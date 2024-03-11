These 24 Cities Work Harder Than Anywhere Else in the U.S.

If there is one common gripe about young people, it's that they're not willing to work hard. Calvinist work ideals aren't dead, though, particularly in 24 cities where employment rates are high, workers put in comparatively long hours, and there are relatively few households with no working adults. Maybe the millennials do have some work ethic, after all.

1. Washington, D.C.

In Washington, D.C.'s eight geographic wards, the unemployment rate is just above 5%. The city is taking measures to increase employment in districts with higher unemployment rates, and these efforts should only cement D.C. as one of the most productive cities in the United States.

Say what you will about the relative work ethic of American politicians, but the city where they make their money is highly productive.

2. Irving, TX

Irving ranked first in the category of “Direct Work Factors.” This category includes the average workweek length, employment rate, and the share of workers who leave vacation time unused. It's no coincidence that “Irving” loosely rhymes with “working,” especially if you stretch your imagination a little.

3. Cheyenne, WY

States like Wyoming have a culture where if one doesn't work, one doesn't eat. This rugged independence breeds a strong work ethic. Cheyenne saw a rock-bottom unemployment rate of 2.6% in December 2023. The Wild West is also the Working West.

4. Virginia Beach, VA

Many beach towns are known for their leisurely pace of life, where working is a means of affording margaritas and days spent lounging on the sand. Virginia Beach is an exception, as it has a low unemployment rate of 2.4% and ranks high in total hours worked by residents.

5. Anchorage, AK

If you want to make it in Anchorage, you better embrace hard work. Not only do Anchorage residents work long hours, but many work in hardscrabble industries like oil and gas, fishing, and cargo shipping. Its convenient location as a hub of international industry keeps Anchorage buzzing, and its residents put in long, hard hours on a regular basis.

6. Norfolk, VA

Norfolk residents aren't afraid of putting in a hard day's work. The city's employees engage in relatively little leisure time and spend a significant portion of their lives working in various industries, including information technology, insurance, transportation and logistics, and maritime careers.

7. Dallas, TX

You may have heard your favorite Dallas-based hip-hop artist refer to Dallas as “Dollas,” or maybe that's just me. Either way, the moniker has stuck. Dallas had a relatively low unemployment rate of 3.3% in December 2023. The city's diverse professional offerings include construction and mining, telecommunications, professional and business services, and a robust service industry. Regardless of your chosen field, you can find a job in Dallas.

8. San Francisco, CA

San Francisco is a tale of two cities. On one hand, it has one of the largest homeless, non-working populations in the country. On the other, it is a hub of innovation, tourism, and venture capital. With an unemployment rate hovering between 3% and 4% in recent years and a growing labor force, the City by the Bay is one of the hardest-working in the United States.

9. Denver, CO

In a blow against those who thought legalization would be Colorado's death toll, the numbers reveal that Denverites can separate leisure and fun. Colorado ranked 12th of all American cities in terms of hours worked, vacation days unspent, and other factors that dictate a strong work ethic. Work hard, chill hard is the Coloradan mantra.

10. Austin, TX

You have to wonder whether the exorbitant rent prices in Austin leave residents no choice but to work hard. An unemployment rate of 3% in December 2023 indicates that most Austinites have steady employment, and about 46% of residents in the Austin metro area have at least a bachelor's degree. As more and more companies relocate to Austin, a class of hardworking, skilled employees seem to follow suit.

11. Sioux Falls, SD

From the Big Sioux River to countless outdoor trails, this South Dakotan gem has abundant recreational activities. However, data indicates that many people in Sioux Falls spend most of their time working. With a December 2023 unemployment rate of only 1.8%, Sioux Falls residents aren't lacking for professional opportunities. The city's ranking on this list also indicates employees are dedicating long hours to their chosen careers.

12. Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi translates to “body of Christ” in Latin, and it's apparent that many residents are keenly concerned about their body of work. The city ranks high among American cities in terms of total hours worked, the share of workers who are passionate about their jobs, and the total employment rate.

13. Plano, TX

Residents in Plano are putting in the hours and seeing the financial fruits of their labor. It shows, too- the city's 2021 median household income of just under $100,000 is significantly higher than the national average. Such high household earnings are a testament to Plano residents' commitment to working hard in financially rewarding fields.

14. Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth's median incomes and unemployment rates outpace national averages (in a positive sense), and we must attribute this, at least partially, to work ethic. The city has a pro-business landscape that allows those who put in the hours to thrive, and researchers have determined that Fort Worth residents are certainly putting in the hours.

15. Arlington, TX

Don't mess with Texas. Often grouped with Dallas and Fort Worth, Arlington has the low unemployment rates that its sister cities also possess. These are populous, industry-rich locales in a state where fierce independence and self-made success are highly valued.

16. Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake was not immune from the unemployment spike that occurred during the pandemic. Since then, though, the city has returned to an impressive sub-three-percent unemployment rate. Clearly, Chesapeake locals aren't content with collecting checks or living a hardscrabble life.

17. Aurora, CO

Situated east of Denver, Aurora has long been a suburb benefiting from the big city's rich industry. Aurora has plenty of jobs thanks to its convenient location near the Denver International Airport and short commuting distance to Denver. The city's labor participation rate has been steady, one of the truest measures of how many people work in a given locale.

18. Laredo, TX

Are you surprised to see another Texan city? I'm not. The United States and Mexico constantly exchange goods, and Laredo's placement on the border makes it a hub of commerce. Since it became the official port of entry into the United States in 1851, Laredo has offered countless jobs related to customs, commerce, and other sectors required to facilitate international trade.

19. Garland, TX

Residents of Garland exhibit the long hours and willingness to work which defines every city on this list. Garland's leading industries are service, retail, manufacturing, finance, and construction. The city has 6,775 businesses with major employers, including Kraft Heinz, Sherwin Williams, and Epiroc Drilling Solutions.

20. Nashville, TN

You might not look at the bachelorette parties and country bars in Nashville and see the city as a shining beacon of hard work. The numbers indicate that the bright lights of Broadway obscure a hardworking populace occupying various industries, ranging from automobile production to music and tech manufacturing. It appears those who ventured to Nashville in hopes of pursuing a music career found career success, even if it wasn't by penning hit country songs.

21. Manchester, NH

Manchester is home to 150 manufacturing firms that span several industries. Regardless of whether you're a healthcare professional, finance wiz, or blue-collar worker, there is a job in Manchester for you. This is evidenced by a low unemployment rate and the many hours that residents of this New Hampshire hub work.

22. Omaha, NE

Known by many as the hometown of Warren Buffett, Omaha is a stark contrast from a state largely dependent on agriculture. The city has several economic incentives to attract employers, and its industries include commercial shipping, construction and mining, information technology, trade, transport, and utilities. That's a lot going on for a city that appears to be in the middle of nowhere!

23. Raleigh, NC

As part of the Research Triangle, Raleigh lies in one of the South's most innovative regions. Naturally, with innovation comes jobs, and graduates of Duke University, the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, and other nearby schools can conveniently enter a robust jobs market with a bright future outlook.

24. Charlotte, NC

Charlotte is a rapidly growing Southern city, and much of that growth is attributed to an abundance of well-paying jobs across various industries. This competitive market compels workers to spend long hours at the office (or the home office) as they work to ascend the sky-high corporate ladder. The great weather and growing social scene are bonuses for residents who want to take a break from their hard work.