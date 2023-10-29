Cinema’s Finest: 14 Movies to End All Movies According to Film Fans

Have you seen some of the greatest movies ever? A film fan on a popular online forum asked for recommendations of “movies to end all movies.” People flooded the comments with movies they feel lucky to have seen in their lifetime.

1. Big Fish (2003)

When a man travels to visit his ailing father, he's reminded of the tall tales his father told him growing up. After his father passes, the man begins to investigate his late dad's stories and learns that there is more to the tales than he first thought.

2. Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

This epic comedic fantasy film presents a hilarious satire on the classic myths of King Arthur. On the quest for the holy grail, a group of brave travelers must contend with wacky obstacles like obnoxious Frenchmen and a three-headed giant.

3. Ikiru (1952)

The Japanese film Ikiru, which means “to live” in English, is a tragic yet heartwarming tale about a man who discovers he has terminal cancer. He decides that before he dies, he must brighten the lives of those around him, starting by pioneering the initiative to build a new playground.

4. An American in Paris (1951)

An American in Paris is a romantic film about a man from the U.S. who tries to make his name as an artist in this famous French city. But when he accidentally falls for his best friend's love interest, a secret relationship begins that threatens to upend everything he's worked for.

5. Paddington 2 (2017)

The cheerful, marmalade-loving bear Paddington stumbles upon the perfect gift for his aunt: a gorgeous pop-up book. But when someone steals the gift before he has a chance to purchase it, Paddington is wrongly accused of theft. Can Paddington track down the real thief to clear his name and finally give the book to his aunt?

6. O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

After a man is sent to a labor camp in Mississippi, he finds a way to escape with two other inmates in his chain gang. After they find their freedom, the men search for a legendary buried treasure with their bodies still shackled together.

7. Interstellar (2014)

On a quest to save humanity from starvation due to a lack of remaining resources on Earth, a team of astronauts must venture through a wormhole to find a new, habitable planet for the human race. A crew travels through the wormhole and meets with explorers from three planets to decide where to call home.

8. The Princess Bride (1987)

The Princess Bride is a romantic adventure of humor, monsters, and terrific sword fights. As a woman searches for her one true love, she doesn't realize that he's looking for her too. The woman, betrothed to an arrogant prince, gets kidnapped by a strange group of outsiders, which begins her epic journey to reunite with the man of her dreams.

9. Forrest Gump (1994)

This dramatic film is chock full of adventure, heartbreak, and humorous quips about American history. It follows a man named Forrest as he grows up and lives a life no one believed possible. This incredible film helps people feel that you can achieve anything if you put your mind to something.

10. School of Rock (2003)

When an energetic and passionate guitarist gets kicked out of his small-time band, he poses as a substitute music teacher at an upscale private elementary school to earn money. But secretly, the guitarist hatches a plan to teach his students how to be in a rock band. His ultimate goal is to bring the kids to Battle of the Bands and win against his old band.

11. The Truman Show (1998)

The Truman Show is about a man whose entire life is a TV show. He doesn't know it, but every person in his life is an actor, and the town he lives in is a TV set. But when the producers begin to mess with his love life, the man realizes his world isn't what it seems.

12. What Dreams May Come (1998)

After a man dies in a car crash, he wakes up in a beautiful afterlife full of everything in his wildest dreams. But when his wife takes her own life, she doesn't join him in heaven. The man risks it all to journey to the bowels of the netherworld to save his wife from neverending torture.

13. Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Mrs. Doubtfire is a hilarious family movie about a divorced father who rarely gets to spend time with his children. One day, he has the idea to disguise himself as an older woman and pose as his children's nanny. But how long can he keep up the act before the nanny and father meet?

14. Soul (2020)

When an aspiring jazz musician takes a job as a music teacher, he feels like his dreams of becoming a famous musician are dwindling. But when he dies right before a chance at his big break, the man goes on an epic journey through the afterlife and learns that every life has a purpose.