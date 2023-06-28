Chris Tucker Movies and TV Shows – Where To Watch Them

When it comes to one of the most underused comedians and actors in Hollywood, look no further than Chris Tucker. The Atlanta, Georgia-born comedian got his start guest-starring on various shows and doing stand-up comedy that would eventually land him bigger roles.

Known for his roles in some of the greatest comedy movies of all time, it is a bit odd that he hasn’t been featured in more movies and TV shows given his immense talent. But here are all of the Chris Tucker movies and TV shows he’s been in thus far, and how to watch them right now.

1. Roseanne (1988)

Where to Watch: Peacock

Starring the titular Roseanne Barr, explore the life of the Conner home and everything that they go through, ranging from life to death to various issues. Known for its excellent blend of comedy and heartwarming moments, it was what put actors like John Goodman on the map. Chris Tucker made an appearance during one episode.

2. Russell Simmons’ Def Comedy Jam (1992)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

This was where Chris Tucker truly got his start and began to rise to fame. This series was all about shedding light on budding comedians and giving them the chance to show their skills. Tucker had his moment to shine on this show and used it swimmingly to impress everyone.

3. The Meteor Man (1993)

Where to Watch: This movie is not currently available to stream legally in the US.

Tucker had a small role in this movie about a teacher who gets hit by a meteor and awakens to superpowers. While the budget wasn’t the strongest for this movie, it explores what one super-powered human can do to change the community around him.

4. House Party 3 (1994)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Two Christophers star in this comedic movie about two best friends who grow up and head on different paths in life, and the struggles they face along the way. With other brilliant cast members, including a smaller role from Tucker and even Bernie Mac, this is an underrated comedy.

5. Friday (1995)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

When it comes to memorable comedy films that are still referenced many years later, look no further than Friday. The movie that largely put Chris Tucker on the map in terms of being a film star, is this ridiculous movie about him and Ice Cube dealing with the struggles they go through on a single Friday.

6. Panther (1995)

Where to Watch: YouTube

This is one of the few serious movies that Chris Tucker has starred in, dealing with the origins of the Black Panthers group. While its premise is intriguing, its execution isn’t necessarily based on the actual events and has a more dramatized telling of this vigilante group fighting back against racial injustice.

7. Dead Presidents (1995)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

This darker and more somber film from Tucker follows a man who returns home from the war only to find that he has no work or livelihood awaiting him. As such, he joins up with Tucker’s character and others to pull off a bank robbery to improve their lives.

8. The Fifth Element (1997)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Bizarre and imaginative, this sci-fi future movie follows Bruce Willis and Milla Jovovich as they try to unite the five elements to stop an evil man from taking over the world. Along the way, they get help from characters like Tucker’s Ruby Rhod and more.

9. Jackie Brown (1997)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Pam Grier stars in this crime drama about a woman who is caught smuggling money and gets a second chance to betray her boss and be free. However, she takes it upon herself to double-cross both sides and try to be the winner in the situation, leading to plenty of trouble and action.

10. Money Talks (1997)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Chris Tucker plays a man who is taken in and reported to the police by a reporter, only to be saved by the man later on. The two end up on a run together to survive, leading to excellent chemistry and acting from both Charlie Sheen and Tucker alike.

11. Rush Hour (1998)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Known for being one of the best buddy cop action comedy movies in existence, Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan star as the unlikely duo who have to work together to rescue a Chinese diplomat’s daughter, despite their disdain for one another.

12. Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Perhaps even better than the original, this sequel brings back the classic duo of Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker for another mission. This time, the two have to solve the mystery of who blew up the US Embassy in Hong Kong and bring the villain to justice.

13. Diary (2001)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

This MTV TV series honed in on the everyday lives of celebrities you know and love, such as Shakira, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, and many more. Chris Tucker even had an episode that was all about him in the 2001 season of the show.

14. African American Lives (2006)

Where to Watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+

This documentary series follows the lives of influential African Americans from throughout history, including Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg, Bishop T.D. Jakes, and more. It was told using other famous people, including Tucker who contributed to the story.

15. Rush Hour 3 (2007)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

The duo of Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker reunited one last time for another adventure across the globe. While it might be considered weaker than the past two movies, it at least included some fantastic set pieces, action, and the inclusion of famous Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada.

16. Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence star in this award-winning drama-comedy about a man who comes back from a mental institution to try and get his life back together, and the chance encounter he has with a woman who could change his life.

17. Chris Tucker Live (2015)

Where to Watch: Netflix

This is a standalone stand-up comedy special starring Chris Tucker. You get to see a lengthy look at the actor’s comedy routine and all the jokes he uses to entertain his audience.

18. Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk (2016)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

This adaptation of the famous novel hones in on the life of a man who returns home from the war and relives the incidents that happened in Iraq while at a football game. Harrowing and serious, it does have some bouts of comedy throughout to help relieve some of the darker elements.

19. Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich

Where to Watch: Netflix

This documentary follows the life of convicted criminal Jeffrey Epstein and the events surrounding him. Many famous actors appear during the documentary to shed some light on the matter, including Chris Tucker and others.

20. Phat Tuesdays (2022)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

This documentary dives deep into the titular comedy night that would happen at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles in the 1990s. It has a massive cast that tells the real-life story of this influential place, including Chris Tucker, Anthony Anderson, Nick Cannon, and other comedians.

21. Air (2023)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

This biographical tale of Michael Jordan and his connection with Nike that would change his basketball career forever is a surprisingly well-done drama. Featuring a stellar cast, such as Tucker, Ben Affleck also director of the movie), Viola Davis, and Matt Damon, it is well worth a watch.