Clarence Avant, ‘The Black Godfather of Music,’ Dies at 92

The family of music executive Clarence Avant has confirmed that he has passed away. He died just two years after his wife's death during a burglary at their home in Los Angeles. According to a statement released by his children, Nicole and Alexander, and son-in-law, Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos, Avant passed away at the same house in Los Angeles.

The statement also mentions that Avant gained the moniker of “The Black Godfather” because of “his revolutionary business leadership” in the music industry. He was 92 years old at the time of his passing.

The Life and Career of Clarence Avant

Clarence Avant had been working in the music industry since the 1950s. Throughout his career, he managed artists and acts, such as Little Willie John, Tom Wilson, Sarah Vaughan, and Jimmy Smith. In 1967, he married Jacqueline Alberta Gray. The couple would have two children, Nicole and Alexander.

His daughter Nicole is a former ambassador to the Bahamas and would go on to marry Netflix Co-CEO Ted Serandos.

In 2019, Netflix released a documentary about the life and career of Avant.

Reactions to His Death

After hearing the news of Avant's death, several big names in music took to Twitter to give their thoughts. Here's what Jay-Z's Roc Nation had to say:

Clarence Avant isn’t just the “Godfather Of Black Music,” he is our cultural Godfather. Throughout his life, he burst through doors and tore down ceilings, changing lives and providing opportunities for generations. A true pioneer, a mentor and a champion, Clarence Avant is and… pic.twitter.com/nZYc311Wh3 — Roc Nation (@RocNation) August 14, 2023

This isn't the only reaction to come from the world of hip-hop. Producer DJ Pooh also had this to say:

Rest in paradise Clarence Avant. Thanks for everything you’ve done for me and countless others! The “Black Godfather” 🫡💐💯 pic.twitter.com/jHiauqPKbU — DJ P👀H (@DJPooh) August 14, 2023

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton even released a statement on Twitter:

It was impossible to spend time with Clarence Avant and not come away feeling more positive and wanting to follow his example. Hillary and I just loved him. Our full statement on his passing: pic.twitter.com/qvNx5ncGtk — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) August 14, 2023

Source: Deadline