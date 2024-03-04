See the Stunning Honda Civic Turned Dodge Challenger Concept That’s Going into Production

Last year, the crew at Mitsuoka Motors transformed a Honda Civic hatchback into a Dodge Challenger by hand to create the Mitsuoka 55 concept car. Initially a creative way to celebrate the company's 55th anniversary, there was no guarantee that the Mitsuoka 55 would become a production car. However, a report from Carbuzz reveals that the automaker posted an announcement on their Facebook page that the Mitsuoka 55 is officially entering production.

The Mitsuoka 55

According to the report from Carbuzz, Japan's most unique automaker has said they received overwhelming support for the one-of-a-kind concept vehicle when they debuted it last year.

The company's statement that Carbuzz has translated from Japanese says that they have received “direct feedback from so many people, young and old, both men and women,” who are excited about the Mitsuoka 55 concept.

Reportedly, over 1,300 customers inquired about the Mitsuoka 55, with the niche automaker stating that demand for the vehicle is so great “we may not be able to deliver it to everyone who wishes to purchase it,” according to Carbuzz.

The company has not announced a release date, though a 2025 debut is a safe bet. Carbuzz reports that the Mitsuoka 55 will likely get a limited production run, like most of the automaker's creations.

Every project the company takes on is fully hand-crafted by two craftsmen, who take around two months to build each vehicle. It's not uncommon for a two-year waiting period for one of Mitsuoka's unique automotive creations.

While Mitsuoka has yet to confirm the M55's price tag, Carbuzz's report speculates that it will be more expensive than your ordinary Honda Civic. The M55 is an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle sporting a 1.5-liter turbocharged motor and a six-speed manual transmission. The M55 generates 180 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque and has front-wheel drive.

Carbuzz also reports that the M55 has a modern interior despite its exterior challenging a 70s-era Dodge Challenger.

Mitsuoka Motor's Other Unique Offerings

Previous Mitsuoka automotive projects that ooze personality, like the M55, are the Rock Star and the Buddy. The former is a Mazda MX-5 that the company's craftsmen transformed into a 60s-era Corvette Stingray, while the latter is a Toyota RAV4 that they reworked into a K5 model-inspired Chevy Blazer. Both are seriously fun. The Buddy was also surprisingly cheap to build, costing around only $45,000 to produce.

While Mitsuoka Motors started focusing on Euro-themed projects, such as turning a Nissan into a Jaguar MK II-inspired sedan, their recent projects have focused on classic American-themed cars. It's a new direction that the company's general manager, Minoru Watanabe, has chosen to pursue due to the passion he developed for vintage American cars when he was a child living in the United States.