Chris Rock Turns Down Offer To Host Next Years Oscars

Five months after he was slapped by Will Smith on stage at the Oscars, Chris Rock revealed he was asked to host next year as well. He responded, saying that he declined because returning to the Oscars stage would be like returning to a crime scene.

A Just Comparison?

Rock compared going back to the Oscars to Nicole Brown Simpson returning to the restaurant where she left her glasses before being killed.

Outmatched

Chris cracked a joke at his show in Phoenix about how physically outmatched he is by Will Smith.

“He’s bigger than me. The state of Nevada would not sanction a fight between me and Will Smith.”

