A Definitive Ranking of Cinderella Movies

The story of Cinderella is a timeless tale and one that has become synonymous with the “rags to riches” type of story. Its origins date back to sixth century Greece, and it has been retold countless times in numerous countries, from China to France to Germany.

Image Credit: Twentieth Century Fox.

Cinderella Movies

From literature to stage plays and musicals to an abundance of film adaptations, Cinderella has been retold again and again. The most well-known classic fairy tale versions are undoubtedly from The Grimm Brothers, and most especially Charles Perrault, the inspiration for the Walt Disney Pictures classic animated film from 1950.

Cinematic versions of Cinderella range from traditional medieval tales to modern retellings, each giving us something different. Since there have been so many versions, this list will only feature the most notable and excludes sequels and films or television shows where the Cinderella character is not the main one, such as Into the Woods and Once Upon a Time. Ranking 13 versions of this story run the gambit from uninspired to magical, but there is undoubtedly a version for everyone.

Image Credit: Twentieth Century Fox.

13. Cinderfella (1960)

A blend of goofy slapstick and sight gags, with a bit of earnestness, Cinderfella is a bit of a puzzle. Jerry Lewis has a very particular brand of comedy in this gender-bent comedy from the 1960s. The story is updated with an awkward man named Fella, beholden to his stepmother and step-brothers after his father's death.

Only desiring money, they keep Fella around because they believe he knows where his father's secret fortune is. And when an Italian Princess plans to visit America, they throw a party for her in hopes of one son marrying her and ensuring their lavish, wealthy lifestyle. Fella is met one day by his Fairy Godfather (the loveable Ed Wynn), who visits him several times and convinces him that the Princess will be the girl for him.

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

Cinderfella Cont'd

The problem with Cinderfella is that its plot is paper thin, with many scenes and gags going on far too long. The comedy is particular to Lewis's type of humor, which may not be for everyone.

Moreover, there are some odd messages in the film that are at best misguided and at worst chauvinistic. Fella and the Princess are meant to be in love, but their connection is flimsy and underdeveloped. Consequently, the sweet, sincere moments between them, which should feel touching, are not earned. The film is well-intentioned but falls short on many levels. It is perhaps best viewed by fans of Jerry Lewis alone.

(Available to stream on PlutoTV)

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

12. Cinderella (2021)

A modernist, revisionist musical fairy tale, this retelling of the classic story is over-bloated, even at times cringe-worthy, with a few glimmers of hope and pleasant moments sprinkled throughout. Unfortunately, there is so much going on that the film suffers significantly.

In this version, Ella wants to be a successful businesswoman, making and selling her own dresses. It is also a jukebox musical, but with a few original songs, and has both narration and a group that sings/raps the news of the day. The problem with this film is one that often plagues others: the difference between intent and the quality of results.

Cinderella is well-intentioned in its attempts to showcase a new take on the story in a diverse, progressive, and feminist approach. But it does so by employing elements already done more successfully in other Cinderella stories.

Image Credit Amazon Studios.

Cinderella Cont'd

Moreover, the film is so concerned with its inclusion of modern elements that it diverges from the heart of what makes the story timeless and ends up with mixed messages regarding feminism.

The popular songs, which should make the film soar, often drag it down, with only the original “You're Going to Know My Name” and ballroom dance to Ed Sheeran's “Perfect” standing out pleasantly. Unfortunately, the film's finest moments come from supporting veteran performers Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan, and Minnie Driver, who occupy only a few scenes.

The costumes and sets are pretty but an obvious reflection of previous films. Camilla Cabello as Ella is decent, and it's clear the cast are enjoying themselves, but overall the material is far from magical.

(Available to stream on Amazon Prime)

Image Credit: Amazon Studios.

11. Sneakerella (2022)

There is a specific target audience for this modern gender-swapped version of the fairy tale; indeed, that audience will enjoy this the most. Although most definitely a Gen-Z type of film tonally, musically, and thematically, the results are varied. Clearly, this is aimed at a very young audience, which is fine, but the greatest films can find broad appeal despite that target audience. I'm not sure how much adults would enjoy this take on the tale, but children and teens likely will.

The way the story is updated is refreshing with the swapping of genders and featuring a predominately Black cast. And all of the cast is talented and engaging in their roles, especially leads Chosen Jacobs and Lexi Underwood.

Image Credit: Disney+.

Sneakerella Cont'd

Sneakerella is a fresh and often uplifting update. The “Cinderella” character is that of El, a young man who dreams of being a sneaker designer but is constantly put down or overworked by his step-father and step-brothers. So when he meets Kira at the launch of a new, sought-after sneaker, he finds a kindred spirit in her, unaware that she is the daughter of shoe mogul and former NBA star Darius King.

