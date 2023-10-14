25 Classic Comedies That Are Still Laugh Out Loud Funny Today

While it's true that comedy evolves, certain classic films have managed to stand the test of time and still leave audiences in stitches, even modern teenagers. Here, we'll take a delightful trip down memory lane and explore 25 old comedies, based on suggestions from an online forum, that are guaranteed to make anyone burst into laughter.

1. Duck Soup (1933)

The laughter begins with the theatrical release posted. This Marx Brothers gem is a masterclass in zany slapstick humor. Groucho, Harpo, and Chico Marx showcase their impeccable comedic timing and deliver a barrage of one-liners that will leave you in stitches. If you know how stupidly funny the Marx Brothers can get, you know you're in for a humorous ride with this movie.

2. It Happened One Night (1934)

Watch Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert shine in this screwball romantic comedy. Witness the comedic chaos that unfolds as an unlikely pair embarks on a cross-country adventure filled with witty banter and hilarious situations.

Peter Warne, who is supposed to help Ellie Andrews reunite with her new husband, suddenly falls in love with her. You perceive chaos, don't you?

3. Bringing Up Baby (1938)

But Baby doesn't want to be brought up, especially when the baby in question is a leopard. Katharine Hepburn and Cary Grant make a dynamic duo in this madcap comedy. Prepare for mistaken identities, a leopard on the loose, and a whirlwind of comedic mishaps that will keep you laughing throughout.

4. His Girl Friday (1940)

This screwball comedy is about a newspaper editor Walter Burns (Cary Grant), who tries to win back his ex-wife and star reporter, Hildy Johnson (Rosalind Russell). The rapid-fire dialogue and snappy humor make this comedy a timeless classic.

5. Arsenic and Old Lace (1944)

This movie is over eighty years old, yet folks still talk about it. Cary Grant again takes the spotlight in this dark comedy as he plays Mortimer Brewster, who discovers that his sweet old aunts are serial killers. The blend of macabre humor and Grant's impeccable comedic skills make this film a must-watch.

6. Some Like It Hot (1959)

How do you like it — hot or cold? Whichever way, this movie serves the best comedic dish on a clean platter. Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis, and Jack Lemmon light up the screen in this hilarious cross-dressing comedy. Join two musicians who disguise themselves as women to escape the mob in this laugh-out-loud classic.

7. The Apartment (1960)

I might agree with anyone who thinks the title sounds too serious for this comedy, but watching Billy Wilder's witty masterpiece uniquely combined with romance and comedy gave me a thrill of a lifetime.

Jack Lemmon plays a hapless office worker who lends his apartment to his bosses for their extramarital affairs, leading to a series of comical misunderstandings.

8. The Great Dictator (1940)

Charlie Chaplin's satirical take on Adolf Hitler and fascism remains a comedic and political tour de force. This timeless classic entertains and offers a poignant message of hope and humanity — one reason I absolutely loved it.

9. It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963)

Prepare for a madcap adventure as a diverse group of characters embark on a quest to find hidden treasure. With an ensemble cast that includes comedic legends such as Spencer Tracy, Milton Berle, and Sid Caesar, this film delivers non-stop laughs.

The comedy builds to a frenzy as the characters engage in slapstick antics, absurd chases, and fall victim to hilarious misunderstandings.

10. The Producers (1967)

Mel Brooks brings his unique comedic style to the big screen in this uproarious film about two Broadway producers who scheme to put on the worst musical ever. With a perfect blend of wit and dopiness, this comedy will leave you rolling in the aisles.

11. Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

This British comedy troupe's legendary quest for the Holy Grail is a wild and side-splitting adventure. With memorable quotes, unforgettable characters, and a relentless barrage of gags, this film remains a cult favorite.

12. Airplane! (1980)

Prepare for takeoff with this spoof on disaster films that still holds up today. Airplane! delivers rapid-fire jokes, sight gags, and unforgettable one-liners that will have you laughing at every twist and turn.

