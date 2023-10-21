Single Locale Wonders: 15 Unbelievable Cinematic Gems That Stay Put

Recently a member of a popular movie forum asked their fellow fans for suggestions of great films set in a single place. So here are 15 unbelievable cinematic gems set in a single location (give or take a couple of scenes).

1. Clerks (1994)

Kevin Smith's hilarious debut follows a day in the life of Randal (Jeff Anderson) and Dante (Brian O'Halloran), two disgruntled convenience store clerks as they spend a day working at the Quick Stop. During their fairly eventful day, they manage to ruin a wake, play hockey on the roof, and insult most of the customers who walk through the door.

2. Die Hard (1988)

John McTiernan's iconic action thriller stars Bruce Willis as John McClane, a police officer who visits Los Angeles hoping to reconcile with his estranged wife at a Christmas office party at the Nakatomi Plaza. However, the festivities are derailed when a terrorist group led by the enigmatic Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman) seizes control of the building and holds the partygoers hostage. Thus, McClane must use resourcefulness, police skills, and witty one-liners to stop the terrorists and rescue the hostages.

3 – Train to Busan (2016)

Starring Gong Yoo (Squid Game), this tense South Korean action-horror film takes place aboard a high-speed train from Seoul to Busan as a zombie virus breaks out in the country and threatens the safety of the passengers.

4 – Knives Out (2019)

Rian Johnson's witty who-done-it follows master detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) as he investigates the death of the patriarch of a wealthy and dysfunctional family. The entire film takes place at the family's large estate, where the murder took place.

The film features an ensemble cast including Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer in his final on-screen role before his death.

5. 12 Angry Men (1957)

This gripping portrayal of a Jury's deliberations during a murder trial is probably one of the most famous films about a group of people disagreeing loudly in a single room ever made.

Starring Henry Fonda, 12 Angry Men follows the deliberations of a jury tasked with deciding the fate of a teenage boy accused of murdering his father. Although most jurors are convinced the boy is guilty, Juror #8 (Fonda) is unconvinced he is not and persuades the other jurors to re-examine the case and its all-too-convenient evidence more critically.

6. Clue (1985)

This farcical who-done-it by Jonathan Lynn is a film so good they gave it three endings. Based on the popular board game, a group of strangers is invited to a dinner party at the mansion of Mr. Body, who is secretly blackmailing all the guests. After he murders the guests, with help from the victim's Butler, Wadsworth (Tim Curry) must work together to figure out who killed their host.

7. The Terminal (2004)

Steven Spielberg's touching comedy-drama follows the misadventures of Viktor Navorski (Tom Hanks). Viktor is a man from a fictional Eastern European country, forced to live in the departures lounge of JFK International Airport for months after his passport suddenly becomes invalid.

8. Misery (1990)

Based on Stephen King's novel, Rob Reiner directs this Oscar-winning psychological thriller starring Kathy Bates as the world's scariest fan, Annie Wilkes. After romance author Paul Sheldon (James Caan) is pulled from a car wreck during a blizzard by Anne Wilkes, he quickly finds that the obsessive fan isn't going to let him leave.

9. Rope (1948)

Hitchcocks' tense real-time thriller stars John Dall and Farley Granger as two New York intelligentsia who attempt to commit the perfect crime by throwing a dinner party after murdering their housemates. However, their former high school teacher Rupert (James Stewart), soon realizes something is up. The film is set in a single room and was made using incredibly long takes that often lasted for hours.

10. Locke (2013)

Tom Hardy stars in Steven Knight's gripping drama about the most eventful journey from Birmingham to London ever filmed. The only character on screen, the entire movie takes place during Ivan Locke's hour-and-a-half trip to attend the birth of a child with a woman he had an ill-advised one-night stand with. Throughout the film, Locke talks to other characters via speakerphone and manages to lose his job, wreck his marriage, and oversee the biggest concrete pour in Europe.

11. The Man From Earth (2007)

In this captivating sci-fi drama directed by Richard Schenkman, David Lee Smith stars as John Oldman, a retiring college professor who admits to his colleagues at a farewell party at his home that he is 14,000 years old and immortal. He then recants the details of his incredibly long life while being questioned by his coworkers about the validity of his claims.

12. Phone Booth (2002)

This tense thriller, directed by Joel Schumacher, stars Colin Farrell as Stu Shepard, played by Colin Farrell, an adulterous publicist trapped inside a New York phone booth by an unknown sniper (Keiffer Sutherland) who threatens to shoot Stu if he hangs up. As Stu's life unravels, he is forced to play a dangerous psychological game with the sniper while dealing with the consequences of his infidelity.

13. The Breakfast Club (1985)

John Hughes' quintessential teen drama, set entirely in a school library during Saturday detention, stars an ensemble cast including Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy, and Anthony Michael Hall. It is about a group of teens from different cliques who discover that they have far more in common than they initially thought.

14. Bullet Train (2022)

John Wick director David Leitch's adaptation of Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka is set entirely on a high-speed bullet train from Tokyo to Kyoto. It stars Brad Pitt (Ladybug), an unlucky assassin determined to do his next job quietly and professionally. Unfortunately for Ladybug, his latest mission puts him on a bullet train packed with hitmen with conflicting orders of their own.

15. Snowpiercer (2022)

The action film, Snowpiercer, is set on one train for the entire movie. The train hosts all of the world's population, from the lowest class to the rich, traveling around the world. But when the lowest class decides to take it upon themselves to confront their oppressors, it means disaster for everyone.

Source: Reddit