Enjoy Christmas at Hersheypark in 2023

Those looking to enjoy a sweet holiday season should look no further than Christmas at Hersheypark. Their premier holiday attraction, Hersheypark Christmas Candyland will open on select dates from November 10, 2023, through January 1, 2024, with daily operations starting December 14. The seasonal event will offer more weekend hours for holiday fun.

Christmas at Hersheypark 2023

For 40 years, Hersheypark Christmas Candylane has delighted guests with a unique blend of only-in-Hershey holiday experiences such as the most lights in the state of Pennsylvania, the only place in the northeast where guests can get a look at all nine of Santa's reindeer, unique seasonal ride offerings, and signature Hersheypark hot chocolate.

Hersheypark boasts more than five million sparkling lights, considered the most in Pennsylvania, decorating the amusement park to celebrate the season. The NOEL light show, featuring over 250,000 dancing lights choreographed to Christmas music, returns nightly. Guests can view four shows every half-hour from the three bridges overlooking Spring Creek or take a gondola-style ride on the Skyview attraction.

New Thrills and Chills This Holiday Season

Guests can enjoy Christmas at Hersheypark thrills on seven coasters, including the new Wildcat's Revenge hybrid coaster, Candymonium, sooperdooperLooper, Jolly Rancher Remix, Wild Mouse, Cocoa Cruiser, and the indoor glowing Laff Trakk. The LaffTrakk attraction will be decorated for the holidays with a Christmas tree as the centerpiece. As the weather permits, family-friendly rides and holiday favorites like Dry Gulch Railroad and Skyview will be open.

Hersheypark is the only place in the northeast with this magical experience featuring all nine of Santa's reindeer. For more than 25 years, Rudolph and his friends have made a special stop at Christmas Candylane. Guests can see all nine live reindeer at Santa's Reindeer Stables inside Hersheypark. Trained reindeer experts will be on-site to answer guest questions.

What are reindeer without their Santa? Through December 24, Santa is available during all operating hours for photos as part of an interactive experience with his elves under the former Carrousel Pavilion. Additionally, guests can join Mrs. Claus in the Holiday Dance Party under the former Carrousel Pavilion. Starting December 1, 2023, guests can experience the TREEville trail, a holiday adventure experience in The Boardwalk At Hersheypark region with more than a dozen uniquely decorated trees sharing stories of Hersheypark.

Eat Your Way Through the Park

Be sure to bring your appetite. Delicious seasonal offerings include Simply Chocolate dessert shop's famous hot chocolate bar and new king-size shake flavors like apple, the fan-favorite baked potato bar and a fresh Thanksgiving pizza at Overlook Food Court, and unique holiday items at Milton's Ice Cream Parlor and The Sweeterie Confectionery Kitchen.

Guests with a sweet tooth can visit The Chocolatier Restaurant, which is hosting a holiday patio event with spiked hot chocolate for adults 21 and older, over-the-top hot chocolate for kids, and tabletop s'mores kits overlooking the Chocolatetown region. A Breakfast with Santa experience is also available at The Chocolatier from November 24 through December 24. Guests can enjoy a delicious breakfast buffet with hints of chocolate, kids' activities, and holiday family fun while seeing Santa and a few of his elves.

Hotel Hershey Guests Can Experience the Fun

Guests can take in the beauty of the resorts' stunning holiday decor while sipping hot cocoa or signature Hershey's Chocolate Martinis in front of the grand four-sided fireplace at Hershey Lodge or relaxing in the poinsettia-filled Fountain Lobby at The Hotel Hershey. Guests should opt for photos in front of the gorgeous towering trees decorated with chocolate-inspired ornaments.

Guests can also enjoy holiday spa treatments, seasonal dining and cocktails, and holiday-themed resort activities, including a tree lighting ceremony with the Hershey Characters at The Hotel Hershey to kick off the season. Hersheypark Christmas Candylane packages featuring deluxe accommodations, Hersheypark Christmas Candylane tickets, and breakfast are available at The Hotel Hershey and Hershey Lodge.

Enjoy Holiday Events and Concerts

Hockey fans can cheer for the Hershey Bears AHL team as they defend the Calder Cup title this season. The Bears will host 14 home games at the GIANT Center arena in November and December. Additionally, various concerts and shows will occur at the GIANT Center and Hershey Theatre in November and December to get in the holiday spirit.

Unwind With Seasonal Spa Treatments

MeltSpa by Hershey Day Spa and The Spa at The Hotel Hershey Resort Spa will offer seasonal collections to help guests relieve the hustle and bustle of the holidays. Starting November 1, visitors at The Spa at The Hotel Hershey can experience the Holiday Season Sampler. This seasonal spa package includes three treatments filled with the sweet aromas of the season.

From December 1 through January 31, guests can indulge in treatments like the Peppermint Hot Chocolate Immersion, a combination of an exfoliating Peppermint Scrub and a Chocolate Fondue Body Wrap. Beginning December 1, MeltSpa by Hershey will offer treatments from their Peppermint Hot Chocolate seasonal collection.

More Fun Around the Town of Hershey

Celebrating its 20th anniversary is the Hershey Sweet Lights drive-through attraction, just outside Hersheypark. Hershey Sweet Lights features two miles of fields and wooded trails decorated with nearly 600 illuminated, animated displays from about 2 million LED lights. Guests can enjoy the lights from the comfort of their cars while listening to holiday music. Many displays follow unique themes like The 12 Days of Christmas, Fairy Tales, a Victorian Village, and Hersheypark rides.

Other attractions around town, including The Hershey Story Museum on Chocolate Avenue, Hershey Gardens, and Hershey's Chocolate World Attraction, will also offer special holiday events and promotions. Check out the events and listings through the Hersheypark holiday website.