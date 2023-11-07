Christmas Starts at Disney This Week With More Offerings Than Ever

Travelers are expected to spend 12% more on vacation-related expenses this year over the 2022 holiday season.

That's according to the 2023 Holiday Outlook Report by PricewaterhouseCoopers. Historically, the holidays are a busy time for travel, especially where Disney theme parks are concerned.

Ringing in the Season

Disney pulls out all the stops during the holiday season, with multiple limited-time events and festivities on both coasts. These offerings have grown over the years as holiday crowds have grown. Thrill Data, a website that tracks crowds in theme parks using metrics such as average wait times, clearly shows the demand for theme parks during the holidays with its Crowd Calendar. Starting in mid- to late-November, Disney World visitors can expect above-average wait times, with the busy season lasting into early January.

With such a strong demand, Disney World operators have answered by providing even more parties and events this year than average. From unique food and drink items to parties going into the late evening hours, fans have come to expect even more from a November and December trip to Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

The holidays arrive this week at both Walt Disney World and tomorrow at Disneyland Resort, with the first after-hours party in Magic Kingdom on November 9 and the official Disney World Christmas season starting just a few days later. Disneyland Resort begins its holiday season on November 10. No matter which theme park families visit, the next two months will be filled with festive decor, food items, and entertainment.

Walt Disney World Hosts Multiple Holiday Events

Walt Disney World offers different parties and events during the holiday season. The resort-wide celebration officially kicks off on November 11, but visitors will see the earliest signs of the holidays shortly after Halloween. That's when the first Christmas trees usually appear, followed by the kickoff of Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party.

Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party is an after-hours event in Magic Kingdom, meaning it starts after the park has closed to regular day guests. The event requires separate admission and includes seasonal entertainment, like Minnie's Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks, and Mickey's Once Upon a Christmastime Parade. Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party runs on select nights from November 9 through December 22, 2023.

New to Disney World this year is Jollywood Nights. This after-hours event is at Disney's Hollywood Studios on 10 select nights between November 11 and December 20. Entertainment offerings include everything from jazz-inspired holiday lounges to lively fiestas with Latin music and holiday traditions. Attendees can also enjoy exclusive food and drink items found throughout the park.

Food enthusiasts will enjoy the return of the Epcot International Festival of the Holidays, taking place from November 24 through December 30. The festival includes Holiday Kitchen food booths, unique merchandise, and the fan favorite Candlelight Processional. The show is offered nightly and features a choir of Disney World cast members led by a celebrity guest narrator.

MickeyVisit.com founder Gavin Doyle notes that Disney World's festivities offer more for guests to see and do than in years past. “Throughout Walt Disney World, there are so many fun offerings both inside and outside of the theme parks. This year, the celebration has expanded even more with a new after-hours party at Disney's Hollywood Studios and the return of the Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom.”

He points out that not every holiday offering requires a theme park ticket. “I love the decorations in the hotels, like the massive Christmas tree and gingerbread at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort.” If a family is traveling on a budget and cannot spare the extra cash for the after-hours events, there's still plenty to see and do during the holidays.

Disneyland Resort Celebrates All Holidays

The holiday season is also a popular time of year at Disneyland Resort. The Holidays at the Disneyland Resort will start on November 10 this year and run through January 7. During this time, guests can enjoy festive decorations in the theme parks, limited-time treats and merchandise, entertainment, and more. Doyle recommends families consider a trip to Disneyland for the holidays. “Christmas at Disneyland is my favorite time of the year. The holiday decorations and offering bring an additional layer of fun to the parks. There is truly a sense of magic in the air.”

Disneyland Resort recognized the holiday season in its earliest years when Walt Disney himself started an annual Candlelight Processional. That tradition continues today, with this year's Candlelight Processional expected to occur over the first weekend of December. Like Epcot, the show features a choir and a celebrity guest narrator.

Disneyland's long-running A Christmas Fantasy Parade returns in 2023, with daily performances along the Disneyland Park parade route. Guests can catch the parade between the “it's a small world” attraction in Fantasyland and down Main Street, U.S.A., by the park's main entrance. At night, “Believe In Holiday Magic Fireworks” will also take place during the holiday season, with shows starting on November 10 and concluding on January 7. Fireworks viewing is available all around the park, but the best views are on Main Street, in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Disneyland also brings seasonal festivities to some of its rides. “it's a small world” gets the holiday treatment annually, with a full overlay of lights, decorations, and music. Haunted Mansion Holiday also continues its seasonal run this time of year, with the citizens of Halloweentown from the movie A Nightmare Before Christmas moving into the classic dark ride.

In California Adventure, Cars Land brings the spirit of the season to two of its rides. Mater's Junkyard Jamboree becomes Mater's Jingle Jamboree, and Luigi's Rollickin' Roadsters becomes Luigi's Joy to the Whirl. Both temporary overlays are available during the designated holiday season window.

Speaking of California Adventure, another annual offering fans look forward to each year is the Disney California Adventure Festival of the Holidays. Like the festivals at Epcot, the West Coast version of Festival of the Holidays brings smaller portions of Disneyland Christmas food and drink items to several booths set up throughout the park. Guests can also enjoy live entertainment, limited-time merchandise, and more.

The California Adventure Festival of the Holidays celebrates all significant holidays that occur this time of year, not just Christmas.

Doyle points out the efforts on Disney's part to be as inclusive as possible have not gone unnoticed by visitors. “I love that Disneyland has expanded its offerings from just traditional Victorian Christmas to celebrate the other holidays of the season like Diwali, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and Three Kings Day. The specifics of those other cultures create a beautiful authentic celebration.” Disneyland's Festival of the Holidays officially starts on November 10 and runs through January 7, giving guests almost two months to eat around the food booths and celebrate the holiday of their choice.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.