The story follows some basic Cinderella plot but adds some new elements. While there are bright spots performance-wise, only some songs and story beats work. The film, at times, is dragged down with unneeded, sometimes grating musical numbers, frantic imagery, and moments that are played for humor but add nothing to the film.

However, it can be quite winning when it focuses on El and his dreams, the connection to his late mother, and his sweet chemistry with Kira. Overall, it is a mediocre take but worth a watch if looking for a very different take on the classic story.

(Available to stream on Disney+)

Image Credit: Disney+.

10. Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella (1957)

In 1957, acclaimed composers Rodgers and Hammerstein were asked to write a musical based on Cinderella for CBS. For the title role, producers cast a then unknown Julie Andrews, whom they had seen on stage in My Fair Lady. The cast includes notable actors like Edie Adams, Kay Ballard, Alice Ghostly, and John Cypher.

The musical aired live to an overwhelming audience of 107 million viewers. For perspective, the population of the U.S. at the time was roughly 170 million people, which means 63% of the population watched this program. Numbers like this are astounding today.

Image Credit: CBS Broadcasting Inc.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella Cont'd

Although production values and quality are not as good as the two other musical versions, it's not difficult to figure out why the audience chose to tune in. Costumes and direction are somewhat lacking in polish and grandeur. The finest aspects are the glorious music, especially when sung by Andrews, whose voice perfectly suits these melodic and lovely songs. Movie audiences were used to such things, but seeing a production like this on television was unheard of.

Believed to be long lost, a kinescope version of the production was unearthed years ago and can be seen on YouTube. Any fans of Rodgers and Hammerstein, Julie Andrews, and the Cinderella story will undoubtedly find something to appreciate.

(Available to stream on YouTube)

Image Credit: CBS Broadcasting Inc.

9. A Cinderella Story (2004)

The classic story gets a modern update with this fun and sweet-natured 2000s teen comedy. A Cinderella Story stars Hilary Duff, Chad Michael Murray, Jennifer Coolidge, and Regina King in the proverbial roles of the Cinderella, Prince Charming, Wicked Stepmother, and Fairy Godmother of the tale.

In this version, Samantha (Duff) is overworked by her Stepmother (Coolidge) at their family's diner. Though it no longer looks like the one Sam's father ran, she at least has Rhonda (King) in a supportive motherly role.

Her only solace is chatting back and forth with a boy she met in a chat room about their goals and interests. The boy in question is Austin (Murray), the popular jock who can be his true self in his conversations with Sam. There is just one small problem. Neither one knows who the other is. All that changes when they plan to meet at their school's Halloween dance, and well, it goes as one would expect.

Image Credit: Warner Brothers.

A Cinderella Story Cont'd

The tone of the film and the actors featured are very much of its time, complete with the already outdated texting on flip phones. But that is what makes it appealing. Featuring classic teen movies and romantic comedy tropes, especially of this era, some moments are funny, satisfying, and surprisingly thoughtful. Samantha believes in herself and what Austin can be but believably and humbly.

Duff is even given a fantastic line that has become synonymous with the film and her in general, “Waiting for you is like waiting for rain in this drought. Useless and disappointing.”

The chemistry between Duff and Murray is somewhat underwhelming, and the film does not quite reach the thoughtfulness and poignancy as another Duff vehicle from that same year, Raise Your Voice, nor other versions of the tale. But overall, A Cinderella Story is a pleasant and sweet diversion.

(Available to stream on HBO Max)

Image Credit: Warner Brothers.

8. The Glass Slipper (1955)

This classic MGM musical presents a somewhat different approach to the Cinderella story with enough elements that still make it feel timeless and appealing. In this movie, Ella (Leslie Caron) is a young woman reviled by her stepfamily and the townsfolk, who call her dirty and pitiful. But, unlike other versions, Ella does what so many who are abused and bullied do. She does her best to fight back and exhibits a temper.

Eventually, she finds peace in a small glen in the forest, where she meets an eccentric older woman (Estelle Winwood) who offers sage advice and funny word lessons, and the kind and handsome Prince Charles (Michael Wilding), the son of the Duke. He pretends to be the son of the palace cook. Both show her kindness she has never known, and the Prince teaches her to dance and invites her to the Ball.

Image Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.

