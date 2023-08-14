Clarence Avant, ‘The Black Godfather of Music,’ Dies at 92

LOS ANGELES - JUL 09: Clarence Avant arrives for Disney's 'The Lion King' World Premiere on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, CA
The family of music executive Clarence Avant has confirmed that he has passed away. He died just two years after his wife's death during a burglary at their home in Los Angeles. According to a statement released by his children, Nicole and Alexander, and son-in-law, Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos, Avant passed away at the same house in Los Angeles.

The statement also mentions that Avant gained the moniker of “The Black Godfather” because of “his revolutionary business leadership” in the music industry. He was 92 years old at the time of his passing.

The Life and Career of Clarence Avant 

Clarence Avant had been working in the music industry since the 1950s. Throughout his career, he managed artists and acts, such as Little Willie John, Tom Wilson, Sarah Vaughan, and Jimmy Smith. In 1967, he married Jacqueline Alberta Gray. The couple would have two children, Nicole and Alexander.

His daughter Nicole is a former ambassador to the Bahamas and would go on to marry Netflix Co-CEO Ted Serandos.

In 2019, Netflix released a documentary about the life and career of Avant

Reactions to His Death

After hearing the news of Avant's death, several big names in music took to Twitter to give their thoughts. Here's what Jay-Z's Roc Nation had to say:

This isn't the only reaction to come from the world of hip-hop. Producer DJ Pooh also had this to say:

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton even released a statement on Twitter: 

Source: Deadline