13. Annie Hall (1977)

Woody Allen's semi-autobiographical romantic comedy is a witty and introspective exploration of love and relationships, as Ally Singer reflects on his relationship with the woman whose name makes the movie title. With its clever dialogue and neurotic humor, this film continues to charm audiences of all ages.

14. The Pink Panther (1963)

Before the Black Panther, the Pink Panther was. Peter Sellers steals the show as the bumbling Inspector Jacques Clouseau in this comedy classic.

With a hilarious comedy and witty wordplay, The Pink Panther will have you laughing from start to finish.

15. The General (1926)

Here, silent film legend Buster Keaton showcases his comedic genius in this action-packed comedy set during the Civil War. Keaton's deadpan expression and incredible stunts still elicit laughter nearly a century later.

16. The Gold Rush (1925)

Charlie Chaplin's tramp character finds himself in the midst of a gold rush, on a mission to find some gold in Alaska.

Chaplin's timeless slapstick humor and endearing performance make this film a true classic. It's truly one of those rare movies you want to see time and time again.

17. Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948)

In this horror-comedy crossover, Abbott and Costello encounter the classic Universal Monsters. The duo's comedic chemistry and slapstick antics perfectly blend horror and comedy for modern teenagers.

18. A Night at the Opera (1935)

The Marx Brothers return with this uproarious comedy. Chaos ensues when they try to help two young opera singers find success. It was a box office success when it was first released, and even today, film critics give the film its flowers.

19. The Philadelphia Story (1940)

This sophisticated romantic comedy, which remains a timeless favorite, stars Katharine Hepburn, Cary Grant, and James Stewart.

The conflict sprouts when Tracy Lord (Katharine Hepburn) falls in love with three men just after she splits her marriage with C.K. Dexter Haven (Cary Grant).

20. The Seven Year Itch (1955)

Almost seven decades later and this film remains a fan favorite. Marilyn Monroe sizzles on the screen as a seductive neighbor who captivates the imagination of a married man. This film is filled with Monroe's iconic comedic charm.

21. Modern Times (1936)

This Charlie Chaplin's masterpiece of comedy and social satire is a must-watch for any comedy enthusiast. After being thrown from his workplace, a factory production line worker meets a homeless girl living on the streets and decides he wants to build a home with her.

With its iconic scenes and commentary on industrialization, Modern Times continues to entertain and provoke thought.

22. Animal Crackers (1930)

The Marx Brothers bring their unique brand of irreverent humor to a high society party in this riotous comedy. Mrs. Rittenhouse gets an unexpected visitor for her house party, who turns things around with one of his most prized artworks.

This movie is saturated with rapid-fire jokes, clever wordplay, and absurdity that will have you laughing out loud.

23. Sullivan's Travels (1941)

Movie director John L. Sullivan (Joel McCrea) wants to experience hardship for his film, so he disguises himself as a hobo.

However, he only ends up on a train back to Hollywood with a stunning blonde companion… until he ends up in a situation with more trouble than he expected. With witty dialogue and clever social commentary, Sullivan's Travels is a thought-provoking yet amusing watch.

24. The Court Jester (1955)

Hubert Hawkins, a former carnival performer, and maid Jean are given the task of safeguarding the infant heir to the throne from the oppressive King Roderick I. Jean takes the baby to an abbey, while Hawkins disguises himself as the king's jester, unaware that the real jester is an assassin hired by the conniving Sir Ravenhurst.

This movie has it all: memorable musical numbers, humor, and a brilliant employ of wordplay.

25. City Lights (1931)

In City Lights, Charlie Chaplin's iconic character, The Tramp, develops affection for a visually impaired flower seller.

Determined to assist her, he seeks the assistance of a wealthy benefactor to restore her eyesight. This heartwarming tale blends comedy and romance and is another testament to Chaplin's brilliance.

Source: Reddit.