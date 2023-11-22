10 of the Most Enchanting Christmas Towns in North Carolina

There’s nothing more magical during the holiday season than visiting a town that transforms into a winter wonderland with twinkling lights, horse-drawn carriage rides, and visits with Santa. These charming Christmas towns in North Carolina come alive with holiday spirit and embody the feel-good spirit of a Hallmark movie.

10 Christmas Towns in North Carolina

Get into the holiday spirit by visiting one of these charming towns in North Carolina. Each town offers a unique experience with various activities and attractions that will make you feel like you've walked onto the set of a Christmas movie.

1. McAdenville

Known as Christmastown USA, McAdenville is a historic mill town filled with old-fashioned charm and abundant Christmas spirit. Each year, the residents of McAdenville decorate their small town with more than 500,000 red, green, and white lights. Each home, business, school, and church must be decorated for Christmas, as spelled out in the town charter. Visitors from all over the country flock to McAdenville to see the tree lighting ceremony, Yule Log Parade, and Christmas light show.

2. Forest City

Forest City is located in Western North Carolina and has small-town charm and plenty of holiday spirit. During the holiday season, Main Street glows green and red with over a million lights, a tradition the town has been carrying on for nearly a century.

On the weekend, you can enjoy a cup of hot cocoa and ride a horse-drawn carriage. Listen to live Christmas music, visit the ice skating rink, and do some holiday shopping. The town also hosts a Christmas parade and visits to Santa’s House. Don't miss Santa on the Chimney, where Santa practices his climbing skills at the nearby Chimney Rock Park.

3. Dillsboro

Located an hour southwest of Asheville, Dillsboro is a charming village that embraces Christmas traditions. This tiny artist village hosts a Lights & Luminaries event on the first two weekends of December. The Lights & Luminaries event has been adapted from the Scandinavian tradition of lighting the way for the Christ child.

The streets are adorned with over 2,500 candlelit luminaries, while shops and galleries stay open later than usual to accommodate holiday shoppers. Visitors can grab a hot cocoa or cider while enjoying live entertainment, taking an old-fashioned buggy ride, and visiting the live nativity. Children can also meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus to tell Santa what they want for Christmas.

4. Bryson City

The charming town of Bryson City is home to the “Polar Express” train ride. Hosted by the Great Smokey Mountain Railroad, the Polar Express brings you to the “North Pole” in the North Carolina mountains. While listening to the magical story, guests aboard will enjoy warm cocoa and a treat. Each child receives a special gift from Santa Claus when the train arrives at the North Pole. The return trip to the Bryson City Depot will be filled with Christmas carols.

Bryson City is also beautifully decorated, including a 50-foot-tall Christmas tree. Visitors can enjoy an ice skating Rink at The Yard and holiday hayrides at Darnell Farms.

5. Sylva

Sylva is a picturesque town at the foot of the Great Smoky Mountains. The icon Jackson County Courthouse sits atop a hill full of Christmas trees overlooking Main Street. Celebrate Christmas in Sylva the first weekend in December with a tree lighting ceremony, a Christmas parade, a winter market, live entertainment, visits from Santa, and a Holiday fireworks display. Be sure to stop by one of the local breweries to sample their seasonal brews.

6. Blowing Rock

Blowing Rock is one of North Carolina's oldest tourist destinations. This enchanting town is also home to Tweetsie Railroad amusement park, which has special holiday activities on select evenings in November and December. At Tweetsie Railroad, visitors can roast s'mores over a fire, watch a live kid-friendly Christmas variety show, and meet Santa in his Gingerbread House.

Finally, enjoy a magical Christmas train ride behind one of the park's historic steam locomotives to view the 1 million Christmas lights. Visitors can also enjoy Christmas in the Park and the Christmas Parade. Christmas in the Park features hayrides, carnival games, live music, and Santa. Afterward, visit one of the many local Christmas tree farms to take home your tree.

7. Black Mountain

The heartwarming charm of a Hallmark Christmas is perfectly captured in Black Mountain. Downtown businesses host “Holly Jolly,” an evening of shopping with carolers, live performances, and the spirit of Christmas filling the air. Visit Santa Claus in the town square, followed by the town Christmas parade. End your evening with a cup of cocoa and stroll along Lake Tomahawk's Circle of Lights. The Monte Vista Hotel hosts “Deck the Trees,” a display of 40 beautifully decorated trees crafted with the theme “Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree.”

8. Morganton

The quintessential mountain town of Morganton is filled with inviting shops along streets lined with colorful Christmas lights. Visitors can enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides, watch the Christmas parade, and shop at the “Christmas Charm” Market. Stop by the Memorial Tree Lighting or visit the Winter Carnival. The Winter Carnival is a day filled with holiday entertainment for the whole family. Shop at the Holiday Market, meet Santa, play games, and take a free Horse and carriage Ride around town.

9. Waynesville

Waynesville is home to the Appalachian Christmas celebration. A trip to Waynesville is like walking into a Norman Rockwell painting, especially during the holidays. Visit one of Waynesville's Christmas tree farms to hand-pick your holiday tree. “A Night Before Christmas” is an annual event featuring live music, Santa, and horse-drawn wagon rides.

Stop by the Living Nativity, enjoy a meal, or do holiday shopping. Watch the Waynesville Christmas parade filled with colorful light and pure Christmas magic. Visit Winchester Creek Farm, a local Alpaca and miniature animal farm, for Holiday Farm Tours. Guests will meet Santa and enjoy holiday cookies.

10. Beaufort, NC

Beaufort, North Carolina, is one of the most beautifully decorated downtown areas during the holidays. The annual Christmas parade and Holiday Art Walk showcase the beauty of this coastal town. During the holidays, visitors can attend the Christmas Candlelight Tour, which allows guests to tour historic homes and buildings around town. Shop at the Olde Fashioned Holiday Market and enter the Christmas Cookie Contest.