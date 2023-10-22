Cinematic Stress Tests: 25 Movies To Get Your Adrenaline Pumping

If you’re dealing with a lot of stress at work or your personal life is giving you anxiety, what better cure than watching a distressing and intense movie? Sometimes, watching something stressful is an effective way to get your mind off the stress in your real life, or maybe you like feeling on edge because it makes your heart race. Either way, these 25 movies will surely put you at the height of stress and make your palms sweat.

1. Uncut Gems (2019)

Uncut Gems is a unique and memorable movie because it creates anxiety and stress for the viewer without being a horror movie. Most stressful films are thriller, mysteries, or scary films, but this crime drama will have you wringing your hands and freaking out about the money, even though it’s not real life.

2. Beau Is Afraid (2023)

Beau Is Afraid is a recent horror comedy that has unorthodox cinematography that will immediately cause tension in your soul. The director, Ari Aster, creates an anxious and troubled atmosphere that puts you in the main character’s shoes, feeling just as awful as he does.

3. Whiplash (2014)

Whiplash is another film that isn’t a thriller or horror movie but will still have your heart beating and palms sweating. It’s about a talented young drama pushed to the edge by his wildly intense teacher. There are lots of yelling and tense moments that will make you feel like you’re the one who has to perform.

4. Nightcrawler (2014)

One of Jake Gyllenhaal’s best films, Nightcrawler, is about a creepy man who begins making money by filming horrible things, like crime scenes. How he sneaks around and captures dangerous things on camera will make your heart race.

5. Argo (2012)

Argo is a gripping film based on the true story of the extraction of six Americans from Iran during the hostage crisis. Ben Affleck stars in the film as the hired extractor tasked with a high-stakes job that could end in death. All the hiding and running will make you feel like a fugitive yourself.

6. Free Solo (2018)

This documentary made me wildly uncomfortable as I watched, clinging to my couch. Free Solo is about Alex Honnold, a free climber who climbs some of the craziest cliffs and mountains without any safety net. This movie is one of the most stressful because it’s all real.

7. The Descent (2005)

This horror movie is suspenseful in so many ways. A group of friends go spelunking, which is freeform cave exploring. The movie's beginning is distressing enough as the women move through the tight caves and get stuck at points. But the anxiety jumps to the next level when monsters appear within the cave system.

8. Suspiria (2018)

Suspiria is a horrifying movie about a young dance student who attends a prestigious dance academy in Germany, but things turn dark. The confusion and creepiness of the movie keep you in suspense the whole time and are sure to give you anxiety.

9. Get Out (2017)

Get Out is one of Jordan Peele’s fantastic thrillers, and this one is particularly stressful. In the film, a hypnotist can send people to “the sunken place” where they’re trapped in their minds and can’t move their bodies. The concept alone is enough to make you sweat.

10. The Shining (1980)

Stanley Kubrick does a fantastic job of creating a high-anxiety atmosphere in his film adaptation of The Shining. You can feel the trouble welling up in the movie and the tension mounting between all the characters and within themselves. And it keeps you nervous up until the very end.

11. The Hurt Locker (2008)

The Hurt Locker is about an Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit working in Iraq. Of course, the many scenes in which they defuse bombs are anxiety-inducing, but the movie's social and political aspects can be just as stressful to watch.

12. Gravity (2013)

Gravity stars Sandra Bullock and George Clooney as astronauts on a mission that goes wrong. They wind up stranded, floating freely in space, and there are many moments of panic within their spacesuits that make you feel cramped and overwhelmed.

13. Train to Busan (2016)

This Korean horror film is a must-watch for anyone who loves zombie movies. Train to Busan will have you on the edge of your seat from start to finish. Watching these poor people try to escape a brutal death will get your blood pumping and your heart racing in no time.

14. World War Z (2013)

World War Z is another zombie movie that will make you sweat and raise your adrenaline levels. Brad Pitt stars in this fast-paced movie where the zombies are speedier than usual, making their plight even more intense and nerve-racking. It's one of those movies where there is no hope, but you still want them to make it.

15. Triangle of Sadness (2022)

Triangle of Sadness is a fantastic movie about wealthy people on a fancy yacht who have to fight for their lives when the ship goes down. The movie's latter half is very stressful as they try to navigate their new statuses on the remote island and survive together.

16. The Menu (2022)

The Menu is a thriller starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes. It’s about a demented chef who decides to torment and eventually kill his affluent dinner guests through a series of strange dinner courses. The movie builds into an immensely intense crescendo that doesn’t offer relief until the movie is over.

17. The Abyss (1989)

Much like Gravity or The Descent, this film is distressing because it feels like an impossible situation to escape in an unfamiliar place. A team is tasked with recovering a nuclear sub that is lying at the bottom of a mysterious crevice in the deepest parts of the ocean.

18. Don’t Breathe (2016)

I think the title of this film says it all. This movie is about three criminals who break into a blind veteran’s home, thinking they can rob him easily. However, they become trapped in his home at his mercy, discovering that there is more to him than they originally thought, as they try to evade and escape him.

19. Ex Machina (2014)

If the rise of artificial intelligence and robots scares you, this movie will give you extreme anxiety. The build-up of suspense in this movie is very slow, which only makes it more troubling and gripping. You’ll still be uneasy long after the credits roll.

20. The Lighthouse (2019)

The Lighthouse is a unique modern horror film starring the talented Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson. The two actors play lighthouse keepers who are rapidly descending into insanity, and the movie is a disturbing portrayal of their unraveling. I cannot overstate how anxious I was throughout this movie.

21. Captain Phillips (2013)

Captain Phillips is a wild movie based on a harrowing true story of a ship captain who manages to survive a pirate attack. From the moment the pirates step on the container ship, the stress begins. You won’t even realize how immensely on-edge you are until the moment of relief at the end, which is palpable.

22. A Quiet Place (2018)

Something about the idea of having to be completely silent is scary. As humans, we are used to communicating through sounds and experiencing the world in that way. In this brilliant movie, making a peep means death. You’ll be holding your breath for most of the film.

23. Hereditary (2018)

Hereditary is one of the best horror movies of the 2010s and does a terrifyingly good job of making you feel tense and unsettled. You’ll be stressed early on in the movie, but the tension and anxiety only build, and by the time you get to the height of the story, you’ll be in a quiet panic.

24. The Invisible Man (2020)

Another excellent horror movie if you want to get your adrenaline pumping is The Invisible Man. This masterful movie starring Elisabeth Moss follows a woman whose ex-boyfriend is stalking her, but she can’t see him. Every second of this movie will have you clutching your pillow and praying for her.

25. Speed (1994)

One of my favorite movies, Speed, stars Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock as a LAPD SWAT officer and a normal passenger, respectively. They find out a bomb is on a public bus and will detonate if the bus slows to below 50 mph, so speed is the only thing keeping everyone on the bus alive.

Source: (Reddit).