Cinematic Odyssey: 14 Masterpieces Worth Enduring

An odyssey is a long journey, usually highlighted by several bouts of suspense and adventure. That said, “long” is an essential word in the definition of “odyssey,” which means cinematic odysseys require the audience to invest a solid chunk of their valuable time in the viewing experience. These cinematic odysseys are veritable masterpieces worth your time and attention.

1- There Will Be Blood (2007)

There Will Be Blood is a movie for those who love a slow burn. Unlike a match dropped into a geyser of jet-black oil, Paul Thomas Anderson's two-and-a-half-hour masterpiece maintains a constant simmer.

Between Daniel Day-Lewis' unhinged performance as Daniel Plainview, a score that perfectly complements the bleakness of Plainview's ruthless worldview, and scene-stealing cameos from the likes of Paul Dano, There Will Be Blood always had to be a long movie. It couldn't be any other way.

2- City of God (2002)

If you ever wondered what life was like in a Brazilian favela circa 1960, watch City of God as soon as possible. The grittiest coming-of-age film you could imagine, this iconic film will leave a lasting impression on you.

A film about friendship, poverty, and good old criminal mischief, City of God is a Godfather-level movie in terms of its universal acclaim and re-rewatch-ability. It uses every bit of its two hours, ten-minute run time to transport you personally into the slums and beaches of Rio de Janeiro.

3- The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly (1966)

The Spaghetti Western is an unforgettable cinematic era in which Italian directors, writers, and composers paired with the likes of Clint Eastwood. Foreign films have to be special to get acclaim in the United States, and director Sergio Leone brought his A-game with The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly.

Eastwood is bounty hunter Blondie, the Good, out to capture the outlaw Tuco, the Ugly. Though it clocks in just shy of three hours, this enrapturing movie goes by like it's the fastest draw in the West.

4- The Lord of the Rings Trilogy (2001-2003)

Countless reading-averse viewers were dragged into The Lord of the Rings, muttering “nerds” to whichever friends or family members convinced them to come along. Those same viewers left the theater sincerely thinking of changing their middle name to “Legolas” or “Smeagol.”

Peter Jackson made the three-hour film cool again.

5- Heat (1995)

Heat is a rarity. A heist flick to its core, the film is the action-film ideal packed with hair-raising Brinks truck robberies, eyelid-widening back-and-forths between Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro, and a combustible group of thieves under the watchful eye of the law. Yet, it has a 2-hour, 50-minute runtime, which is anything but typical for action movies.

6- RRR (2022)

The crown jewel of Indian cinema in 2022, RRR is shorthand for Rise Roar Revolt. The film is an action-packed odyssey set during the British Empire's occupation of India. A story of government-mandated grudges and familial ties pairs perfectly with eye-popping cinematics in RRR, which may as well stand for Really Ridiculously Riveting.

7- Amadeus (1984)

The winner of the 1985 Best Picture Oscar, Amadeus humanizes Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart for a gang of viewers who never got the chance to see him live. Framing the movie through the eyes of Salieri, the composer who allegedly murdered Mozart, is a brilliant artistic decision that contributed to the film's massive success.

8- Scarface (1983)

Scarface, like most of us, has gone through phases. It went from a movie critics hated (upon its release in 1983) to a cult classic among hip-hop artists (see: MTV Cribs) to a near-universally adored gangster flick. As Brian De Palma's catalog has aged like fine Tuscan wine, the three-hour Scarface has garnered more and more respect.

9- Empire of the Sun (1987)

Steven Spielberg has a bit of a thing for long scripts, and Empire of the Sun is no exception. The film is based on an autobiographical novel about the Japanese invasion of Shanghai in 1941 and one boy caught in the chaos. A young Christian Bale is the focal point, but Spielberg builds an immersive (if harrowing) world as few directors can.

10- Oppenheimer (2023)

If you haven't already, order the extra-large popcorn, put on your sunscreen and polarized sunglasses (for the blast test), and sit down for three hours of Oppenheimer. While the film has been polarizing in its content (was he a Commie, was he not a Commie? Who's to say?), few have criticized Christopher Nolan's crescendo-like approach, which prevents the movie from ever dragging.

11- Apocalypto (2006)

If you were under the impression that Mayans, Aztecs, and competing tribes of their time were all kumbaya, Apocalypto will graphically inform you just how wrong you are. The movie is beautiful, spellbinding, action-packed, and authentically Mayan (seriously, the language the actors speak is the real deal).

12- Casino (1995)

When listing your favorite Scorsese projects, Casino has to make the top three, right?

The bright lights of Vegas proved an ideal backdrop for an organized crime thriller. Joe Pesci, Sharon Stone, Robert DeNiro, and James Woods brought plenty of personality (notice we didn't say good personality) to complement the action and glitz of Sin City.

13- Magnolia (1999)

Some directors' visions are too grand to contain within two hours. Paul Thomas Anderson is one of those directors (like Scorsese and Nolan), and Magnolia is one of PTA's most heart-wrenching, complicated movies. With a deep investigation of humans' flaws and a Biblical twist, Magnolia is a one-of-a-kind masterpiece that will linger with you.

14- The Departed (2006)

If you asked 50 guys what their favorite movie of the 2000s was and gave them the IMDb Top 250 Movies list to go off of, I wouldn't be surprised if 49 of them chose The Departed. For any Millennial with limited familiarity with Martin Scorsese, watching The Departed was like when a young music fan hears The Rolling Stones for the first time.

Legendary in its own right, The Departed also served as a gateway film to movies like Taxi Driver, Mean Streets, and Raging Bull.

