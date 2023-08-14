Chumba Casino, the US’ most popular social casino, offers a great $1 for $60 welcome bonus. This article will discuss the Chumba brand, what makes them so good, and explain to you how to make the most of its exceptional offer. To learn more about this exceptional casino and what else they have to offer, read on!

Chumba offer its customers a fantastic casino bonus when signing up as a new customer which sees players in with the chance to claim 2M Gold Coins and 2 Free Sweeps Coins. To learn more about this offer, follow our article link to the Chumba Sign Up page, where you can read the T&Cs and more! If you would like to see our review for the best social casino sites, you can find it here, where Chumba Casino ranks No.1 on our list!

Can I get Chumba Casino $1 for $60 Today?

OFFER CURRENTLY UNAVAILABLE

Unfortunately, as of July 2023, the offer which sees Chumba offer a $1 for $60 is unfortunately no longer available. However, if you are still interested in trying out one of the best social casinos, click the link provided and claim the newest and most exciting Chumba Casino Welcome Bonus and take advantage of all of the fantastic features available on the site!

Chumba Casino $1 for $60 Sign Up Bonus

Chumba social casino offers new customers who sign up the chance to claim a fantastic welcome bonus of $1 for $60! This excellent offer is bound to entice many new faces to join the Chumba casino site. Click the link provided to be taken to the T&Cs of this offer. This is one of the best casino deposit bonuses available, where you can claim $60 to play with online for the small fee of just $1. Players can utilize the $60 claimed from this casino bonus to play on their favorite online slots and table games.

How to Claim Chumba Casino $1 for $60

Below we have listed a step-by-step guide on how to claim the Chumba Social Casino offer of $1 for $60. If this interests you, read on.

Click the link provided to be taken to the Chumba Casino sign-up page

Enter your personal details like your name, address, date of birth, etc.

Create a unique username and password combination

Sign in and make your first deposit

Enjoy!

FAQs

Does Chumba Casino have any bonus codes?

Players can find any Chumba Promo Code in the T&Cs for that specific offer. However, for this Chumba 1 for 60 bonus, there is no promo code required.

How do I get the Chumba Casino $1 for $60 offer?

Follow the Steps listed above to properly take advantage of the Chumba Social Casino welcome offer!

What is a social casino?

A social casino is slightly different to that of a standard online casino. Players at a social casino will wager using Social Coin, purchased from the sites in game store. Because you do not use your real money to wager on online slots or table games at Chumba, this form of casino is not considered to be gambling. Using credits or coins purchased acts as the currency used to wager at social casinos.

Do Chumba offer free play promos?

Yes. You can find our article to the Chumba $100 free play promo here where you learn more about this no deposit bonus.