Study: These 24 Cities Are Having the Most Fun in the US

Fun is subjective. One person might need the adrenaline spike of skydiving to wet their whistle, while another finds unbridled pleasure in hitting the local dive tavern to catch the game. This variance is why WalletHub researchers took a comprehensive approach to gauge the American cities having the most fun. From the number of gyms to the variety of eateries and pubs and the acreage of local parkland, we have a complete picture of the municipalities prioritizing quality of life.

1. Las Vegas, NV

Vegas is nothing if not fun which is why it takes the number one spot on the study. Is it the sort of fun that will leave you without a dime to your name? Potentially, if you're not careful. The fact that visitors spent nearly $45 billion in Vegas in 2022 speaks to the endorphin-generating allure of slot machines, blackjack tables, sportsbooks, and Cirque du Soleil.

Las Vegas is the city most reliant on sin — I mean, fun — for survival.

2. Orlando, FL

Floridian author Carl Hiaasen referred to Disney as “Team Rodent,” lamenting that an artificial world free of sadness or strife is no fun. Sorry, Carl, but Disney's presence in Orlando generated more than $40 billion in economic impact in 2022, proving that tons of Americans consider Disney utterly fun.

Never mind that a five-day trip to the happiest place on Earth will cost you nearly $6,500. You can't put a price tag on two-hour-long lines, sweltering heat, and hugging destitute adult men in beat-up costumes.

3. Miami, FL

Miami is another polarizing city. You either love the hustle and bustle of South Beach and the vibrant night club scene, or you avoid it like the plague. Yet, Miami has far more to offer than the crowded sand and even more crowded clubs. The Miami Design District, New World Symphony, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, and glut of authentic Cuban cuisine are just a taste of why Miami residents stay young and fun.

“Party in the city where the heat is on, all night, on the beach till the break of dawn. Welcome to Miami, Bienvenidos a Miami.” – Will Smith, indeed.

4. Atlanta, GA

Don't let the road rage-inducing Atlanta traffic scare you. Hot-lanta, as the kids call it, offers everything you could want in a modern city. With multiple professional sports teams, world-class restaurants, a top-notch aquarium, a vibrant after-hours scene, and ample parkland, Atlanta will keep you busy.

The city's museum scene might be its most underrated feature, and the Porsche Experience Center Atlanta may be the coolest of them all.

5. San Francisco, CA

Those who visited San Francisco in the 70s, 80s, 90s, or even the early 2000s will tell you there's no place like the City by the Bay. From the Alcatraz tour to the shops of Fisherman Wharf, San Francisco has no shortage of iconic sights and experiences. Riding the cable cars, crossing the Golden Gate Bridge with your sunroof wide open, and walking the rolling hills to build those calf muscles will be experiences visitors and residents cherish indefinitely.

Has the city fallen on hard times? No doubt. Still, if you can brave the luggage thieves and human waste, San Francisco still offers plenty of fun.

6. New Orleans, LA

Playwright Tennessee Williams once said: “America has only three cities: New York, San Francisco, and New Orleans. Everywhere else is Cleveland.” Williams must have danced the Second Line at Mardi Gras, devoured gumbo at Commander's Palace, jammed out at Tipitina's, and cast spells with the city's many voodoo priests.

New Orleans may not be well-run, particularly safe, or even sanitary (looking at you, Bourbon Street). Beyond a doubt, though, New Orleans is fun.

7. Austin, TX

Remember that these rankings are formulated with quantity in mind. The number of restaurants, parks, events, and attractions boost a city's score. This helps Austin's case, as it is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country. Events like South by Southwest, an up-and-coming comedy scene, and an abundance of parks (Pease Park and Butler Metro Park receive high marks from locals) are among the many fun-generating attractions in ATX.

