Grow It Here, Sell It Here, Eat It Here: Best U.S. Cities For Locavores

You may not know the term ‘locavore,’ but chances are you know one.

While many consumers are familiar with food-related buzzwords such as “Farm-To-Table,” “Community-Supported Agriculture,” and “U-Pick Farms,” access to those local sources of fresh ingredients varies significantly from city to city.

Enter locavores, consumers who prefer locally produced foods. Although exactly how close is local and how committed some locavores are varies widely.

A survey by lawn care specialist LawnStarter reveals the top cities for sourcing locally produced meats, vegetables, fruits, and baked goods. The panel at Lawnstarter used 17 metrics to determine the rankings, including the number of dairy farms, u-pick farms, community-sponsored agricultural outlets, bakeries, and butcher shops within a 50-mile radius.

While common misconceptions about local “back to the earth” movements persist, such as the over-emphasis on organic farming or the boutique prices, access to these sources still appeals to locavores.

Top Five U.S. Cities For Seekers of Local Foods

Portland, Oregon

The “City of Roses” tops the list of destination cities for locavores. It had the highest number of u-pick farms and a significant number of craft breweries, private farm stands, and on-farm produce markets. Many local restaurants feature farm-to-table dishes using locally-grown produce, locally-raised meats, and locally caught-seafood.

Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland, has a global reputation for locally harvested seafood, especially crab and lobster. The city also sponsors a Homegrown Baltimore initiative to encourage residents and visitors to shop for local food products whenever possible.

Alexandria, Virginia

The historic city of Alexandria has a long history of producing grains, meats, and vegetables locally since the days of the American Revolution. Old Town Alexandria features an assortment of farm-to-table restaurants and produce markets.

Washington, D.C.

The nation's capital ranks high on the survey due to the abundance of on-farm markets within a 50-mile radius. The international demographics of Washington, D.C. also encourage local restaurants to use locally sourced ingredients for ethnically authentic dishes.

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Much like Baltimore, Minneapolis has created a Homegrown Minneapolis initiative to encourage residents and visitors to use local food sources whenever possible. Minneapolis also topped the list of community-supported agricultural outlets within a 50-mile radius of the city.

Other Notable Cities For Locavores

LawnStarter's list of 200 food-friendly cities is a mix of small towns, large cities, and even metropolitan areas. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has a thriving ethnic food culture and a solid agricultural base. The South is represented by Nashville, Tennessee. This large city has not abandoned its Southern cooking traditions and is renowned for its local barbecue.

Miami, Florida’s Cuban-American population helped put the city on the locavore map, with an abundance of locally sourced meats and vegetables brought into the country by Hispanic immigrants. Finally, one of the largest cities in the United States, New York City, made the cut because of its diverse cuisine and number of local dairy and produce farms within a 50-mile radius.

Lowest Ranked Cities For Locally Sourced Foods

Surprisingly, Texas has seven cities at the bottom of the rankings: McAllen, Killeen, Brownsville, Lubbock, El Paso, Amarillo, and Laredo. This result could be a matter of logistics and climate since these cities are relatively isolated and surrounded by undeveloped desert terrain. Other cities at the bottom of the rankings were North Las Vegas, Nevada, and Anchorage, Alaska.

Again, climate and the number of local food sources play a role.

Most Common Misconceptions About Sourcing Locally

Locally Produced Foods Are Always More Expensive

Commercial grocery stores, especially larger chains, can order and ship produce and meats in much higher quantities, which helps keep retail prices low for consumers. On the other hand, private farm stands, farmers' markets, and other community-supported agriculture typically have more limited supplies and limited storage space. The retail prices are adjusted accordingly. The reality is that locally-produced food in season can be lower in price than store-bought, and the higher quality often makes up for the premium pricing.

Mariel Borgman, Community Food Systems Educator at Michigan State University, explains, “Understanding the seasonality of your local agriculture can help. When items are in peak season and plentiful, prices tend to be lower. See if the produce can be stored or preserved (frozen, canned, etc.). Proteins tend to be more expensive, so going for smaller portions and rounding out meals with filling fruits and vegetables can make for budget-friendly meals.”

Farmers' Markets Are Niche or Boutique Outlets

Some consumers consider local farmers' markets to be an occasional weekend destination, in the same vein as local estate sales, museums, or antique stores. Shopping at a roadside stand or spending time at a U-Pick farm is not part of a regular routine.

“It's a myth that these folks are always “back to nature” types. It might be just as much wanting fresher items, items with fewer chemicals. They may also simply want to support local producers,” says Michael Stahr CSA, CV, Iowa State University Seed Laboratory manager.

Locally-Produced Food Is Lower In Quality Than Commercially-Produced Food

There is a misperception that blemishes, bruises, and other surface imperfections indicate lower quality. Locally grown produce is less pleasing to the eye than grocery stores' packaged or well-displayed versions. While locally grown produce may not have the aesthetic appeal of commercially grown produce, it is still healthy and flavorful for consumers.

“Much of what we've been trained to identify as quality is really aesthetic choices like color and lack of blemishes, which may not indicate good taste or nutrition,” says Mary Hendrickson, Ph.D., Associate Professor, College of Agricultural Science, Food & Natural Resources, University of Missouri.

“Produce, in particular, needs to be handled properly by both farmers and consumers, or it doesn't matter what the quality was coming out of the ground. Farmers have recently stepped up their game in managing quality. It's particularly important for produce growers to correctly take the field heat out of their products to make sure they will store well for consumers.”