The Glass Slipper Cont'd

Like many musicals of the time, The Glass Slipper is a vehicle to showcase the specific talents of its stars. In this case, it is that of Leslie Caron's exquisite ballet dancing. And indeed, the film features two gorgeous and incredible ballet sequences that act as both a showcase of Caron and the other dancer's talents.

Additionally, these sequences of the grand Ball add further development to the love story between Ella and Charles. The story is not as complex or deep as others. Still, The Glass Slipper features tender chemistry between Caron and Wilding, a grounded heart, and some visually and emotionally beautiful moments.

(Available to rent on Amazon Prime)

Image Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.

7. Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella (1965)

The second time this musical was filmed for television is a step up in terms of production value, direction, and orchestration of the beautiful, lyrically clever, and stirring songs. The cast is also an astounding array of performers of the time, including a very young Lesley Ann Warren as Cinderella, Stuart Damon as the Prince, Celeste Holm as the Fairy Godmother, Ginger Rogers as the Queen, and Walter Pidgeon as the King.

This version of the fairy tale has a beautiful tenderness and simplicity juxtaposed with the lyrical complexities of the songs and more elaborate costumes (at least compared to the original production). Moreover, the performances are charming, especially Lesley Ann Warren, who shines as brightly as Julie Andrews. The visuals are also a definite improvement in period consistency and quality.

Image Credit: CBS Broadcasting Inc.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella Cont'd

Moreover, the added depth is welcome and lovely as it showcases the heart of the Cinderella story. When the Prince happens upon her home while on his travels, he humbly requests some water, and she obliges despite her fears that her stepmother would hurt her for doing so. The kindness she displays and the warmth he shows her only adds believability to their love story.

With perhaps some of the most exquisite versions of “Ten Minutes Ago” and “Do I Love You Because You're Beautiful,” this Cinderella is a magical classic in every sense of the word.

(Available to stream on Amazon Prime)

Image Credit: CBS Broadcasting Inc.

6. The Slipper and the Rose: The Story of Cinderella (1976)

Lavish, thoughtful, and mature, this British musical production is one the most understated yet sumptuous entries in the Cinderella canon. Yet, despite the musical aspect of the film, it is also one of the most grounded and realistic takes on the classic story. Magic still plays an essential role in the tale but is done so subtly and simply.

The story follows the same basic plot of Cinderella being forced to be a servant for her cruel stepmother and a Prince who must find a bride. His father, the King, decides to throw a Ball and invite all the young ladies of noble birth from the town and all of the neighboring kingdoms. The Prince and Cinderella, of course, fall in love at first sight. But when it's discovered that she is not nobility, the film takes a very sobering and affecting turn before true love can prevail in the end.

Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

The Slipper and the Rose: The Story of Cinderella Cont'd

This fairy tale version has so much to love, from gorgeous real-life locations and impressive medieval sets to colorful and elaborate costumes. The cinematography is soft and luminous, and the songs by The Sherman Brothers range from fun and catchy to beautiful and transcendent, even if they don't quite reach the heights of their other works, Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Moreover, these musical numbers and overall production value lend themselves well to the film's beauty, gravity, and authenticity. Nothing is rushed, and the characters and the story are allowed to breathe and grow. There is a realness here that is not in every version, even regarding the magic of the Fairy Godmother.

With tender and genuine performances by Gemma Craven (Cinderella) and Richard Chamberlain (Prince Edward), droll and witty humor, and a wonderful sweetness and maturity to the story, The Slipper and the Rose is a grand and exquisite fairy tale film.

(Available to stream on Peacock and Freevee)

Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

5. Ella Enchanted (2004)

Modern, often campy, but always sweet and delightful, Ella Enchanted is an updated version of the Cinderella story based on the children's book by Gail Carson Levine. Although the book and film are very different from each other in terms of tone, their hearts remain quite similar. In this tale, Ella (Anne Hathway) is given the gift of obedience by her fairy godmother Lucinda at birth.

This gift means she is forced to do anything, and I mean anything, she is told to do. So naturally, Ella must hide this from the world, especially her new step-sisters, who would wish to exploit and humiliate her.

Embarking on a journey to find Lucinda and free herself from this curse, she meets Prince Charmont (Hugh Dancy), the brave young man she quickly learns is neither arrogant nor smug as she expected him to be. Though she opens his eyes to some truths about life, Charmont is already kind and intelligent. Importantly he is unaware of the horrors that his evil Uncle (Cary Elwes) has done to the kingdom and plans to do to him.

Image Credit: Walt Disney Productions.

