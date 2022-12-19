10 Classic Christmas Movies to Watch Every Year With The Family

What is the best Christmas movie of all time? There are so many classics and new cinematic gems it's nearly impossible to choose one as the definitive Christmas film. However, after polling the internet, these are the top-voted movies.

10. It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

“It's as close to a perfect movie as there is. No wasted scene or dialogue. As you grow up—the different scenes that impact you most intensely change. And if I sit and watch—and don't just have it on in the background—it still brings me to tears. To my brother George' the richest man in town,” shared one.

9. Trading Places (1983)

“In Italy, it's a tradition to watch the movie Trading Places on Christmas Eve. I have been watching it since 1997, and every year on Christmas Eve, it's broadcasted on one of the biggest channels here,” another stated.

8. Scrooged (1988)

“It's awesome. The first movie that Murray made after Ghostbusters was a huge hit, like four years later. It also has two or three of Murray's five brothers. I always have to remind myself that Tim Burton didn't direct it. The Danny Elfman soundtrack throws me off,” a third person confessed.

7. Klaus (2019)

“It's a fantastic Christmas film but gets hidden away on Netflix because of all the new Christmas stuff they have to bring out every year. But since it came out, it's become my tradition to watch it during the holidays; it's so lovely,” replied one.

6. The Muppet Family Christmas (1987)

“All the muppets go to Fozzie's grandma for Christmas, the Sesame Street crew get lost in a snow storm and end up there, Kermit and his nephew go visit Fraggle Rock. The Swedish chef wants to cook Big Bird as the Christmas turkey. Just my absolute favorite,” another declared.

5. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)

“The original How The Grinch Stole Christmas (1966 animation). It's fun, charming, memorable, and over in 30 minutes. It's the best option for a yearly Christmas watch,” another suggested. “The Grinch is a Christmas movie villain turned good guy we all love.”

4. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

“My wife watches this a few times a year near Christmas, and I can hear every detail and inflection perfectly,” confessed one. “My answer too. As much as I love newer classics like Polar Express and Elf, nothing is quite as nostalgic and Christmas spirit-y as Christmas Vacation,” another agreed.

3. Home Alone (1990)

One person stated, “Those movies are amazing and made even more so by John Williams‘ epic soundtrack. How they got him for those movies is beyond me, but they wouldn't be the same without his score. I don't know why he decided to write a stupor when Kevin is setting up traps, but I know that scene wouldn't be as good without it.”

2. Jingle All the Way (1996)

“Jingle All The Way. Hear me out. You have Arnold Schwarzenegger stealing his neighbor's gift, fighting a reindeer who discovers him in the house, accidentally starting a fire, ending with kicking a flaming head from the nativity scene through a window toward a bunch of Christmas Carolers,” replied another.

1. The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

“Genuinely, Michael Caine is the best portrayal of Scrooge on film. He captures the full depth of his character better than any other version of the story. It's the best portrayal of an iconic character in an iconic Christmas story. So I don't care if most of the characters are felt puppets. This is the best Christmas movie,” a final person commented.

What do you think? Did Redditors get this right, or is your favorite holiday film missing from this list? Also, check out these magical Christmas movies the entire family will enjoy.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.