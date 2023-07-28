Nostalgia Overload: 12 Classic 90s Movies You Need To Watch

What are some classic 90s films that evoke a “cozy” vibe? Someone in a popular online forum asked for movie recommendations for “easy drama or love movies that have that cozy, warm feeling of living in the 90s, in suburbia — or something like that.” Here are 12 90s movies that fans said they loved.

1 – It Could Happen to You (1994)

One movie lover recommended It Could Happen to You. They said it has “that ‘most people are good and kind, the good guys will win because they're so gosh darn nice' cozy vibe.” It stars Nicolas Cage as a cop who doesn't have the money to tip his waitress, played by Bridget Fonda. He promises her half his lottery winnings if wins the lottery — and he does!

2 – One Fine Day (1996)

One Fine Day is a classic rom-com that delivers that cozy feel. One film fan compared it to “old rom-coms of a bygone era” and another said while it's formulaic, “it's also very charming, well-acted, and fun.”

The movie stars George Clooney and Michelle Pfeiffer — you can't get much better than that.

3 – You've Got Mail (1998)

You've Got Mail is one of the sweetest romantic comedies from the 90s. It follows a couple (Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks) getting to know each other through AOL emails.

Eventually, they meet in tear-jerking circumstances, amidst the scenic nature of New York City.

4 – Grumpy Old Men (1993)

Grumpy Old Men is one of the funniest films of the 90s and it has an equally amusing sequel. It follows the everyday antics of two retired neighbors who get into various shenanigans while playing practical jokes on each other.

It stars Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau, Daryl Hannah, Kevin Pollack, and Ann-Margret.

5 – Hocus Pocus (1993)

Hocus Pocus seems the obvious choice for autumn 90s feels — and add the 2022 release of Hocus Pocus 2 for a twofer. It follows the Sanderson sisters, three witches who were executed (but not before bestowing a resurrection curse), and the kids that bring them back three centuries later.

It stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy.

6 – Pleasantville (1998)

Pleasantville takes place in a seemingly perfect small Midwestern town. It follows two siblings trapped in a 1950s TV show in the city of Pleasantville.

The longer they interact in the story, some parts of the black-and-white television scenes turn to color. It's gorgeous. It stars Reese Witherspoon, Tobey Maguire, Jeff Daniels, Joan Allen, William H. Macy, and J. T. Walsh.

7 – What About Bob (1991)

What About Bob?‘s backdrop is a stunning Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire. It follows a doctor (Richard Dreyfuss) taking his family on vacation when a troubled patient named Bob (Bill Murray) follows him.

The doc's family bonds with him which drives him mad. It's a cozy 90s film with plenty of laughter and silliness.

8 – Stepmom (1998)

Stepmom has beautiful scenery and a heartwarming story that might tear your heart out a little bit. It follows a terminally ill woman (Susan Sarandon) as she struggles to accept her ex-husband's (Ed Harris) new partner (Julia Roberts), who is becoming her children's stepmother.

9 – Practical Magic (1997)

Practical Magic is another fabulous Sandra Bullock movie that stars Nicole Kidman as her sister and Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest as her aunts. They are witches living with a family curse who fight to break free from it once and for all.

The small-town scenes are filmed in a Victorian-era seaside port town, Coupeville, Washington, for magnificent seasons as the backdrop.

10 – Housesitter (1992)

Housesitter is an adorable rom-com following a woman (Goldie Hawn) with con-artist behaviors who weasels her way into the life of an architect by claiming to be his wife.

The film has beautiful scenic backdrops in Boston and Cohasset, Massachusetts. The latter is where they filmed the fictional town in the story, Dobbs Mill.

11 – When Harry Met Sally (1989)

When Harry Met Sally borders on the nineties, however, this 1989 film is the epitome of a cozy fall film with 90s vibes. It has beautiful Fall in New York City backdrops and stars Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal.

It follows their story from meeting in Chicago before sharing a cross-country drive through twelve years of chance encounters.

12 – While You Were Sleeping (1995)

While You Were Sleeping is an adorable Sandra Bullock film centered around Chicago's Christmas and New Year's holidays. After she saves her secret crush's life, a nurse mistakes her for his fiancée. His entire family embraces her and she plays along. He awakens with amnesia, and there is love and laughter.

Source: Reddit