Ella Enchanted Cont'd

Ella Enchanted succeeds in a way the 2021 Cinderella attempted to do. It gives the audience a fresh tone and musical numbers (both versions feature one song in common, Queen's “Somebody to Love.”) Additionally, we are given a modernist and feminist approach to the classic story. But instead of middling, below mediocre results, Ella Enchanted is equally hilarious and moving and incredibly entertaining.

The humor is often over-the-top fairy tale parody, but it works, and the contemporary songs, especially the finale of “Don't Go Breaking My Heart,” add to the charm. At the same time, the chemistry between leads Hathaway and Dancy is cute and convincing. It also subtly but effectively tackles racism, discrimination, and enslavement issues. Above all else, Ella Enchanted gives us a heroine that showcases that we can change our fate with a strength that comes from within.

(Available to stream on HBO Max)

Image Credit: Walt Disney Productions.

4. Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella (1997)

The classic musical that had been televised two times previous is given another beautiful version, with this one being the best in many ways. It also is a favorite for those of a particular generation. This Cinderella is the most colorful version of the musical in terms of its glorious, award-winning sets, sumptuous, creative costumes, and highly diverse cast, which employed colorblind casting for the characters.

And the results are exceptional in every way. Indeed the cast is an incredible array of music stars and Broadway and Hollywood veterans, including Brandy, Whitney Houston, Paolo Montalban, Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber, Jason Alexander, and Bernadette Peters.

The story follows the same plot as the previous versions but adds a new lovely song at the beginning, which adds depth to the love story between Cinderella and the Prince. The two meet in the village when Cinderella is running errands. He bumps into her, dressed as an ordinary villager.

They exchange pleasantries before getting deep very quickly, and it's a sweet moment that brings out the heart of the film and, indeed, the Cinderella story itself. Everyone deserves kindness, consideration, and to be seen and respected for the person they are, no matter their status.

Image Credit: Walt Disney Television.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella Cont'd

Despite conventionally following the story, this Rogers and Hammerstein Cinderella is groundbreaking and remarkable in many ways. The production value is exceptional, the performances are natural, funny, and even moving, and the music and orchestrations have never sounded so incredible.

Of course, that is unsurprising with the presence of such legends as Whitney Houston and Bernadette Peters. But Brady and Paolo Montalban also infuse their songs with great beauty and sweet and tender chemistry.

Moreover, this was one of the first, if not the first, time we saw such diverse casting in a film of this kind, breathing new and beautiful life into the classic tale. This production is a significant and moving one story-wise and cast-wise, making it a shimmering, shining gem.

(Available to stream on Disney+)

Image Credit: Walt Disney Television.

3. Cinderella (2015)

The film that many (including myself) consider the best of Disney's live-action remakes, this 2015 production of Cinderella is directed by Kenneth Branagh and stars Lily James, Cate Blanchett, Richard Madden, Helena Bonham Carter, and Stellan Skarsgård. And indeed, the natural and moving performances and the stylish and beautiful direction help to make this film the wonderful one it is.

It would take something exceptional to live up to Disney's classic animated feature, and both Cinderellas more than live up to that golden standard. In fact, the top three Cinderella films are equal in terms of quality. The term “heart eyes” could be attributed to this gorgeous film.

One of this version's loveliest and most moving aspects is how the characters and their relationships are given added depth. The relationships Ella and the Prince have with the parents become a significant driving force to who they are as people and how they live their lives despite coming from two different classes. This provides a deep, unspoken connection between the two.

Image Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

Cinderella Cont'd

Ella and Prince Kit have a “meet cute” in the forest one day while riding horses. They circle each other, with Ella only believing him to be an apprentice and sharing her philosophy in life. This way of living not only strikes the Prince as mature and poignant, but it becomes the film's theme. Ella says we must always “Have Courage and Be Kind,” which is a shining example of how her character is the epitome of survival and grace. She does not let the abuse inflicted on her harden or tarnish her soul.

This Cinderella is extraordinary because of its beautiful visual aesthetics, especially the grand and exquisite sets, and colorfully saturated and glittering costumes. Ella's ball gown alone is a superb creation. But beyond what can be seen, the true beauty of this Cinderella is the way it demonstrates what the heart of the classic story is meant to be.

Cinderella is not about waiting for a Prince, nor is it only about a fancy ball, although that is an important plot device. This fairy tale is about the power of hope and how faith and love can transform our lives. Ella's character is defined by the tremendous kindness she gives and the fortitude she exudes.

With the symbolic use of butterflies, which are symbols of hope and transformation, as well as the enduring theme to “have courage and be kind,” Cinderella is a splendid film that shows us that with hope and belief in our dreams, anything is possible.

