16 Wonderful Cities To Explore That Are Easy To Walk Around

The best, most authentic way to enjoy a city is to walk around and explore it. Walking gives you the time to take in all its nooks and crannies and immerse yourself in everything the city offers.

Here are destinations around the world travelers love and say they can easily navigate by foot.

1. Tokyo, Japan

shutterstock 552100717
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

High on the list of walkable cities is Tokyo. Walking tours will help you see Tokyo in a new light. There are plenty of fully guided trails for your enjoyment. Go on the beautiful streets and footpaths and discover the lesser-known parts of the city. 

2. Florence, Italy

shutterstock 1401182510
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Florence is full of narrow streets full of beautiful buildings that open into lovely squares. Start at the Santa Maria Novella and learn its history; stop at the market and pick up some local produce, then head into central Florence and take it all in.

3. Rome, Italy

1280px Trevi Brunnen abends
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

With about 1,290 square kilometers to explore, the notion that you can walk around Rome in a day is untrue. Mostly because there’s so much goodness to stop and see — on a self-guided walk, visit the churches, which are the main attractions in the city. Go through the narrow lanes and impenetrable coasts, as well as the galleries and fountains.

4. Lisbon, Portugal

Lisbon Portugal
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Travelers who had been to Lisbon talk of its unending magic. Whether you want to stroll, take a historic walk, or go on a gastronomic tour, you’ll find it all here — just as long as you’re willing to contend with a few steep hills. Start at the Largo de Camões and go to Bairro Alto Hotel and the Rossio public square.

5. New York City, New York, U.S.A.

shutterstock 1082712572
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

“Everything seems so grand and beautiful on foot,” shares one visitor. Attractions like Greenwich Village, the Empire State Building, the New York Public Library, and much more await exploration. There are plenty of places to visit, cafes to stop at, and people to meet in the Big Apple.

6. Salzburg, Austria

Salzburg aerial view
Image Credit: Wiki Commons/ Roberto Ferrari.

Salzburg is small, compact, and easy to navigate. A walk off the beaten path will help you see the incredible beauty that’s in the city. The mountains, churches, and beer culture are all calling for you.

7. Valparaíso, Chile

Port of Valparaiso Chile
Image Credit: Wiki Commons.

Even the name makes it sound like paradise! The best thing about Valparaíso is you can enjoy all its wonderment on foot. Every corner of this artistic city holds something unique. You’ll experience breathtaking art, a market known for the best local foods, and more.

8. Copenhagen, Denmark

Copenhagen Denmark
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

“I loved wandering here. I wouldn't mind getting lost,” confessed a traveler. Indeed, you’ll lose yourself in everything Copenhagen has to offer. A thrilling walk through the city will treat you to many picturesque canals, cobblestoned streets, and urban houses.

9. Guanajuato, Mexico

shutterstock 1150617128
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Mexico has always been high on my destination bucket list. Hearing members of a popular online forum describe walking through Guanajuato as incredibly special makes me want to visit even more. The city is all about shopping streets, canals, and marvelous churches.

10. Venice, Italy

Shutterstock 245507692 2
Image Credit: canadastock / Shutterstock.

Venice is a relatively small city that has so much to behold. It’s best to walk with a local guide as they’ll show you all the city’s hidden treasures. Imagine seeing both sides of the Grand Canal and a handful of many other tourist attractions!

11. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

shutterstock 1646556571
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Walking around Rio will lead you to Rio Branco Avenue, the Municipal Theater, Tiradentes Palace, and other attractive sites. One traveler notes, “It can be overpowering at first, but when you get lost in it all, you find so much to enjoy!”

12. Dubrovnik, Croatia

The aerial view of Dubrovnik, a city in southern Croatia fronting the Adriatic Sea, Europe
Image Credit: Alexey Fedorenko/Shutterstock.

A walking tour is the best introduction to Dubrovnik. It’s perfect for learning the city’s history as you go through the great attractions it’s known for. Amazing views of the old town and a beautiful island will make your experience seem like a walking dream. You may recognize the walls as part of the fictional city of King's Landing on Game of Thrones.

13. Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona,,Spain,-,November,11:,Casa,Batllo,And,Casa,Ametller
Image Credit: Shutterstock/peresanz.

My favorite part of Barcelona was the Gothic Quarter in the central part of the city. Boasting architecture that has existed for six centuries, your walk in Barcelona will be more historical than anything else.

14. Vientiane, Laos

Vientiane Laos
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

History tells us that things move slowly in Vientiane. Careful, your walk may be just as slow. Attractions like Buddha Park, Patuxai, That Luang, and much more await discovery. You’ll enjoy the city's quietness, history, and friendly locals.

15. Edinburgh, Scotland

Edinburgh Scotland.
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Whether you're walking along the shores of South Queensferry or visiting Edinburgh Castle, your experience in Edinburgh will be unlike any other. It introduces you to different elements of the city you didn't know existed. It also calls for sufficient time so you can explore everything about it. 

16. Nashville, Tennessee, U.S.A.

Nashville, Tennessee
Image Credit: Sean Pavone/Shutterstock.

If you've never been to Nashville, plan to stay downtown near the famous “Honky Tonk Highway” — a strip lined with bars and live music. From downtown, visitors can explore a wide array of museums, restaurants, and shopping. It's a fun city to explore by foot.

