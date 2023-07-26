14 Classic Comedies Your Kids Will Adore

Looking for the funniest classic movies that are also kid-friendly? Someone in a popular online movie forum asked, “What's a hilarious movie from the 80s, 90s, or 2000s you'd recommend to kids/teens of this generation?” Fans came up with some great recommendations, including these 14 movies.

1 – Ghostbusters (1984)

There were a lot of votes for the original Ghostbusters, with many people saying it still holds up all these years later. “I think the cast was a comedic powerhouse, the script was great, and visual effects were cutting edge for the time. Well paced,” one person noted.

Another wrote, “It was a new, fun, entertaining movie experience. Still holds up today.”

2 – Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)

In Ferris Bueller Day Off, the main character lives his best life when he skips school with his girlfriend and friend. “Any kid in high school should be able to relate even as the years pass,” someone shared.

Another explained, “It did such a great job of capturing that high school senior vibe of feeling like you're a little too mature for high school and ready to move on yet being a little bit uneasy about what's coming next because it's such a huge change.”

3 – Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

One movie fan said Mrs. Doubtfire perfectly fits the request. “Mrs. Doubtfire. Honestly any movie with Robin Williams in it,” they wrote.

Another movie fan agreed. “I loved it as a kid,” they explained.

4 – Back to The Future (1985)

Also a classic fan favorite, Back to the Future topped the list. One teacher noted, “I teach high school, and I always recommend BTTF when the movie topic comes up. You'll be happy to know that many (kids) have seen it.”

5 – Mean Girls (2004)

Mean Girls is a cult classic that follows a naive teen entering an American high school after being homeschooled in Africa while her parents completed research. It stars Rachel McAdams, Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried. “You can't sit with us!”

6 – Uncle Buck (1989)

Uncle Buck is a comedy that follows a bachelor who babysits his brother's rebellious teenage daughter and her younger brother and sister while the parents are away. It stars John Candy, Amy Madigan, and Macaulay Culkin. When someone mentioned this classic, one fan noted, “Yes! I loved John Candy!”

7 – Shaun of The Dead (2004)

Shaun of the Dead is a zombie comedy that follows Shaun, an exploited salesman in London caught in a zombie apocalypse with his friend Ed. It stars Edgar Wright and Simon Pegg. A movie watcher quoted, “My dad is NOT Judge Judy and executioner.”

8 – Heavyweights (1995)

Heavyweights is a comedy that follows a fitness guru named Tony Perkis (Ben Stiller) taking over a fat camp for kids. A fan of the film said, “I'm pretty sure we have watched it at least 100 times in the past two years and it still makes me laugh. Lunch is canceled due to a lack of hustle. Deal with it!”

9 – The Blues Brothers (1980)

The Blues Brothers is a musical comedy starring John Belushi as Jake Blues and Dan Aykroyd as his brother Elwood. They are characters developed from the recurring musical sketch “The Blues Brothers” on Saturday Night Live. Someone who loves the show noted, “The Blues Brothers. So much good music!”

10 – The Emperor's New Groove (2000)

Disney's The Emperor's New Groove is an animated slapstick comedy that follows youthful, self-centered Emperor Kuzco, whose ex-advisor accidentally transforms him into a llama. One movie watcher said, “Absolutely hilarious movie. The diner scene kills me every time.”

11 – Spaceballs (1987)

Spaceballs is a space opera parody classic starring Bill Pullman, John Candy, and Rick Moranis. The supporting cast includes Daphne Zuniga, Lorene Yarnell, Richard Van Patten, George Wyner, and the voice of Joan Rivers. A fan quoted the line, “Prepare ship for Ludicrous Speed!”

12 – Clue (1985)

Inspired by the board game, Clue features an ensemble cast of Eileen Brennan, Tim Curry, Christopher Lloyd, Madeline Kahn, Martin Mull, Michael McKean, Lesley Ann Warren, and Colleen Camp. One movie fan noted, “Clue is an absolute masterpiece. It's one of those movies that you can watch on repeat.”

13 – My Cousin Vinny (1992)

My Cousin Vinny is a courtroom comedy film starring Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei, Ralph Macchio, Mitchell Whitfield, Lane Smith, Bruce McGill, and Fred Gwynne (in his final film appearance). It follows two youths (yoots) who are arrested and charged with a murder they did not commit.

14 – Jumanji (1995)

Jumanji is a fantasy adventure starring Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt, Kirsten Dunst, Jonathan Hyde, and David Alan Grier. It centers around a supernatural board game that releases jungle-based disasters upon its players with each turn.

Source: Reddit