. You never really had to be front and center. Even in your own films sometimes. Quentin Tarantino said it recently, and I was like, you know, he’s right. The character is the star. You’re there, but you don’t feel the burden of it.”

Evans appears next in David Yates' Pain Hustler, in theaters on October 20 and on Netflix on October 27.