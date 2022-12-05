The Best Christmas Content on Crackle and Redbox

It's that time of year again when Christmas has successfully invaded every facet of our daily lives. Cable channels are once again replaying everybody's favorite holiday movies, Bing Crosby and Mariah Carey can be found on every radio station, and every mall in America is filled with anxious holiday shoppers.

With how widespread the Yuletide season is, it's no surprise to find streaming platforms similarly stuffed with numerous holiday-centric films and TV shows. As great as Netflix or HBO Max is in this specific regard, you should also check out lesser-known streaming services, like the vastly underrated platforms, Redbox and Crackle.

Here are some of the best movies, TV shows, and specials you can find on Redbox and Crackle, all of which are directly related to the Christmas season in some way, shape, or form.

Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer

After Blitzen (Martin Short) abruptly decides to retire, an excitable horse (Josh Hutcherson) tries to prove himself a sufficient successor to fill Blitzen's spot just in time for Christmas.

The main thing to be said about Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer is that the movie has a surprisingly tremendous cast. Featuring such talents as Short, Hutcherson, Samantha Bee, Jeff Dunham, and John Cleese, it's a fairly unique, if somewhat scatterbrained, animated Christmas movie fit for younger audiences

Streaming for free on Redbox and Crackle

Santa's Castle

When Santa Claus (Donald G. Baker) is kidnapped shortly before Christmas, a trio of magical creatures set out to rescue him.

Based on Wizard of Oz writer L. Frank Baum's short story, “A Kidnapped Santa Claus,” Santa's Castle is one of the dozens of forgettable low-budget holiday movies that sees Santa in some kind of absurd situation. However, its campiness may be its main appeal for those who enjoy a more niche movie to watch by a roaring fireplace.

Streaming for free on Redbox

Christmas in the Heartland

On a plane ride to Oklahoma, two teenage passengers (Sierra McCormick and Brighton Sharbino) switch places with each other, spending Christmas with extended family members whom they've never met before.

What would Christmas be without a Hallmark-style made-for-TV movie? And fortunately, both Redbox and Crackle have those kinds of movies in spades. Even by those measures, though, Christmas in the Heartland is a fairly enjoyable film, building a cozy holiday atmosphere based around the idea of friends and family.

Streaming for free on Redbox and Crackle

Christmas With a Prince: Becoming Royal

A year after meeting and falling in love, Dr. Tasha (Kaitlyn Leeb) reunites with Prince Alec (Nick Hounslow) in San Severre, where he officially proposes to her. As they plan their coming wedding, Princess Miranda (Anastasia Marinina) does everything she can to stop the wedding, and break off the two's relationship entirely.

If you liked the initial Christmas With a Prince TV movie, you're likely to love this 2019 sequel. Developing Tasha and Alec's romance further, it does an excellent job illustrating how the prospect of marriage can change a relationship — as well as the roadblocks that stand in the way of their engagement.

Streaming for free on Redbox

A Holiday Romance

Arriving at a small-town school to reassess their budget, a stern administrator (Gerald McRaney) falls in love with a playful music teacher (Naomi Judd) — although their romance is soon threatened when the administrator realizes he might have to eliminate her position from the school.

Like Naomi Judd's music, A Holiday Romance can be a bit of an acquired taste. However, even for those who dislike country music, the movie can be engaging enough to warrant a watch, containing memorable appearances from McRaney, a young Alison Pill, and the legendary Andy Griffith.

Streaming for free on Redbox

A Very Country Christmas

Tired of the fame and fortune he's accumulated throughout his career, a country music star (Greyston Holt) runs away to live a quiet life — ultimately finding friendship and, later, romance with a single mother (Bea Santos).

As you might expect, country music fans are bound to enjoy this 2017 TV movie. Similar to Christmas With a Prince, the success of the movie has propelled A Very Country Christmas into its own series, with two sequels following this film.

Streaming for free on Redbox and Crackle

Sherlock: The Abominable Bride

Reeling from his arch-rival Moriarty's (Andrew Scott) apparent death, a despondent Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) retreats into an elaborate fantasy where he and Watson (Martin Freeman) are detectives in Victorian London.

It's been some years now since fans received the last episode of Sherlock. Thankfully, we have this 2016 special to hark back to. Transporting Sherlock and Watson to their initial historical setting, it's a fun homage to the original works of Arthur Conan Doyle, all the while relying on a canonical reason for the duo's inexplicable time travel.

Streaming for free on Crackle

Christmas with The Chosen: The Messengers

Framing the story of Jesus Christ's birth from the perspective of Mary and Joseph, Christmas with The Chosen: The Messengers sees various artists and musicians performing a mix of new and classic Christmas tunes.

For fans of religious music, this is a must-watch. A delightful follow-up to 2020's similarly-veined Christmas with The Chosen, it boasts a marvelous lineup of Christian musicians and rock groups, including Phil Wickham, For King & Country, and Brandon Lake.

Streaming for free on Crackle

The Nativity

Broken into three stories surrounding the birth of Jesus Christ, The Nativity follows the interweaving lives of Mary and Joseph (Tatiana Maslany and Andrew Buchan), the struggling shepherd Thomas (Al Weaver), and the three Magi who predict Christ's arrival.

An award-winning miniseries based on the days before Jesus's birth, The Nativity is a gripping drama able to hook audience members, regardless of their religious backgrounds. With only four episodes (each about 30 minutes in length), it's a show you're also able to knock out in the span of a single afternoon.

Streaming for free on Crackle

Mrs. Santa Claus

While testing a new flight route for Santa (Charles Durning), Mrs. Claus (Angela Lansbury) accidentally ends up in New York City. With her reindeer injured and her hopes of returning to the North Pole dashed, she assumes the identity of Mrs. North, getting involved in various New York residents' lives during her time in the city.

With Angela Lansbury's passing only recently behind us, there's no better way to honor the late actor than by returning to any one of her numerous films from the past. To be sure, Mrs. Santa Claus isn't Lansbury's best work, but with her warm attitude, kindly speaking voice, and generally pleasant demeanor, it's a role she was practically born to play.

Streaming for free on Crackle

Christmas in New York

One week before Christmas, several guests at a high-rate Manhattan hotel contend with issues related to love and romance over the course of a single night.

Christmas in New York may not show much of New York, but its sprawling look at various modern couples (including an older couple, an LGBTQ+ couple, and a younger couple) make it a compelling movie to watch in its own right.

Streaming for free on Crackle

Dallas Cowboys' Christmas Special' 85-'86

In the mid 1980s, the NFL's Dallas Cowboys roster agreed to record multiple albums of Christmas music, with all proceeds going to charity.

Tony Dorsett, Danny White, and Too Tall Jones singing classic holiday music — there's something you never see every day. Like many entries on this list, this Christmas special might be geared towards a more specific audience (sports fans), but it's also one of those specials you almost have to see to believe. (We can’t lie — they actually sound better than you might think.)

Streaming for free on Crackle

Coins for Christmas

As she struggles to financially support her children, a single mother (Essence Atkins) agrees to work for an egocentric retired football player (Stephen Bishop), the two slowly developing a mutual attraction towards each other.

Based on its premise, Coins for Christmas sounds like the kind of romantic comedy you've probably seen a million times before. While the story is rooted heavily in genre cliches, Atkins and Bishop's chemistry make it decent enough to see at least once.

Streaming for free on Crackle