(Available to stream on Amazon with STARZ)

Image Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

2. Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998)

Much beloved and extraordinary, Ever After succeeds in a way that very few films do. It manages to feel genuinely magical without one instance of magic employed. It feels enchanting and whimsical while possessing a grounded and realistic story and tone.

The heart of Cinderella remains while giving the audience a fresh new take on the classic tale, infused with both traditional values and modern feminism. The direction is also gentle and pretty, and the cast is top-notch, including Drew Barrymore, Dougray Scott, Melanie Lynskey, and Angelica Huston.

This version follows a young woman named Danielle who is equally feisty, fearless, intelligent, vulnerable, and kind. We see as a young child how much she loves her father and how the two share a passion for reading and the finest ideals in life. This strong bond between father and daughter is a significant source of the jealousy and cruelty her stepmother inflicts on her.

As he lay dying, his last words were love for his daughter rather than his new wife, who clearly loved her husband very much. Danielle's step-sisters are also given deeper and differing characteristics rather than coming across as caricatures. One sister is sweet and must learn to stand up for herself, while the other is cruel, vain, and rather shameless. Danielle grows up with the same qualities she possessed as a child, but without the love she craves from her family.

Image Credit: Twentieth Century Fox.

Ever After: A Cinderella Story Cont'd

Meanwhile, this film features a Prince whose ascension to the throne is not desired. And while he is a good man, he has much to learn and has a lack of convictions that plagues him. When Prince Henry meets Danielle one day disguised as a courtier to save a man from being sold into slavery, so begins a love story that is deep and meaningful.

Danielle and Henry have a meeting of the minds, proving to be each other's match. Their attraction to each other is not merely based on their physical beauty or charms but on something much more profound.

Ever After may be a fairy tale and fantasy, especially with the fictionalized version of Leonardo DaVinci as a main character, but that does not mean it lacks realism. On the contrary, every story and character feels authentic and grounded. Moreover, Ever After often takes a very progressive view, especially with Danielle, who saves others and herself, but in a completely believable way. She is strong but not perfect. She does not need Henry to save her; she also saves him in many ways.

Importantly, there is no thought that strength comes in only one form or that love need not be desired to exude feminist ideals. Above all else, this is a film that is profound, touching, and beautiful in ways that feel magical. Ever After shows us the strength in believing in yourself and your convictions in a way that truly soars.

(Available to stream on Amazon with STARZ)

Image Credit: Twentieth Century Fox.

1. Cinderella (1950)

Walt Disney's classic animated feature film is undoubtedly the most noteworthy Cinderella film in history. It is a film that has become synonymous with the name and the classic fairy tale in a way that cannot be denied or truly replicated. If you mention Cinderella, chances are this is the version that comes to mind.

The story and characters may not be as deep or developed as others, and indeed the top three could be tied for first in terms of quality and the feelings evoked. But Walt Disney's Cinderella resides at the top of this list for its legacy and contribution to the world. The themes and iconographic imagery reside in the classic tales in literature, but the 1950 film brought them to life in timeless, magical, and now iconic ways.

Like many animated films, the humor and tone are light, and Cinderella is as charming as they come. The kindness Cinderella shows to her mice friends proves to be her saving grace, while they provide many of the film's laughs. Cinderella is also a wonderful heroine, with a subtlety cheeky sense of humor, faith, and strength that endures despite her cold stepmother and step-sisters, who are truly nasty and cruel.

They may provide laughs in other scenes, but the moment they destroy Cinderella's dress before the ball will surely elicit horror and empathy from many viewers. Moreover, the songs “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes” and “Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo” are not only timeless but also inspiring and delightful.

Image Credit Walt Disney Pictures.

Cinderella Cont'd

The most important things about this version come from words about and within the film. What Walt Disney said is significant: “She believed in dreams, all right, but she also believed in doing something about them. When Prince Charming didn't come along, she went over to the palace and got him.”

This is true, although it is not even really a Prince that she wishes for. She wants love and to break free from her shackles. And her night at the ball was so wonderful without her ever knowing it was the Prince in her presence.

While Cinderella can go to the ball thanks to the magic of her fairy godmother, her faith brings her there. Without that faith, the Fairy Godmother could never have appeared to her.

And this film beautifully exudes what the timeless song says, “no matter how your heart is grieving/if you keep on believing/the dream that you wish will come true.” Cinderella is a heartfelt and enchanting film showing us that while miracles may take time, we can find a happily ever after with love and hope.

(Available to stream on Disney+)

Image Credit Walt Disney Pictures.

Featured Image Credit: Twentieth Century Fox.