8. Chicago, IL

Chicago catches a lot of flack for its crime, and rightfully so. However, a city doesn't become a Great American City without offering a beef-load of fun. The World's Columbian Exposition of 1893 set Chicago (the “White City”) on a trajectory to become a modern American powerhouse. Feast on renowned cuisine like Alinea and live the everyman's dream of building Cup Snakes at Wrigley Field's outfield bleachers—all in one city. Whether you have refined tastes or can enjoy a brat and brew, Chicago has something for you.

9. Honolulu, HI

The cost of living in Honolulu is 81% higher than the national average, but can you really put a price on fun? When you're not visiting America's only royal palace, you might sip a mai tai (or five) on the beach, check out local wildlife at the Honolulu Zoo, gaze at the bobbing lights of the Lantern Floating Festival, or simply take a drive around the pristine island.

Plus, you get to say “aloha” instead of hello, meaning even greetings are more fun in Honolulu.

10. New York, NY

No American city can match the variety of cuisine, clubs, museums, or life force of New York City. Though many could not handle the daily subway rides, rats, or occasional garbage pileups that come with life in the big city, few people leave their NYC vacation saying, “That was boring.” New York City may be ungodly expensive, overwhelming, and impractical for many, but it's nothing if not fun.

11. Cincinnati, OH

Yes, you read that right. Cincinatti's ranking is bolstered by a high score in “Entertainment and Recreation,” and one Cincy tourism site boldly claims that “fun is in our DNA.” That site highlights the Kings Island theme park (home of the world's longest wooden rollercoaster, The Beast), Coney Island waterpark, the Cincinnati Zoo, The American Sign Museum (put on your neon-blocking shades), and a bustling downtown center.

Sleep on Cincinnati at your own peril.

12. Denver, CO

Denver's early-mover status in the legalization space makes it an easy target for pot shots (pun intended). Yet, it's not just the recreational legislation that makes recreation in Denver so fun. Whether you're shredding powder in a nearby resort, watching the Rockies, Broncos, or Nuggets in the crisp mountain air, hiking, cycling, kayaking, or dining on bison tacos and Mexican hamburgers, there's no shortage of fun in the Mile High City.

No, those aren't exhaust fumes you're smelling.

13. Portland, OR

Portland isn't all ANTIFA rallies and anarchist conferences. Seasoned travelers recommend visiting the City of Roses for the Portland food tour, Columbia River gorge waterfalls, hike to “Witch's Castle,” and the Willamette Valley wineries. So long as you avoid protest hotspots, you should have a great time in P-Town.

14. St. Louis, MO

We're trusting in the rankings here, guys. St. Louis is not a growing city, but the researchers vow that it is among the top 15 most fun cities in the United States. We can only guess that they considered bustling neighborhoods like The Grove, the wholesome atmosphere at Blues and Cardinals games, Six Flags St. Louis, and the city's renowned brewery infrastructure when formulating the rankings.

15. Washington, DC

There's nothing more fun than filibusters, Senate Judiciary Committees, and budget committees, apparently. In all seriousness, you don't have to be a political buff or House of Cards fan to enjoy our nation's capital. You can do the memorial circuit and political tours, and you might have fun doing it. The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, Washington National Cathedral, and National Gallery of Art should also be on your to-do list.

With a host of restaurants, bars, and nightclubs to choose from, you can also get down after hours like the rebellious Founding Fathers would have wanted you to.

16. San Diego, CA

Taco trucks, shred-worthy waves, endless sunshine, and a young, active, attractive population make San Diego an easy choice. The birthplace of the California burrito, San Diego has one of the most beloved baseball stadiums in America. You could also take a 4×4 to the dunes and burn more sand than a glass maker.

If Wyatt Earp could have fun in San Diego, so can you.

17. Tampa, FL

Tampa is a sun-soaked destination for those seeking less hustle and bustle than Miami but more hustle and bustle than Jacksonville. Located on Florida's Gulf Coast, those who live in Tampa have easy access to beaches, boats, and bucketloads of fresh seafood. Tampa also has no shortage of nightclubs, beach-themed bars, comedy clubs, and sporting events to keep life fresh.

