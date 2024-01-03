Top 25 Cities in Video Games

Video games are an undeniable part of pop culture. Some really small games have made a significant impact, while some bigger titles can leave players in awe. Players can visit impressive cities and towns in many games with their own economies and vibrant lifestyles. We have compiled a list of some of the best cities found in these games. For those who have yet to experience these titles, be sure to check them out.

1. Rapture – Bioshock

Andrew Ryan built Rapture with the vision of being a utopia for the best and brightest in society. Andrew Ryan also wanted to get away from oppressive governments and religions. Rapture's location underwater makes it one of the most memorable cities in gaming.

Rapture featured many skyscraper-type buildings that connected themselves with walkways and other tunnels. The city had everything, including places to live, shopping areas, medical offices, labs, areas for entertainment, and more.

2. London – Assassin's Creed Syndicate

The primary setting for Assassin's Creed Syndicate takes place in London and features twin assassins Evie and Jacob Frye. The story begins at the beginning of the Second Industrial Revolution in London in 1868. Seven boroughs appear in the game, including Westminster, the Strand, Whitechapel, and more. In the beginning, each borough remains under the control of the Blighters (otherwise known as Templars).

The player runs into characters such as Charles Dickens, Florence Nightingale, Charles Darwin, Queen Victoria, and more throughout the game.

3. Arkham City – Batman: Arkham City

Quincy Sharp, the mayor of Gotham City, declares that the asylum and Blackgate Penitentiary can no longer house the city's criminals. As a result, he creates Arkham City. In this place, criminals can do whatever comes to mind if escape isn't attempted. Arkham City features a massive game world for Batman, five times bigger than Arkham Asylum.

The team at Rocksteady developed the city as different areas. The Joker's site, for example, has a lot of graffiti and other associated craziness to make it distinct to him. Another example would be the ice-themed area the player discovers while dealing with Mr. Freeze.

4. Clock Town – The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask

Clock Town seems to be a fairly lively place. This contrasts with the darker storyline prevalent in The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask. Different shops populate the area, offering a variety of items. The Carnival of Time takes place soon, filling the city with tourists. Clock Town has four sections, each represented by a direction, with North Clock Town as an example. South Clock Town tends to be the central hub and will most likely be where Link spends a lot of time. It also has the distinguishing feature of the town, the Clock Tower.

5. Los Santos – Grand Theft Auto V

Based on the Los Angeles area, Los Santos allows the player to do whatever comes to mind. Because of this influence, Los Santos features a wide variety of different cultures. Players can visit Vinewood and some movie studios there or view Del Perro Pier, the game's authentic representation of the Santa Monica Pier. This location also allows gamers to let their imagination run wild, allowing them to go to the airport or a smaller airplane hangar to fly a plane, skydive, or go up to the mountainous areas for some off-road biking.

6. Novigrad – The Witcher III: Wild Hunt

One of the biggest cities in the game, Novigrad, has almost 30,000 residents. With a city that size, players can find pretty much anything. The design of the town took inspiration from Venice and medieval Amsterdam. This city features banks, inns, a brothel, and other miscellaneous locations like the auction house. Different districts include the Fish Market, Hierarch Square, Farcorners, and Temple Isle.

7. Solitude – The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

The capital city in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Solitude also houses the Imperial Legion. The location of Solitude, towering above the Karth River, makes it reasonably easy to defend and has some great views. This location also makes Solitude a major shipping port and Imperial supply line. Once the player reaches a certain point in the game, Proudspire Manor also becomes available to purchase, offering great views while the player relaxes after battling a dragon.

8. Kamurocho – Yakuza

Kamurocho becomes a character itself in the Yakuza franchise. Based on Kabukicho, the real-life entertainment district in Tokyo, Kamurocho offers various experiences. The Tojo Clan also calls Kamurocho home, meaning that fights big and small can often take place in the streets. Throughout the Yakuza series, the player can visit various businesses such as hostess clubs, sports bars, karaoke bars, restaurants, and more. With Yakuza being a Sega franchise, Sega arcades dot the Kamurocho landscape with classic titles, such as Out Run, available for play.

9. Night City – Cyberpunk 2077

Night City's location puts it on the border between North and South California. Night City houses millions of residents and has become a bustling metropolis that can be fun to visit and an interesting lifestyle for those who can afford it. Organized crime, corporations, and gang violence rule the streets. The transportation infrastructure allows residents to get around quickly and includes freeways and rapid transit networks. This also includes both an airport and a spaceport.

10. Midgar – Final Fantasy VII Remake

Midgar plays a crucial role in Final Fantasy VII. The Shinra Electric Power Company calls Midgar home. Midgar seems big in the original Final Fantasy VII, but nothing compared to the version players see in Final Fantasy VII Remake. Midgar features two distinctly different “worlds,” one on the top of the plate and the other being the slums underneath the plate. Midgar has different sectors, such as the Sector 7 slums, that players get to visit.

11. Bowerstone – Fable III

Once a smaller town, Bowerstone has become a lively capital, greatly expanding from its humble beginnings. Bowerstone features five city districts: Bowerstone Market, the Understone, Bowerstone Industrial, Bowerstone Old Quarter, and Bowerstone Castle. Some of the shops in Fable II return in this third iteration with new names. The city itself also has more of an established appearance thanks to the industrial revolution that has taken place since the events in Fable II.

