CityPass—Everything You Need To Know About This Line Skipping Service

As a budget-conscious traveler, you may find yourself looking for ways to save money while still enjoying all the sights and attractions a city has to offer. That's where CityPass comes in. CityPass is a convenient and cost-effective way to explore some of the city's best attractions, all while saving you money to enjoy spending elsewhere.

Everything You Need To Know About The System

What exactly is CityPass? It's a booklet of tickets that grants you access to several popular attractions in a city. Each CityPass booklet includes admission tickets to a handful of attractions, and you can use them over several days. The number of attractions in a CityPass varies by city, but it typically includes some of the most popular tourist destinations. While the “booklet” has evolved into a digital pass, it continues to operate the same way as a physical booklet of tickets.

How to Use CityPass

Using CityPass is easy. Once you purchase your pass online or at a participating attraction, you present your CityPass pass at each attraction's ticket counter, and you'll be granted admission. CityPass booklets are valid for nine days, including the first day of use. Though the passes do eventually expire, you are given plenty of time to explore each attraction at your own pace.

One of the primary benefits of using CityPass is the savings. CityPass ticket bundles are priced lower than the combined cost of purchasing individual tickets to each attraction. For example, a CityPass ticket costs $136 in New York City, while the combined cost of individual tickets to each attraction is $212. That's a savings of $76, which can go a long way for budget-conscious travelers.

Attractions Accessible With The Pass

Each ticket bundle comes with its own admission process for each attraction. It also may not include all of the area's most popular spots. For example, CityPass is an authorized ticket seller for Universal Orlando and Walt Disney World. It's offering for Orlando is tickets to the theme parks at a discounted price, but it is still necessary to purchase a ticket for each theme park instead of bundling them.

In San Francisco, there are two types of passes. The ticket called C3 allows admission for up to three attractions, and CityPass allows admission for up to four San Francisco attractions. Which bundle you decide on depends on how much time you have during your trip.

What Is The Benefit of Bundling Passes?

Another advantage of using CityPass is the convenience. With a ticket bundle, you don't have to worry about standing in long lines to purchase individual tickets at each attraction. Instead, you can simply present your CityPass mobile pass at each attraction's ticket counter to be granted admission.

Skipping the line can save you time and hassle, especially during peak tourist season when lines can be exceedingly long. Each city offers different savings on each attraction bundle, but average savings are around 45% off the general admission price.

How Long Do I Have To Use It?

In addition to the cost and convenience benefits, CityPass also offers flexibility. You can use your CityPass ticket bundle over several days, so you don't have to cram all your sightseeing into one day. Having a few days to choose from allows you to take your time and explore each attraction at your own pace.

Cities Currently Available for Attraction Ticket Bundles

Several major cities across the U.S. are part of the CityPass network. Most of each city's major attractions are available as part of the ticket bundle. However, make sure you check out the CityPass website for each location before you make a purchase. If your desired attraction isn't on the list, that might add more to your budget's bottom line if you choose to visit a non-discounted attraction. Here's where you can purchase a pass right now:

Atlanta

Boston

Chicago

Dallas

Denver

Houston

New York

Orlando

Philadelphia

San Antonio

San Diego

San Francisco

Seattle

Southern California

Tampa Bay

Toronto

Is CityPass Right for Me?

One thing to remember is that CityPass may not be the best option for every traveler. Purchasing individual tickets may be more cost-effective if you're only interested in visiting one or two attractions. Additionally, if you're traveling with children, check the age requirements for each attraction. Some attractions may be more suitable for older children or adults while others offer free admission to those under a certain age (or over a certain age for senior citizens).

Savings and Convenience in One

CityPass is an excellent option for budget-conscious travelers who want to see the city's best attractions without breaking the bank. With its cost savings, convenience, and flexibility, it's no wonder why CityPass has become such a popular choice among tourists. The next time you plan a trip to a new city, consider using CityPass to make the most of your sightseeing experience.