Tampa was an uncivilized scrubland before Vicente Martinez Ybor moved his cigar-rolling empire from the Keys. A city built on cigars should certainly know how to celebrate. The city also knows how to eat as the purported birthplace of the Cuban sandwich.

18. Fort Lauderdale, FL

There's a reason more than 90,000 New Yorkers moved to Florida in 2022. Cold-weather ex-pats know that sun is fun, as do residents of Fort Lauderdale. Located just North of Miami via Interstate 95, Fort Lauderdale hosts a parade of sea turtles every year, making it a mecca for nature lovers.

Fort Lauderdale also hosted the first Spring Break in the 1930s when the Colgate University swim team migrated south for spring training. Half a century later, 350,000 students per year stumble their way to Fort Lauderdale's all-inclusive resorts every spring. While MTV Spring Break might not be your definition of fun, you were young once…

19. Houston, TX

The sheer abundance of people in the Houston metro area (the fourth most populous city in the country) guarantees there's something fun going on at all times. Looking for an adrenaline rush? Try the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Ballgame? Minute Maid Park and NRG Stadium offer pro baseball and football, respectively.

With renowned chefs operating throughout Houston (including at least one Top Chef alumna), you'll find that Houston offers far more than its lifeless highways might first suggest.

20. Los Angeles, CA

There is fun, then there is practical. You should not interpret the continued exodus of residents from California (including Los Angeles) as an indictment of California's capacity to provide fun. When California experienced its first-ever year-long population loss in 2021, it was an indictment of California's affordability—not its enjoyability.

Surfing, sunshine, the Hollywood Bowl, Lakers games, Beverly Hills driving tours, and some of the nation's finest eateries keep Angelenos thoroughly entertained. If you're trying to take your party game up a notch, book a room at the Chateau Marmont.

21. Philadelphia, PA

The City of Brotherly Love is a hardscrabble metropolis where residents have been known to boo Santa Claus. Philly has a softer, lighter side, even if you won't find it at an Eagles game. You'll find Philadelphians kicking it at one of the many authentic Philly cheesesteak-peddling haunts, Reading Terminal Market (you have to try the roast pork sandwiches at DiNic's), and the expertly coiffed shrubbery of Longwood Gardens.

Though Philly has its warts (Kensington), loyal residents call it fun.

22. Seattle, WA

We're seeing a trend where large cities tend to rank high on the fun meter. Seattle ranked near the top ten in the categories of Entertainment and Recreation and Nightlife and Parties. Despite Nirvana's glum soundtrack for Seattle, Pike Place Market, Bill Speidel's Underground Tour (they don't just have tunnels in New York City), Laughs Comedy Club, and character-rich bars like Little Tin Goods & Apothecary Cabinet offer plenty to do in this Northwestern gem.

So long as you avoid CHAZ, you can have a great time in Emerald City.

23. Salt Lake City, UT

In addition to ample bicycle riding (and door knocking), Salt Lake City is ideally positioned for nature lovers. Residents take advantage of world-class ski resorts, hiking trails that Lewis and Clark would be proud of, and mountain bike trails suited to both beginners and BMX-ers.

Despite a prominent teetotaling Mormon population, Salt Lake City also has a surprisingly bumpin' nightlife scene. Popstar Post Malone says “he's not leaving Utah,” and his defiance is understandable— Utah is neither boring nor ugly.

24. Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburghers know that their city is a hidden gem. The city invented the Ferris wheel, for Roberto Clemente's sake! Any city that invents the Ferris wheel is a city that can party.

The ‘Burgh also has enough museums to satiate the most learned fine arts professor (the Andy Warhol Museum is a standout), beloved athletic venues positioned brilliantly upon the shores of the Allegheny River, and many free events and festivals for hardworking, penny-pinching residents and visitors.