12. Los Angeles – True Crime: Streets of La

The city of Los Angeles has become a popular locale for video games. The reason this specific version makes the list revolves around the fact that the development team accurately recreated approximately 300 square miles of Los Angeles. The game stretches from the Hollywood Hills to Downtown Santa Monica and then Marina Del Rey. With True Crime: Streets of LA being an open-world game similar to Grand Theft Auto III, the accurate representation of the Los Angeles area helped the game stand out among other open-world titles.

13. Altissia – Final Fantasy XV

The beautiful capital of Accordo, Altissia, is surrounded by water, with several waterfalls and canals that add to the scenery. This rather large city features several locations such as cafes, parks, marketplaces, and more. For those who want to take some time to sightsee, a gondola can be a great way to enjoy the scenery. Altissia also hosts the Moogle Chocobo Carnival, giving people another reason to visit this picturesque city.

14. Rome – Assassin's Creed Brotherhood

The version of Rome that appeared in Assassin's Creed Brotherhood features four different districts: the Centro, Campagna, Vaticano, and Antico Districts. The name of each district implies its purpose, such as Vaticano being the religious center of Rome and the Centro district being the urban center.

Assassin's Creed Brotherhood also features a bit of a side quest where Ezio can renovate buildings so business can thrive again. The story takes place between 1500 and 1507 and features architecture one would expect from that period.

15. Citadel – Mass Effect

The Citadel in the Mass Effect franchise acts like a general hub world. The location of the Citadel, next to different mass relays, makes it the ideal spot for interstellar commerce. The Citadel also houses many different races that help comprise a governing body. The Citadel has a central ring and five different “arms.” It has the Presidium, which contains government offices and embassies. Some restaurants and shops also exist to draw in some more wealthy residents.

16. San Francisco – Watch Dogs 2

For Watch Dogs 2, Ubisoft made San Francisco the primary setting. With Watch Dogs 2 being an open-world game, players can explore the area at will. This includes Pier 39, Chinatown, the Golden Gate Bridge, and Alcatraz. Different locations exist as well, such as Marin County and Oakland. Getting around this virtual representation of San Francisco can be easy by driving yourself or taking public transit, such as buses, taxi boats, and the famous cable cars.

17. Steelport – Saints Row: The Third

The city of Steelport features several different districts. Steelport even has its own National Guard garrison. By the time the events in Saints Row: The Third take place, the Syndicate has taken over. The development team combined New York City, Pittsburgh, and Bridgeport, Connecticut, to create Steelport. Like the Grand Theft Auto games, the city of Steelport allows the player to do almost anything.

18. New Donk City – Super Mario Odyssey

Nintendo has created New Donk City as their version of New York City for Mario. The city has many skyscrapers, construction sites, and modern conveniences not typically seen in Mario games. Super Mario Odyssey features a nice contrast with somewhat of a “realistic” city combined with the fantastical material we usually get from Mario and his crew.

19. New Bordeaux – Mafia III

The primary setting for Mafia III, New Bordeaux, is inspired by New Orleans. New Bordeaux features a lively nightlife, a vibrant music scene, and a battleground for the family. New Bordeaux has become a significant port for the country, making it an attractive target for smuggling.

New Bordeaux features several districts such as Downtown, French Ward, River Row, and more. Known as a melting pot due to its diverse population, New Bordeaux has a lot of different activities to participate in, whether within the city or on the outskirts by the swamp.

20. Lindblum – Final Fantasy IX

The largest city in the game, Lindblum, has four different areas and some pretty nice views. The districts include the Grand Castle, the Industrial District, the Theater District, and the Business District. Travel between each district gets done by taking the Air Cabs. Lindblum's location, on top of a mountain peak, means security isn't a problem, with each side fortified by walls and towers.

21. Havana – Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag

Havana features a change from some large-scale cities in the Assassin's Creed franchise. Havana has plenty in store, though, including some incredible views. The architecture stands out, as does all of the greenery. Some important missions also take place here, besides some shops in the city that players will want to visit. Havana also features some activities where pirates need your help from time to time. These pirates can join your crew on the open sea if successfully saved.

22. Prague – Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

In Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Prague has become one of the world's leading cities in augmented workers. Prague has several districts, including the Pure District, Red Light District, and Davny District. Basic amenities such as banks, apartments, metro stations, and theaters exist here. Much like other cities, some parts of the city will be better. For those who enjoy the nightlife, the Red Light District has bars and different kinds of clubs.

23. Karnaca – Dishonored 2

Known as “The Jewel of the South at the Edge of the World,” Karnaca serves as the primary setting for Dishonored 2. Karnaca features several different districts, such as the Campo Seta Dockyards, the Cyria Gardens, and Clemente Landing, to name a few. Some important landmarks include the Wind Corridor, which powers much of the city's utilities; the Addermire Institute, which deals with research; and the Santiago Fisheries, which deals with different fish and ocean creatures.

24. Sunset City – Sunset Overdrive

A vibrant and colorful landscape, Sunset City allows the player to traverse obstacles with ease. After a contaminated drink turns people into monsters, the player must utilize the city itself to try and fix the problem. This can include grinding on rails to reach your destination quickly or eliminating a threat using the TNTeddy weapon. Players can also utilize zip lines placed throughout the environment and wall runs to try and achieve their objective.

25. New York – Spider-Man 2

Insomniac's version of New York has much to explore in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Insomniac also have some iconic landmarks in the game, some fictional and others based in reality. One real example is the Empire State Building. An excellent example of a fictional landmark involves Avengers Tower. Players can also visit Times Square and Rockefeller Center during the game. Being able to swing through this massive city as Spider-Man can be a lot of fun.