A Literary Feast: 15 Classic and Contemporary Books by Black Authors

There are way too many books out there that have been written by old, White men. They're taught in schools, college campuses, and pepper the bookshelves of bibliophiles everywhere. Diversify your reading list by checking out these titles written by Black authors who give a voice to issues and provide perspective you may have never considered before.

1- How Long Til Black Future Month by NK Jemisin

How Long Til Black Future Month is a sci-fi/fantasy book compiled of a collection of short stories. Each story has been carefully crafted by Jemisin who brings her unique voice to the themes of this novel.

2- Jackie Kay's Poetry Collections

Readers suggest any poetry collection written by Jackie Kay. Red Dust Road comes most recommended. There is also a play, which is equally spectacular.

3- Wild Seed by Octavia Butler

Wild Seed is a fantasy novel that follows Doro and Anyanwu, two immortals whose love story spans from 17th-century Nigeria to 19th-century United States. Doro is all-powerful, fearing no one until Anyanwu, a healer and shape-shifter.

4- Born a Crime by Trevor Noah

Born a Crime chronicles Noah's childhood in South Africa during apartheid as the biracial (which is to say illegal) child of a Black woman.

5- Giovanni's Room by James Baldwin

No list of amazing Black authors to read would be complete without at least one mention of James Baldwin.

A staple on queer reading recommendation lists as well, Giovanni's Room follows the affair between David, a newly engaged American ex-pat, and Giovanni during 1950s Paris. David has a dark night of the soul after his fiancée, Hella, finds out about his relationship with Giovanni.

6- Kindred by Octavia Butler

On Dana's 26th birthday, she leaves the sunshine and warmth of 1976 California and is sent back in time to Maryland at the height of the American slave trade. She must survive the physical and psychological horrors of slavery to protect one of her ancestors and ensure she's still born.

7- Half an Inch of Water and The Trees, both by Percival Everett