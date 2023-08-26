Cinematic Cold Shoulders: 24 Movie Leads With Absolutely No Spark

No movie lover wants a flick with no chemistry. But sometimes, that’s all we get: a romance film with absolutely no spark. We’re sure a few movies come to mind, just like the numerous movie buffs who decided to share some examples online. We’ll be sharing these examples with you shortly. So, you might want to avoid the films on this list if you’re all about warmth and intensity.

1- Little Italy (2018)

The blame for this movie doesn’t fall solely on the talented cast; at least they tried their best to salvage the script’s shortcomings. However, despite their acting chops, Emma Roberts and Hayden Christensen couldn’t whip up a believable connection if their lives depended on it. It felt like watching two people politely sharing a pizza rather than experiencing the fiery passion of a forbidden love affair.

2- You People (2023)

You People had all the ingredients for a memorable film. Yet, somewhere along the way, they got lost in mediocrity. Kenya Barris and other casts involved themselves in dialogues so dry you’d think you were in the Sahara. The anticipation of many fans dropped probably because they were thirsty for originality. The producers could have taken a bowl of vanilla ice cream, added a dash of plain water, and called it a gourmet dessert.

3- Jenny’s Wedding (2015)

Katherine Heigl plays Jenny, a woman who decides to come out to her conservative family and announces her engagement with her girlfriend. This sounds like the start of some juicy conflicts and feel-good moments. But from there, we couldn’t help but wonder if the casting director accidentally grabbed two actors who had just met in the catering line and decided to throw them into a movie.

4- Disaster Movie (2008)

It feels like the director took every cliché and worn-out movie trope and mashed them together into one big disaster of a movie. The connection between Matt Lanter, Vanessa Minnillo, and Kim Kardashian was about as electric as a dead battery. Maybe they were going for a romantic subplot but forgot to include charm or charisma. It’s good that they didn’t have a chemistry set on set because there would’ve been no chemical reaction.

5- Grownups 2 (2013)

Adam Sandler and his grown-up buddies reunite for another round of mind-numbing silliness, but unfortunately, lightning doesn’t strike twice. The jokes fell flat faster than a deflated bouncy castle. Even the talented cast, including Kevin James, Chris Rock, and David Spade, couldn’t come to the rescue. Their performances felt phoned in as if they were counting down the minutes until they could collect their paycheck and move on to better projects.

6- Something From Tiffany’s (2022)

The cinematography was undoubtedly the only thing that shone brighter than cubic zirconia. It’s a shame that the story and characters couldn’t match the film’s aesthetic beauty. Zoey Deutch and Kendrick Sampson’s attempts to portray the essence of romance were fruitless, coupled with the plot’s slow pace. You should save your popcorn for a different flick because this one is better left on the shelf.

7- Marry Me (2022)

First, we have the classic love triangle: a jilted pop star meets a charming math teacher, but everything goes downhill instead. Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson may have proven their talent in other films, but they seem bored here. Well, it’s not entirely their fault. It’s hard to shine when you’re given a dull material.

8- Red Sparrow (2018)

In the story, Jennifer Lawrence plays a Russian spy who undergoes intense training to become a seductive operative. We all know Lawrence is talented, but her portrayal in this movie will make you feel as limp as cooked noodles. Her character lacked depth, making investing in her journey a challenging task.

9- Battlefield Earth (2000)

We’re not sure what led Mr. Travolta to sign on for this intergalactic disaster, but his performance as Terl was undoubtedly one for the books. He tried to channel his inner Scientologist with every awkward line delivery and over-the-top facial expression. And the hairdo? Maybe it was meant to be futuristic or just a failed attempt at a dreadlock experiment gone wrong. Either way, it was distracting from the already chaotic mess on screen.

10- Catwoman (2004)

Everyone knows Catwoman for her sleek moves and quick thinking, but this movie turned her into a caricature of herself. Halle Berry tried her best to salvage the situation, but even her undeniable talent couldn’t save the day. The dialogues were cringe-worthy, and the CGIs were as outdated as when dial-up internet was a thing. Ultimately, it only proved that not every superhero movie can be a perfect success.

11- Movie 43 (2013)

It was a star-studded buffet of talent, with big names like Hugh Jackman, Kate Winslet, and Halle Berry, just to name a few. Despite the marquee names, Movie 43 sorely lacked spark. We’ll try not to blame the actors entirely. After all, they can only work with what they’re given. But even the most charismatic among them couldn’t avert the train wreck. The screenplay experience was like watching a fireworks show with wet matches.

