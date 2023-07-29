A Literary Feast: 15 Classic and Contemporary Books by Black Authors

There are way too many books out there that have been written by old, White men. They're taught in schools, college campuses, and pepper the bookshelves of bibliophiles everywhere. Diversify your reading list by checking out these titles written by Black authors who give a voice to issues and provide perspective you may have never considered before.
1- How Long Til Black Future Month by NK Jemisin
2- Jackie Kay's Poetry Collections
3- Wild Seed by Octavia Butler
4- Born a Crime by Trevor Noah
5- Giovanni's Room by James Baldwin
6- Kindred by Octavia Butler
7- Half an Inch of Water and The Trees, both by Percival Everett
One fan explains that Half an Inch of Water is a “short story collection all set in modern rural America. He spins such an immersive world it was hard to pull myself out of it. The book as a whole felt like staring towards a dusty horizon.”
They also recommended The Trees, which they explained was on the “booker prize shortlist last year and, in my opinion, should have won.”
8- Deacon King Kong by James McBride
James McBride's Deacon King Kong is one of former President Barack Obama's “Favorite Books” of 2021.
In September 1969, an old church deacon took a life for reasons he feels are justified. But there's a ripple through the neighborhood, through the witnesses, and the members of the deacon's church. Set in New York City, Deacon King Kong has been called by critics “A raucous, poignant, humanity-embracing novel.”
9- The Final Revival of Opal & Nev by Dawnie Walton
Many point out that this novel is a fabulous read.
This “electrifying novel” documents the rise and fall of (the fictional) meteoric interracial rock group Nev. Spanning from the 1970s to the 2010s, The Final Revival of Opal & Nev was named a best book of 2021 by Barack Obama, Reader's Digest, The Washington Post, and NPR.
10- Beloved by Toni Morrison
Toni Morrison's Pulitzer Prize winning novel follows Sethe, a former slave living in Ohio for the past 18 years. While Sethe might be living free, the memories of her life at Sweet Home, the farm where she was born into slavery, haven't let her go.
11- Salvage the Bones by Jesmyn Ward
Salvage the Bones spans the course of 12 days as Hurricane Katrina bombards the Gulf of Mexico. But in Ward's novel, the story focuses on Mississippi, which critics promise will expand your “understanding of Katrina's devastation beyond the pictures of choked rooftops in New Orleans.”
12- A Little Devil in America by Hanif Abdurraqib
Hanif Abdurraqib is a poet and essay writer who is able to incorporate Black history into his work, especially when it comes to his work on music and jazz.
13- A Brief History of Seven Killings by Marlon James
A Brief History of Seven Killings is fiction but built on Jamaica's very real, tumultuous history at the end of the 20th century.
14- Invisible Man by Ralph Ellison
Published in 1952, Ellison's Invisible Man follows a nameless narrator growing up in the segregated South and his journey to becoming the chief spokesperson of the Harlem branch of “the Brotherhood.”
15- I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
Angelou leads readers through her childhood with her brother, Bailey, growing up with her grandmother in a small Southern town. At the age of eight, Angelou discloses she was brutally attacked — a trauma that would echo through her life, haunting her into adulthood.
