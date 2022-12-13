10 Best Christmas Horror Movies Ever, Ranked

Are you searching for a bit of fright to add to your not-so-silent night? You've got company. Someone recently explained, “I'm looking for horror movies set around Christmas. It can be anything that mixes the bright, cheerful aesthetics of the holiday with blood and terror.” Here are the top-voted recommendations.

10. Hogfather (2006)

Terry Pratchett's Hogfather is a two-part British Christmas-themed fantasy comedy TV miniseries of Terry Pratchett's book of the same name. The series closely follows the novel's plot, in which the Hogfather, the Discworld equivalent of Father Christmas, goes missing, and Death takes his place while Death's granddaughter Susan attempts to find out what happened.

9. The Lodge (2019)

The Lodge is a psychological horror thriller following a soon-to-be stepmom, Grace (Riley Keough), and her fiancé's (Richard Armitage) two children, becoming stranded at their rural lodge during Christmas. Grace escaped a cult following a mass suicide event. While stuck, the trio experience a series of unexplained events that appear connected to her past.

8. Christmas Evil (1980)

Christmas Evil is a psychological horror thriller that follows a toy maker (Brandon Maggart) haunted by the image of his mother kissing Santa Claus. However, he doesn't know it is his father in the suit. Nonetheless, as an adult, he revels in the Christmas spirit before the cynicism and hypocrisy of his coworkers lead him to a mental breakdown. He dresses as Santa and goes on a murderous rampage.

7. Anna and The Apocalypse (2017)

Anna and the Apocalypse is a British Christmas zombie musical following a zombie apocalypse that forces Anna (Ella Hunt) and her friends to sing and fight their way to survival. The gang struggles to reach their loved ones and realizes they only have each other.

6. Better Watch Out (2016)

Better Watch Out is a psychological horror Christmas movie following a babysitter (Olivia DeJonge) traveling to the Lerner's home in suburbia to watch their 12-year-old son during the holidays. First, however, she must ward off masked intruders with a more sinister plan than a typical home invasion. It also stars Levi Miller and Ed Oxenbould.

5. Gremlins (1984)

Gremlins is a black comedy horror Christmas classic following a young boy who receives a strange creature called a Mogwai as a Christmas gift.

His name is Gizmo, and he comes with three critical rules: do not expose the Mogwai to light, especially sunlight, or it will die; do not get it wet; and above all, never feed a Mogwai after midnight. However, the rules get broken, spawning many aggressive, murderous monsters destroying the town on Christmas Eve.

4. Black Christmas (1974)

Black Christmas is a Canadian Christmas slasher following a group of sorority sisters receiving threatening phone calls and ultimately being stalked and murdered by a deranged psychopath during the holiday season.

3. Krampus (2015)

Krampus is a Christmas horror comedy following a dysfunctional family whose fighting causes a young kid to lose his holiday spirit. As a result, he unleashes a European folklore ancient horned demonic best called Krampus. Krampus punishes naughty little kids at Christmas time. It stars Adam Scott and Toni Collette.

2. Silent Night, Deadly Night (1984)

One suggested, “Silent Night, Deadly Night is the gold standard for holiday slashers.” It's a psychological slasher film following a young man named Billy, who is suffering from post-traumatic stress after witnessing his parents' murder on Christmas Eve.

A man disguised as Santa Claus carried out the murders. The Christmas holiday leads an adult Billy into a psychological breakdown, and he eventually emerges as a killer wearing a Santa suit.

1. Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale (2010)

Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale is a Finnish fantasy action horror film about people living near Korvatunturi discovering the secret behind Santa Claus. A young boy and his friend uncover Santa's tomb. However, it's not jolly ole St. Nick, but a sinister Santa Claus.

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit picks list of the best Christmas horror movies. Also, check out these best comedy horror movies of all time.