12- Jack and Jill (2011)

In this movie, Adam Sandler plays Jack, a successful advertising executive, and Jill, Jack’s twin sister. We’re all for actors challenging themselves, but this felt like a desperate attempt to fill screen time. The humor was stale, and they relied heavily on tired stereotypes and cheap gags. Even Al Pacino’s cameo couldn’t change the tone of the movie.

13- The Hottie & The Nottie (2008)

Paris Hilton takes the spotlight as the “hottie” in question. While her name may be synonymous with glamor and fame, her on-screen chemistry in this film wasn’t really felt. Maybe the director accidentally spilled a bucket of ice-cold water on any potential sparks between her and her leading man. Speaking of leading men, Joel David Moore played the poor soul who desperately tried to win the heart of our unattainable beauty. But their connection trailed off dramatically.

14- Your Place or Mine (2023)

Your Place or Mine, starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, covers the story of two friends who swap lives for a week after they decide they're bored of their own. The premise may be interesting, but the acting of Witherspoon and Kutcher fell short.

15- Meet The Spartans (2008)

Imagine taking a classic like 300 and stripping it of all its epicness. Additionally, they replaced its originality with a cringe-inducing parade of pop culture references and potty humor. Nothing is sacred in this film, not even with the presence of Sean Maguire and Carmen Electra.

16- Norbit (2007)

Eddie Murphy plays not one, not two, but three characters in this film. Yet, despite the triple dose of Murphy, the comedic energy still falls flat on the ground. We’re supposed to find this funny, but it feels like torture. Sorry, Norbit, but you just don’t have that special something that makes a movie memorable.

17- The Love Guru (2008)

Mike Myers, the genius behind the Austin Powers series, must have been having an off day when he agreed to take on the role of Guru Pitka. The film follows Pitka’s attempts to help a hockey player reunite with his estranged wife. But instead of clever gags, we’re bombarded with juvenile humor and painfully forced puns.

18- Max Steel (2016)

Max Steel hit the theaters in 2016, starring Ben Winchell as the titular character, Max McGrath. Let’s just say he didn’t exactly light up the screen. No offense to Ben, but his performance lacked the energy and charisma that would have made Max Steel an electrifying experience. The film had all the ingredients for a thrilling superhero adventure. Yet, it ended up feeling more like a superhero snooze-fest.

19- Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2 (2004)

Perhaps the most baffling part is how this movie attracted a cast of talented actors who should have known better. Notwithstanding the stellar cast, it was a who’s who of wasted potential. Maybe they were offered a lifetime supply of diapers or a free pass to skip diaper duty for their kids. Whatever the reason, it’s clear that their involvement couldn’t change things.

20- Strange Wilderness (2008)

Steve Zahn’s comedic spark seems to have taken a vacation to the Bahamas on this project. Even the talented ensemble cast, including Justin Long, Jonah Hill, and Allen Covert, were all clueless in trying to resuscitate a joke that had already flatlined. Ultimately, Strange Wilderness was a flick lacking the essential ingredient: comedy. It had everything, but the cast just didn’t come together in the right way.

21- A Thousand Words (2012)

If you’re up for a good comedy, this film misses the mark by a thousand miles. Maybe the scriptwriters thought, “Hey, let’s take an interesting concept and drain it of any potential entertainment value.” As a result, Eddie Murphy is left struggling in a sea of lame jokes. The supporting cast didn’t help, either. Perhaps they sensed the project’s lifelessness and decided to phone it in.

22- The Last Airbender (2010)

We’re unsure if the filmmakers were trying to set a record for the most miscast actors in a movie. Still, if they were, they definitely succeeded. Watching Noah Ringer, Dev Patel, Nicola Peltz, and Jackson Rathbone try to bring their beloved characters to life was a frail attempt. It’s painful and just plain wrong. This story was supposed to be about people who can control the elements, for crying out loud!

23- The Emoji Movie (2017)

The plot in this movie is about as thin as the smiley face emoji itself. In the story, we follow the life of Gene, a “meh” emoji voiced by T.J. Miller, and his sidekick, Hi-5, voiced by James Corden. They journey through various smartphone apps filled with predictable jokes and tired clichés. Maybe someone copy-pasted the script from every other generic animated movie and replaced the characters with emojis. Who knows?

24- Dragonball Evolution (2009)

Justin Chatwin as Goku? Did they even bother to read the source material? Last time we checked, Goku was a buff martial arts master, not some scrawny high school kid with a bad haircut. As for the rest of the cast, it could be the filmmakers kicked back and said, “Hey, you want to ruin a beloved franchise?”

Source: (Reddit).